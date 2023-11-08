Highlights The Las Vegas Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels after a series of failures, including questionable decisions in crucial games.

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was appointed as the interim head coach and led the team to an impressive victory in his first game.

Pierce's football journey included starting as an undrafted free agent, playing a major role in a Super Bowl win, and coaching in high school and college before joining the Raiders.

Ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders finally bit the bullet and fired head coach Josh McDaniels. The former New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator was among the top three in preseason betting odds to be the first head coach to be shown the door, and leaped to the top of the list after deciding to take a 26-yard field goal when trailing by 8 with 2:26 remaining in a 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3.

Additional failures, including a 30-12 loss to a Tyson Bagent-led CHicago Bears team in Week 7, finally forced the hand of owner Mark Davis on Halloween night. Davis then slapped linebackers coach Antonio Pierce with the interim head coaching tag. Tasking a man with no prior NFL or college head coaching experience to turn around the Raiders’ season is a bold strategy, but Davis saw immediate payoff when Pierce orchestrated a 30-6 dismantling of the woebegone New York Giants.

It was only one outing, but Pierce’s immediate galvanization of the Las Vegas roster has the Raiders just a game and a half back of a playoff spot at the season’s halfway point. Here’s what you need to know about Pierce, who’s attempting to channel Rich Bisaccia and turn what looked like another lost Raiders’ campaign into a postseason appearance.

Antonio Pierce entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent

NFL stardom didn’t initially appear to be in the cards for Pierce. After high school, he played two years at Mount San Antonio Community College before transferring to the University of Arizona. He put together a quality senior season as a Wildcat, notching 77 tackles (10 for loss), three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a blocked kick, but was not selected in the 2001 NFL Draft because he was considered undersized for the NFL linebacker position at 6'1".

Pierce was undeterred at the lack of respect on draft night, latching on to the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent. The majority of his early career action came on special teams, but many of his teammates, including All-Pro running back Clinton Portis, acknowledged his importance to the Redskins’ success on a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take:

He was a key contributor in our run. Everybody loved him. He was big on our team.

Pierce was a major piece in a massive Super Bowl upset

In his fourth season, Pierce finally got an opportunity to start full-time when free agent signee Michael Barrow went down with acute tendinitis in his left knee on the first day of training camp. Pierce rose to the occasion, recording more solo tackles (87) than he had career total stops (86) in the three previous years. He parlayed his performance into a six-year, $26 million contract with the New York Giants.

Pierce shined in Big Blue, posting 100-plus tackles in each of his first three campaigns as a Giant. He earned his only career Pro Bowl nod with the third-most solo tackles (109) in the league in 2006, then captained the New York defense to an improbable Super Bowl XLII victory over the undefeated New England Patriots with a team-high 11 tackles in 2007. He retired from the NFL on July 8, 2010.

Pierce coached in both high school and college before joining the Raiders

Pierce’s first coaching job was as head coach at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, a nationally recognized high school program, in 2014. He spent four seasons as a Jackrabbit before resigning to join Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis on staff as a linebacker coach and recruiting coordinator at Arizona State University.

Pierce was promoted to associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator alongside Lewis in 2020 by Edwards, who called him “one of the elite recruiters in the nation” following national signing classes slotted at No. 28 in 2019 and No. 23 in 2020 by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. His efforts, however, ultimately got the Sun Devils in hot water and prompted an investigation into the football program for recruiting violations.

The case, initially reported by The Athletic’s Doug Hallar in the summer of 2021, focused on the hosting of high school recruits for on-campus visits during the established COVID-19 dead period that ran from March 2020 through June 2021. Then Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reported that “recruiting staff have felt pressure to blindly follow Pierce’s aggressive tactics” with regard to pushing campus visit boundaries throughout the dead period.

The university requested Pierce halt off campus recruiting work in October 2021, leading him to remove all ASU affiliations from his Twitter bio. Thamel, who had since transitioned to ESPN, reported Pierce was resigning his post to seek NFL opportunities in February 2022, which was National Signing Day for the 2022 recruiting class. Pierce eventually became the Raiders’ linebackers coach later in 2022, while Arizona State self-imposed a bowl ban on their 2023 team.

