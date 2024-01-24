Highlights Age is not a barrier to becoming a star, as 34-year-old Emilio Nsue has emerged as the unlikely hero of AFCON 2023.

Age aside, it’s never too late to become a star – and international competitions are the perfect opportunity to prove your worth. Take this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of the Nations (AFCON), for example. It's garnered widespread interest from fans, new and old, and provided entertainment to another level – but, be honest, who saw Equatorial Guinea’s Emilio Nsue emerging as the standout star?

En route to AFCON 2023, names such as Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Nigerian marksman Victor Osimhen were being thrown around as the likely top goalscorers pre-tournament, though it is the little-known, goal-getting 34-year-old who has stolen the hearts of the viewers.

While many people would have seen his name crop up since the beginning of the competition, only a true aficionado will be aware of who he is, what position he plays and all the intricacies of his football journey leading up to his dream AFCON. If that isn’t you, though, fear not! We've dived into the archives of his playing days to provide you with all you need to know about the free-scoring ace. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

A detailed look into Emilio Nsue

He’s known for his versatility

Despite becoming something of a journeyman since starting his career way back in 2006 for Mallorca’s Under-19 set-up, he’s never really settled at one solitary club. Thanks to that, he has had spells for an array of different teams across the football landscape – but don’t worry, we’ll get on to that later.

Nsue is a veteran right-back, currently earning his corn in Spain’s third tier. Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain in 1989, he's the captain of the Equatorial Guinea national team thanks to his domestic prestige – and is best known for his versatility: he is primarily used as a right-back, but can also feature further up field as a winger or a striker. Interestingly, he started out his playing days as a forward thanks to his forward-minded thinking, even when he reverted to a role in defence.

A man that can seemingly do it all, he's currently plying his trade for CF Intercity in Alicante, Spain, where his side competes in the third division of Spanish football – and has played a litany of roles since the 2023/24 campaign got underway: right-back, right-wing and centre-forward.

Spanish-born Nsue is recognised as a strong player whose sheer physicality and athleticism allow him to be so versatile. For Equatorial Guinea, he has become a reliable source of goals, having scored 15 in 37 appearances. Making his debut, aged 23, in March 2013, nobody could have envisaged him being 2023 AFCON’s leading goalscorer heading into the knockout rounds, could they? That said, he did score a hat-trick when he made his first appearance for the African country - so maybe his free-scoring exploits were expected.

Nsue’s career journey

He’s played for both Middlesbrough and Birmingham City

Let’s start at the beginning, shall we? The beginning being RCD Mallorca. After graduating from Los Bermellones’ academy in July 2007, he spent the next eight years either racking up appearances or spending time out on loan at Castellon or Real Sociedad, where he chalked up 41 and 34 outings, respectively.

After totting up 142 games, 16 goals and 12 assists for his boyhood club, Nsue opted to seek pastures new in England for life in the Championship with Middlesbrough as he put pen to paper on a three-year contract as a free agent. Helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016, he played 80 games for Boro before parting ways for Birmingham City, though this switch didn’t exactly go to plan as he lasted just a year.

In the wake of his Blues departure, he made the choice to move into Cypriot football and spent his first stint with APOEL, a season with Apollon Limassol, and then it was back to APOEL to spend another season there. The Bosnian Premier League, specifically Tuzla City, called for his signature after going six months without a club – but, with a recurring theme starting to grow, he lasted just two months. It's now 2024 and Nsue has endured his fair share of stints from all corners of Europe with his latest club, as mentioned, being CF Intercity and the veteran has scored 11 goals and notched a further two assists as things stand for the Spanish outfit.

Emilio Nsue - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards RCD Mallorca 154 16 12 11 2 Middlesbrough 80 3 5 5 0 APOEL Nicosia 65 13 8 8 0 CF Intercity 47 11 2 8 0 CD Castellon 41 7 0 2 0 Birmingham City 38 1 0 1 0 Real Sociedad 34 5 0 2 0 Apollon Limassol 20 1 0 3 0 FK Tuzla City 10 2 0 1 0 0All statistics per Transfermarkt - (correct as of 24/01/24)

Nsue’s dual nationality, thanks to his Equatoguinean father and Spanish mother, threw a bit of the spanner in the works as a youngster: should Nsue stick with Spain and, perhaps, struggle to work his way into the senior side or ply his trade for Equatorial Guinea and become a star? He chose the latter, obviously, and it's fair to say - especially at the moment - he's never looked back.

The defender initially represented Spain at youth level and was even victorious at the European championships at Under-19 level in 2007 and again at Under-21 level in 2011. It was two years following his second taste of silverware when he eventually made his Equatorial Guinea bow before heading to the 2015 AFCON – his father looked on as proud as can be.

AFCON 2023 exploits thus far

He currently leads the goal charts

AFCON 2023 will more than likely feature a hotly contested race to be crowned the event’s goalscorer, though many of the big names, including Salah via injury, may be set to miss out. Like the majority of big tournaments, AFCON offers several awards beyond being crowned champions of Africa, such as: Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, Best Young Player, the Team of the Tournament, and a Fair Play award.

But Nsue will have his eye on the Top Goalscorer award (the Confederation of African Football uses that title rather than the traditional 'Golden Boot') with him currently leading the pack with Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah and Egypt’s Mostafa Mohamed both trailing with three goals.

2023 AFCON - Top goalscorers Player Nation Goals Emilio Nsue Equatorial Guinea 5 Baghdad Bounedjah Algeria 3 Mostafa Mohamed Egypt 3 Lamine Camara Senegal 2 Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2 Bertrand Traore Burkina Faso 2 Gelson Dala Angola 2 Lassine Sinayoko Senegal 2 Themba Zwane South Africa 2 Jordan Ayew Ghana 2 Mabululu Angola 2 All statistics per Football Transfers - (correct as 24/01/24)

Not always considered a prolific goalscorer at club level, Nsue’s performance in front of goal at this year’s tournament has surprised many – with him not expected to be rubbing shoulders with AFCON 2023's top goalscorers. The seasoned professional, however, has showcased his ability to score goals from a) open play and b) set-pieces, highlighting his versatility and importance to the success of Equatorial Guinea thus far. Nsue has managed to notch five goals so far, a hat-trick against Guinea-Bissau and a duo of strikes against hosts Ivory Coast during his nation’s 4-0 rout. Simply outrageous.

On Monday 22nd January, Nsue bagged a brace as Equatorial Guinea upset Ivory Coast 4-0 and left the host nation on the verge of crashing out on home soil – but it seemed as if he was just picking up where he left off against Guinea-Bissau. The defender-turned-forward, Nsue, scored a hat trick in a 4-2 victory – coincidentally, it was the first hat trick at AFCON since 2008, all while he – at the age of 34 - became the oldest player ever to do so.

The quintet of goals he has managed to rack up is the most by any player in the group stage since the tournament’s 1970 instalment when Ivorian talisman Laurent Pokou netted a grand total of seven in Sudan.

Thanks to his brilliant goalscoring form, the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea have finished at the summit of Group A on seven points – above the likes of three-time winners Nigeria and, of course, Ivory Coast. In truth, it's only the fourth time that Equatorial Guinea, a small country on the west coast of Africa, have qualified for a spot in the continent’s most prestigious competition, but their inhabitants will be hoping that Nsue’s rich vein of form can propel them to the latter stages – and who even knows, maybe an unforeseen triumph.