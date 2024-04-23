Highlights Arne Slot has emerged as the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Slot has a successful track record in Dutch football, winning two trophies with Feyenoord in three years.

The manager is highly regarded in the Netherlands, even drawing comparisons to Pep Guardiola, and could bring his attack-minded approach to Anfield.

There's a new favourite in the ever-changing race to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager for the 2024-25 season. Feyenoord's Arne Slot has emerged as the likely candidate to replace the German when he departs the Merseyside-based club in the summer.

Nothing is certain as Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes look to find the ideal replacement for Klopp, who has lifted the Premier League, Champions League and several cup competitions during his nine years at the club. Any boss that takes his place in the dugout will have their work cut out for them to try and live up to the high standards the former Borussia Dortmund manager has brought to Anfield.

Xabi Alonso was the name on everyone's lips in the immediate aftermath of the bombshell that Klopp would leave, but the Bayer Leverkusen boss has now been ruled out of the equation. The same goes for Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, who looked like the second most likely candidate before being ruled out of the running.

The new name at the front of the queue is Slot, who has done some incredible work in Dutch football over the past years. We've taken a closer look at the new leading candidate for the Anfield hot seat.

Arne Slot vs Jurgen Klopp - Managerial Record Statistic Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Games 206 1073 Wins 127 594 Win % 61.7% 55.4% Points-per-game 2.06 1.88

Arne Slot's Background

His rise in the managerial world has been fast

As a player, Slot enjoyed a respectable career, representing Eredivisie clubs such as NAC Breda and FC Zwolle. He was a midfielder with an eye for goal, netting over 100 times in his playing days. His name has gained much more recognition in the years since he hung up his boots, however, and Slot is now in contention for one of the top jobs in the world.

He retired in 2013 and took up a role as a coach at PEC Zwolle before moving on to become an assistant coach with SC Cambuur. During his first stint as a first-team boss, Slot was in with a chance of winning the Dutch top flight with his AZ Alkmaar side level on points with Ajax when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the season. As his side were behind on goal difference, they were declared as runners-up when the season was cancelled.

After being found to be in discussions with Feyenoord in late 2020, he was sacked from his role at AZ Alkmaar, and he subsequently took over their Eredivisie rivals.

Slot's Success at Feyenoord

The Dutch boss has won two trophies in three years

Although Feyenoord are set to lose out on the Eredivisie league title in the 2023-24 season, Slot has still been a huge hit since he arrived in Rotterdam in 2021. His debut campaign with the club saw the manager guide his new team into third place, as well as a European final.

Jose Mourinho's Roma defeated Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final at the end of the 2021/22 season, but to have even gone that far in the competition was an achievement for the club in its own right.

His second full season was even more fruitful as Slot took his side to domestic glory despite losing nine of the players that lined up in the Conference League final the year before. That shows remarkable adaptability and the football he had his team playing was wonderful for the fans to witness. Feyenoord lifted the KNVB Cup earlier in the 2023/24 season, proving their manager is no stranger to silverware.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot guided Feyenoord to their 16th Eredivisie title in history in 2023, and their first since 2017.

Slot is Highly Rated in the Netherlands

He's drawn comparisons to Pep Guardiola

While he may not be a known quantity to the majority of football fans across Europe, Slot is highly regarded in his homeland. This is shown by the comments from Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan in 2023, who claimed (per Sky Sports):

"He's a really good manager and sometimes it can come fast and quick. I've followed Feyenoord for 40 years. Not since the days of Johan Cruyff at Ajax in the 1980s has there been a coach so attack-minded in the Dutch league. Cruyff only had a few disciples who followed him and one of them was Pep Guardiola."

To be compared in any way to Cruyff and Guardiola is a compliment of the highest order and will be sure to excite Liverpool fans should Slot land the gig at Anfield. Van der Kraan continued to say: "I would say Slot is a Guardiola-style manager based on everything I've seen over the past couple of years. The fans of Feyenoord can't believe what they've seen over that time."

Slot was in the frame for the Tottenham job before Ange Postecoglou was eventually appointed by the north London side. The 2024-25 campaign could finally be the first time he steps foot in the English game. It will be a huge task to take the reins from Klopp, but Slot is someone who would back his ability to get a tune out of the talented squad he would be inheriting.

