With the competition edging ever closer, we’re looking back at who has won the Women’s World Cup since 1991.

This summer, the ninth outing of the Women’s World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

The highly-anticipated tournament kicks off in July, with 31 teams hoping to snatch the crown away from the reigning champions, The US Women’s National Team.

The latter are considered to be the most successful team in World Cup history — but they are not the only ones to lift the ultimate prize.

Below, we’ve detailed the four teams which have claimed the World Cup over the years, and exactly how many times they have done it.

Who has won the Women's World Cup? Credit: Getty

Full list of Women’s World Cup champions

1991 - The US Women’s National Team

1995 - Norway Women’s National Team

1999 - The US Women’s National Team

2003 - Germany Women’s National Team

2007 - Germany Women’s National Team

2011 - Japan’s Women’s National Team

2015 - The US Women’s National Team

2019 - The US Women’s National Team

Who has won the most Women’s World Cups?

US Women’s National Team: Four titles

This summer, the USWNT are searching for a third successive Women’s World Cup title - something that has yet to be achieved in the history of the competition.

Under Tony DiCicco, the team won the inaugural competition, beating Norway 2-1 in the 1991 final.

Four years later, the squad achieved a bronze placement before lifting the trophy for a second time in 1999.

The latter final was held at The Rose Bowl stadium and saw the home nation defeating their Chinese opponents 5-4 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

In 2015, the USWNT brought their Women’s World Cup titles to three as they scored three penalties to Japan’s one at the Frankfurt final.

Under the eye of Jill Ellis, the US amazingly claimed a fourth title in 2019 by defeating Sarina Wiegman’s Netherlands 2-0.

Due to their previous successes, Vlatko Andonovski’s squad are the bookies favourites to storm the 2023 competition.

They’ve been drawn into a group stage with their old foes the Netherlands, as well as Portugal and Vietnam.

Germany Women's National Team: Two wins

Germany have won the World Cup twice in their history. Credit: Getty

The German Women’s National Team have appeared at all eight Women’s World Cups, and have been crowned champions of two.

The team first came close to winning the competition in 1995, but were defeated 2-0 in the final by Norway.

It wasn’t to be until the 2003 edition of the tournament that Die Nationalelf eventually brought home the goods.

Winning 2-1 against Sweden in extra time, Tina Theune-Meyer’s squad were victorious, and officially became the first back-to-back winners in 2007.

The latter match saw two goals being scored against Brazil by Birgit Prinz and Simone Laudehr at the Hongkou Stadium in Shanghai.

Since then, however, the Germans have failed to finish higher than fourth place, which they achieved back in 2015.

Since Martina Voss-Tecklenburg took over in 2019, the team haven’t won any silverware - but that could all change this summer.

Germany have been seeded into Group H, where they are due to face Morocco, Colombia and Korea Republic.

Norway: One win

The Gresshoppene have one Women’s World Cup title to their name, which they achieved way back in 1995.

The second edition of the competition saw Even Pullerud’s team scoring two goals against Germany — one by Hege Riise and a second from Marianne Pettersen.

The stunning final took place at the now-demolished Råsunda Stadium, where 17,158 people watched Norway lift the coveted cup for the very first, and currently last time.

Norway are one-time Women's World Cup victors. Credit: Getty

Since then, Norway were ranked as the second-best team in the world in 2003, but have slipped down to twelfth 20 years later.

However, with world-class players such as Guro Reiten, Ingrid Engen and Ada Hergerberg in the talented squad, Norway could be a serious threat at this year’s Women’s World Cup and prove that ranking is wrong.

The Riise-managed side has been drawn into Group A, alongside tournament hosts Australia, Switzerland, and the Philippines.

Japan: One win

Japan Women have claimed one World Cup title. Credit: Getty

In 2011, Japan became the first senior Asian team – men or women – to win a World Cup final.

Despite almost pulling out of the women’s football competition due to a catastrophic earthquake in their home country, Nadeshiko Japan managed to go all the way and beat the mighty USWNT.

While Alex Morgan opened the proceedings in the 69th minute, Aya Miyama equalised, forcing the game to go to extra time.

Two more goals from Abby Wambach and Homare Sawa sent the match to penalties, to which Japan claimed a 3-1 victory.

The 2011 World Cup is the only time Japan have claimed the cup but came close again in the 2015 edition.

Then, the tables were turned and the USWNT were out for revenge. The latter ended up beating Norio Sasaki’s side 5-2 in Vancouver.

This year, Japan have been seeded into Group C where they will face Spain, Costa Rica and competition debutants Zambia.

Could Futoshi Ikeda’s team claim a second star for their jersey?