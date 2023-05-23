Newcastle United will be playing Champions League football next season.

Eddie Howe's side may have failed to beat relegation-threatened Leicester at St James' Park on Monday, but the point was enough to secure a top-four finish.

For the first time since the 2002/03 campaign, Newcastle will be playing in Europe's elite competition.

Back then, the competition looked a little bit different.

The group stages were split into two rounds. In the first group stage, Bobby Robson's side were drawn with Juventus, Dynamo Kyiv and Feyenoord. Despite losing their first three matches, they won the reverse fixtures meaning they qualified for the second group stage.

Their reward was being placed in the 'Group of Death' alongside Barcelona, Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

They finished third in that group, behind Barca and Inter and were eliminated.

After confirming their place in the group stages for the 2023/24 edition, Newcastle fans will be excited to be rubbing shoulders with Europe's finest once again.

However, due to their lack of European action in recent years, it's likely they will be handed an extremely tough group.

The projected seedings for the Champions League group stages have emerged on social media, predicting which clubs will make up the four pots.

Projected pots for next season's Champions League

While a lot needs to happen for some clubs to be confirmed a place in the group stages, Newcastle have now cemented their participation.

But with the pots being based on club coefficients in the last 5 years - or 20% of the club's association coefficient - Newcastle will definitely be placed in Pot 4. It means they will face a very tough draw.

Pot 1 is made up of clubs who have won their domestic league titles - as well as European competitions - with the remaining Pots based on coefficients.

Take a look at how the projected Pots look as of Monday evening.

Who could Newcastle face in their Champions League group?

'Group of Death' scenarios

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Newcastle

OR

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Newcastle

Wow.

It's hard to know whether Newcastle fans would be delighted with that or scared. After an absence of 20 years in the Champions League group stages, they will no doubt have a 'bring on anyone' mentality.

Newcastle could also get a lucky draw

Alternatively, they could get extremely fortunate in the draw and face a slightly easier draw.

Feyenoord, Porto, Dinamo Zagreb, Newcastle

OR

Feyenoord, Porto, Crvena zvezda, Newcastle

But with Newcastle in Pot 4, it's likely they will face a European powerhouse - or two.

They won't care one bit.