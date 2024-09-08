Key Takeaways Lionel Messi scored the most goals against Sevilla, with 38 in 43 games.

Real Madrid were a significant rival for Messi throughout his career, facing them 47 times, scoring 26 goals and registering 14 assists.

Messi scored 32 goals in 43 games against Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi joined the famous La Masia academy in 2000 before spending 21 years at Barcelona. During his time at the club, the Argentinian forward scored 672 goals and registered 303 assists in 778 appearances. He won 34 trophies for the La Liga side, including the Champions League on four occasions. Overall, Messi has won 44 team trophies with triumphs domestically for Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, as well as international silverware for Argentina, most notably in 2022, when he lifted the World Cup.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed success against multiple opponents during his decorated career. His greatest rivalry was against Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo, with crucial La Liga matches and Champions League campaigns often decided against Los Blancos. Here is a closer look at which teams Messi has scored the most goals against during his 19-year playing career so far.

Top 7 Clubs Lionel Messi Has Scored the Most Goals Against Rank Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists 1 Sevilla 43 31 7 5 38 20 2 Atletico Madrid 43 24 11 8 32 9 3 Valencia 36 19 12 5 31 13 4 Athletic Bilbao 41 28 9 4 29 11 5 Real Madrid 47 20 11 16 26 14 6 Real Betis 24 18 4 2 26 10 7 Espanyol 35 24 9 2 25 14

7 Espanyol

The Barcelona derby between Espanyol and Barcelona is a fiesty, often one-sided affair. During Messi's career against their city rivals, he scored 25 goals in 35 games, including three hat-tricks. The first of these came back in 2012, when Pep Guardiola's side beat Espanyol 4-0 at the Camp Nou, with the Argentinian scoring all four goals.

Messi only lost twice to Espanyol during his time at Barcelona, including a 2-1 home defeat in 2009. The last defeat came in the 2017/18 Copa del Rey, when they lost 1-0 in the first leg away. All in all, the Argentinian forward registered 39 goal contributions against Espanyol - more than one a game. To add insult to injury, Mauricio Pochettino, who managed the white and blue from 2004 to 2006, once claimed that they were close to signing Messi. He said:

"We were close at Espanyol to signing Lionel Messi – a centimetre. Unbelievable but this was true. "Messi was 17, playing for [the] Under-18s and very close to signing for Espanyol. It was close but it never happened. "In football it's always 'if, if, if' but in football it's about reality. It's not about maybe what could have happened."

Messi Record Against Espanyol Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Espanyol 35 24 9 2 25 14 8

6 Real Betis

Messi also enjoyed a lot of success against Real Betis, who have established themselves as La Liga regulars in recent years. The 37-year-old played 24 matches against the Seville-based outfit, scoring 26 goals and registering 10 assists. The fact he scored over a goal a game against Betis was helped by seasons like the 2018/19 campaign, when he scored five times in two league games against them. In March 2019, Messi scored a hat-trick in an away match against Los Verdiblancos, prompting the Betis fans to chant his name.

The Argentinian was mostly on the winning side against this opposition, but there were two times when Messi's Barcelona lost to Betis. He scored on both of these occasions, including in the first half of the 2018/19 La Liga season, where he scored twice in a 4-3 defeat at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Messi Record Against Real Betis Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Real Betis 24 18 4 2 26 10 4

5 Real Madrid

Real Madrid were undoubtedly Messi's biggest rival during his 17-year stint at Barcelona. He played 47 times against Los Blancos - the team he has faced most in his entire career. His win record was mixed, winning 20, losing 16, and drawing the other 11.

On a personal note, Messi scored 26 goals and registered 14 assists against the 15-time European champions. One of his best performances when facing Madrid came at the back end of the 2013/14 La Liga season. The Argentinian scored a hat-trick in a 4-3 win, scoring the winner in stoppage time to put Barca within one point of their arch rivals at the top of the table. This was one of two hat-tricks against Real.

Messi Record Against Real Madrid Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Real Madrid 47 20 11 16 26 14 14

4 Athletic Club

Athletic Club, also known as Athletic Bilbao, are a regular fixture in La Liga and are renowned as one of the most well-run clubs in world football. Messi played them 41 times while he was at Barcelona, scoring 29 goals and registering 11 assists. One of the Argentinian's greatest goals was against Bilbao.

During the 2015 Copa del Rey final against the Basque outfit, Messi picked the ball up on the right-hand side of the pitch, 40 yards away from the goal. He then proceeded to dribble the past four Bilbao players before cutting in on his left foot and smashing the ball into the bottom corner. This iconic goal is one of his most memorable moments in the famous red and blue stripes.

Messi Record Against Athletic Club Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Athletic Club 41 28 9 4 29 11 4

3 Valencia

Messi registered 44 goal contributions against Valencia in 36 games. This included four hat-tricks, with one of these coming during their 7-0 win against Los Che in the 2015/16 Copa del Rey. Believe it or not, it took Messi four games to score his first goal against Valencia. He did go on some hot-streaks against the six-time La Liga winners, though.

From February 2012 to February 2014, Messi played five times against Valencia, scoring nine and registering two assists. This included a hat-trick in a 3-2 away win in September 2013, as well as a four-goal haul in a 5-1 demolition at the Camp Nou in February 2012. Messi's latest game against Valencia was back in May 2021 - a game in which he scored a brace in a 3-2 victory.

Messi Record Against Valencia Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Valencia 36 19 12 5 31 13 6

2 Atletico Madrid

Messi has made one unofficial appearance for Atletico Madrid. He played for the red and white side of Madrid in a charity match in 2009 at the Newell's Old Boys' Stadium in Rosario, which is where the legendary Argentinian forward was born. Unfortunately for Atletico, this was his only appearance, and instead, he played against them for Barcelona 43 times, scoring 32 times.

He was a thorn in Diego Simeone's side many times, once scoring consecutive league hat-tricks against Atletico in 2011. Simeone has often been complimentary about Messi, who he regards as the best player in the world. After a 1-0 loss against Barcelona in 2018, where the Argentine scored the only goal of the game with a spectacular free-kick, the Atletico head coach said:

"If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win this match 1-0. Messi is a special player, he made the difference."

Messi Record Against Atletico Madrid Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Atletico Madrid 43 24 11 8 32 9 13

1 Sevilla

Messi has enjoyed the most success in his career when playing against Sevilla. In 43 matches, he scored 38 and registered 20 assists, losing on only five occasions. This included three hat-tricks, with the last of these coming in 2019 in a 4-2 away win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

His best run of form against Sevilla was between February 2013 and April 2017. In this period, he played eight La Liga matches against the Andalusian club, scoring each time. This included two braces and a hat trick in November 2014. No doubt when Messi announced he was leaving Barcelona in August 2021, Sevilla players and fans would have been glad to see the back of him.

Messi Record Against Sevilla Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Sevilla 43 31 7 5 38 20 7

