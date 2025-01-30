Manchester United are on the cusp of poaching yet another Arsenal starlet – Ayden Heaven is on his way to Old Trafford – where he'll become the second member of the Hale End academy to join the Red Devils within a year. The 18-year-old was among English football's most in-demand talents, on the radar of several European clubs.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Heaven is set to join United after turning down a contract offer from Arsenal and an approach from German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. INEOS's vision is to target long-term acquisitions who can be developed into first-team stars, which includes Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon, who is joining the club from Cerro Porteno in a £3 million deal and will arrive next summer when he turns 18.

Heaven, hailed as 'remarkable' by Mikel Arteta, fits the bill and follows in the footsteps of 17-year-old Danish forward Chido Obi-Martin, who also swapped North London for Manchester last October. Here's why the Red Devils were so eager to convince the London-born teenager to leave the club he supports to join Ruben Amorim's squad.

Manchester United Made Reported 'First-Team' Promise

Heaven is set to be immediately bedded into Ruben Amorim's senior setup

Manchester United haven't signed Heaven to continue his development with their academy but instead will make the England U19 international serve as backup to Lisandro Martinez, according to club insider AcademyScoop. It's said that the Red Devils saw off competition from Barcelona for the versatile left-footed centre-back.

Heaven was on the cusp of Arsenal's first team and appeared during the Gunners' pre-season tour of the United States last summer where United scouts got a glimpse of the youngster when the two Premier League clubs met at SoFi Stadium in July. He performed well in a 2-1 win after bouncing back from losing a duel with Rasmus Hojlund, which Arteta touched on:

"He’s lost a duel against [Rasmus Hojlund], one of the strongest and fastest players in the world, it can happen. But the reaction afterwards, the composure, the quality, the body language that he had were all remarkable. I’m really happy with him."

Heaven could be used in a similar fashion to Leny Yoro, 18, who arrived at United from LOSC Lille in July 2024 in a £52 million deal. There are suggestions that Heaven, Yoro and academy talent Goodwill Kukonki, 16, who has made Amorim's bench several times this season, are the club's long-term back three.

Heaven's Versatility Has Been Impressive

Manchester United Have Found Themselves A Potential All-Rounded Talent

Heaven looks likely to be used as a left-sided centre-back at United, but that's just one of the many roles the former West Ham United academy talent has performed at the start of his career. He is naturally a central midfielder but was moved into defence during his development at the Emirates as the North London giants looked to work on his defensive abilities.

During his time in midfield, he earned comparisons to former United midfielder Paul Pogba because of his 6ft2in frame but grace on the ball alongside the way he glides along the pitch. His physique is also reminiscent of that of Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira, and being compared to two French World Cup winners speaks volumes about his potential.

Heaven has made 26 appearances for the Gunners' U21s, and six games were played at left-back and left-midfield. He made his senior debut for the club in a 3-0 win over Preston North End in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in late October 2024 and was named on Arteta's bench for three Premier League games.

Heaven's Career Progress So Far

The English teenager's progression has come in London

Heaven was on West Ham's books during his childhood, but he was let go by the Hammers around the age of 12. He was disappointed because he felt he was 'good enough to get back to academy level', and turned to East London-based grassroots club Levels FC to ensure he 'stayed in top condition', soon undergoing a trial with Chelsea thanks to the leader of Levels, who worked as a scout for the Blues but failed to earn a permanent stay with the Stamford Bridge giants:

"That decision hurt because they kept on extending my trial so I was disappointed when I didn’t get signed."

Fulham showed interest in Heaven after his failed trial with Chelsea, but travel issues meant he and his mother decided the Cottagers weren't the best destination for him. Arsenal came into the picture, and Hale End was a '15-minute drive', which was the perfect outcome for the then-box-to-box midfielder.

Heaven has been with the Gunners for 17 months and has grown into one of their most exciting academy prospects alongside the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly, 18, Ethan Nwaneri, 17, and Max Dowman, 15, the latter of whom we'll no doubt be hearing more about in the coming years.

A move to Manchester United is on the horizon for the young centre-back, and his purported yearly salary of £11,440, per Salary Sport, will likely rise given the competition the Red Devils have fought off for his signature. He'll be eyeing breaking into Amorim's first team but also continuing his involvement with the Young Lions after debuting for the U19s in a 2-2 draw against Italy in September 2024.

He's also represented the U18s on two occasions, making his debut in a 4-2 win over Northern Ireland in May 2024, but will be keen on continuing to make the step up the international football ladder under U19s manager Will Antwi. United are one of the most successful clubs in growing talent who make the England senior setup from their academy, including Kobbie Mainoo, 19, who shined at Euro 2024, which could serve as inspiration for Heaven.

Arsenal Will Be Ruing Losing Another Hale End Gem

The Gunners are struggling to keep hold of several academy products

Arsenal have a proven track record of developing English starlets with massive potential and this success has drawn the attention of several clubs, who are keeping an eye on their academy. Manchester United convinced Obi-Martin to pack his bags and head to Carrington last October, a move that infuriated the Emirates faithful because he was in extraordinary goalscoring form at youth level.

Obi-Martin bagged 32 goals in 21 games for the Gunners' U18s before making the move to United, where he has continued to shine with stellar performances in front of the goal. The young Dane has registered nine goals in seven outings for their U18s and became the Premier League U18s record goalscorer in November.

Debate also ensued over the North Londoners' decision to allow USMNT striker Folarin Balogun to leave in August 2023 after a fine loan spell in Ligue 1 with Stade Reims. The 23-year-old joined AS Monaco for £34.3 million, and he's managed 11 goals in 42 games for the French outfit after moving because of a lack of first-team opportunities.

Heaven is another Hale End departure that will stir up controversy and raise question marks over the club's utilization of the loan market. United have pounced for another of their brightest prospects, and there will now be a focus on ensuring such talent doesn't slip away from the Emirates in the future, especially if he goes on to shine at Old Trafford.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/01/2025.