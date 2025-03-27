The UFC looks to have huge fight plans lined up for the rest of 2025, and those plans clearly include some huge fights which will surely turn out to be some of the biggest in the history of the promotion. The two fights which MMA fans seem to want to happen the most in 2025 are of course, the huge heavyweight showdown between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, however, since UFC president Dana White announced that Ilia Topuria would be vacating his featherweight title to pursue a move up to 155lbs, fans have set their sights on a dream fight between the Spaniard and Islam Makhachev for lightweight gold.

Even though Makhachev vs Topuria would be a monumental matchup, a recent report emerged that suggested the dominant Russian turned down the fight as he wanted to fight a proven lightweight who has earned their shot by defeating fighters in the division. Despite this report emerging, in a recent media scrum, the Spaniard seemed to suggest that the fight could still happen, but he also has his sights firmly set on another lightweight superstar if the fight against Makhachev doesn't materialise.

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira Targeted Opponents For Ilia Topuria's Return to Lightweight

The Spaniard believes both men are "afraid" to fight him