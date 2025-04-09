UFC finally signed Aaron Pico, an MMA fighter earmarked for greatness in the sport since before he even debuted.

The former Bellator MMA standout will enter the market-leading combat sports promotion with a reasonable pro record of 13 wins against four losses, but he is far more than win to loss ratio suggests, as he's renowned for his extraordinarily violent finishes, having trained in boxing as a junior Golden Gloves champion from 2009 to 2011, before learning from Manny Pacquiao's long-time coach Freddie Roach, at the Wildcard Boxing Club in Hollywood, Los Angeles. In addition to his striking, though, Pico is able to blend his formidable background in wrestling — having trained in the sport since he was four years old.

What makes Pico so interesting is that he's part of a new wave of fighters who have chosen not to become an expert in a single discipline, but, rather, someone who can become a well-rounded fighter who excels regardless of where the fight goes — on the feet, in the clinch, or on the ground.

Who is Aaron Pico?

