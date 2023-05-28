Sarina Wiegman has announced her 23-woman World Cup squad next week, but who is making it on the plane to Australia and New Zealand?

The England Lionesses are poised and prepared to add another trophy to their cabinet under the watchful eye of Wiegman this summer.

As European champions, the team go into the tournament among the favourites – but will they be able to rise to the challenge without their captain?

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that golden girl Leah Williamson had ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and was thus ruled out of the World Cup.

The Lionesses are also without other key members of the Euro 2022 winning squad for the summer tournament, such as Beth Mead and Fran Kirby.

Mary Earps is still the England No.1. Credit: Reuters

What goalkeepers are going to the Women's World Cup?

Placing Mary Earps between the sticks is a no-brainer.

The England number one and recent WSL Golden Glove winner was at no risk of losing her place before the tournament.

Ellie Roebuck has been Wiegman's back-up goalkeeper for some time, while the 22-year-old Hannah Hampton has been picked as the third choice.

Notable goalkeeper absence: Sandy MacIver

Manchester City’s Sandy MacIver missed out on the Women's World Cup after the 24-year-old recently made herself unavailable for selection due to injury.

In a statement, she wrote: "I've taken the decision to make myself unavailable for England selection moving forward.

“My current focus remains on my rehab. I am making great progress and look forward to a fully fit pre-season with City.”

What defenders are going to the Women's World Cup?

With Williamson out for the count, the England manager will need to pick a new starting centre-back for the Australia-based tournament.

It’s thought that Alex Greenwood could slot into this position and pair up perfectly with Chelsea’s Millie Bright.

Despite recently having surgery, Lucy Bronze made the cut and will likely be the country's starting right-back.

The other players who will bolster England’s defence are Jess Carter, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Esme Morgan and Niamh Charles.

Notable defence absence: Leah Williamson

As previously mentioned, Williamson ruptured her ACL during a Women’s Super League match and has since been ruled out of football for the foreseeable.

Millie Bright will step up and captain England in Williamson's absence.

Leah Williamson has suffered a ruptured ACL (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

What midfielders are going to the Women's World Cup?

Wiegman has selected Euro 2022 stars Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone for her World Cup squad.

Laura Coombs, Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs all had sensational seasons and earned a call-up too.

Georgia Stanway and Hannah Hampton are likely to make it on the plane. Credit: Getty

Notable midfield absence: Fran Kirby

Unfortunately, the ever-creative Kirby won’t be heading to the tournament as she has been ruled out over an ongoing injury.

Earlier this month Kirby made a statement that detailed the reasoning behind her withdrawal from selection.

She said: “I've been trying my best not to have to undergo surgery, but unfortunately my progress has been limited due to the issue in my knee.

"I'm absolutely gutted to announce that this means my season is over, and I will not be able to make the World Cup in the summer.”

What forwards are going to the Women's World Cup?

Weigman had a tricky task on her hands when it came to picking her forwards for the summer tournament.

Manchester City wingers Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp will feature, as will Alessia Russo and Lauren James.

Rachel Daly made the squad after finishing the season with the Women's Super League Golden Boot, with Bethany England and Katie Robinson also on the plane to Australia.

Notable forward absence: Beth Mead

Mead joins her Arsenal and England Lionesses teammate Leah Williamson on the sidelines with a ruptured ACL.

The EURO 2022 Golden Boot winner was ruled out of appearing at the tournament and Wiegman said it would take a “miracle” for Mead to recover from her injury in time.

Beth Mead is thought to miss the Women's World Cup