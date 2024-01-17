Highlights Ben Doak, an 18-year-old football enthusiast, is a powerful and aggressive player who excels on the right wing.

There is no guarantee that Ben Doak will leave Liverpool with the same glorious legacy as his fellow countrymen Sir Kenny Dalglish and Andy Robertson, but the little Scot has everything it takes to emulate them. In fact, that's the best thing we can wish for him.

Born in the small town of Dalry, North Ayrshire, just over 21 miles from Glasgow, Ben Doak quickly welcomed football into his life. It has to be said that with a grandfather in Martin Doak, a former professional player himself (319 matches for Morton between 1982 and 1994), young Ben has plenty to live up to.

Ben Doak's early career

He spent his early years playing for lowly Dalry Thistle in Scotland, before joining Ayr United at the age of eight. Some people still remember little Ben from those days. "The first time I saw him, I could see there was something special about him," said Raymond Pattison, scout for the Honest Men. "I thought 'wow'." And he's not the only one who perceives the young player's talent.

That's why Scottish giants Celtic were quick to get their hands on Doak and mould him in the best possible way. "He's a boy with pace, and a boy who can't be described as shy!" recalled his former coach Martin Miller. On the 26th of December 2021, aged just 16, Doak made his first appearance on the Celtic first-team bench for a trip to St Johnstone. A month later, on the 29th of January, the Scotland U-17 international made his professional debut, replacing Reo Hatate in a crucial 1-0 win over Dundee in the title race. Four days later, he returned to Celtic Park to play the final minutes of the Hoops' 3-0 win over historic rivals Rangers. It was his second and final appearance for Celtic, and he had already convinced Liverpool to invest in their future.

Having quickly become too strong for the U-18s, a key figure for the U-19s in the Youth League, and an outstanding performer with the U-21s, Doak finally earned his first call-up for an official match (he had already taken part in the Reds' summer tour and even scored his first professional goal against Leicester) in Jurgen Klopp's squad for a Carabao Cup match against Derby County. On the 9th of November 2022, the young winger played his first minutes for the Reds and took advantage of the opportunity to earn a place in the squad for a 10-day training camp in Dubai.

After the World Cup, Doak continued to work with the first team, playing his first minutes in the Premier League and FA Cup. He finished the 2022/23 season with the U-21s, but did not taste first-team football again until the start of the following season. Although he made his European Cup debut this season, Doak has so far had little opportunity to prove himself under Klopp. It has to be said that a meniscus injury sustained at the end of 2023 has certainly disrupted his plans, and he was no doubt hoping to take advantage of the many matches organised over the Christmas period to grab some precious minutes.

Ben Doak's style of play

Ben Doak is what you might call a 'contemporary of the past.' Aged just 18, the Scotsman is hungry for the game. Blessed with physical attributes, he never shirks his team's efforts, whether in attack or defence. And although he may not be physically imposing (5.68ft), Doak is nonetheless an aggressive and powerful player, who never hesitates to make contact with his opponents. In terms of positioning, the Tartan Army U-21 international is capable of playing on either wing, but it is definitely on the right that he shows the full measure of his abilities. And that's where his old-school side comes into its own.

Ben Doak's career stats so far (as of 17/01/24) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 2 14 4 2 1,018 UEFA Youth League 8 4 4 623 U-18 Premier League 5 2 2 399 Europa League 3 0 0 169 Premier League 3 0 0 37 Scottish Premiership 2 0 0 25 EFL Trophy 2 1 0 92 FA Cup 2 0 0 20 EFL Cup 2 0 0 81 Total 41 11 8 2,464 All stats provided by Transfermarkt

At a time when the false foot prevailed, Doak, who is right-footed, prefers to rely on his strong side. Fast, mobile, agile, and unpredictable, Ben Doak is a real will-o'-the-wisp. However, the Reds' number 50 naturally has a number of areas for improvement. One of them is his ability to be decisive. In 10 appearances (307 minutes) in all competitions this season, Ben Doak has yet to find the net. Far from alarming, he will still have to work on taking more chances (he has only taken four shots in the 10 games he has played in) in the penalty area. Another notable point, which is nothing other than the defect of one of his qualities, is that Doak is likely to have to bulk up his physique if he wants to be able to challenge the Kingdom's biggest players.

What next for Ben Doak

Ben Doak's situation at Liverpool is crystal clear. The 18-year-old has to settle for the crumbs left by Mohamed Salah, the natural starter on the right flank of the Reds' attack. But if one thing is certain, it's that his time will come. Indeed, the Liverpudlian directors are firmly convinced of this too. Doak signed a "long-term" extension to his contract last September, showcasing the club's belief in him.

In the meantime, there is a possibility that he could be loaned out to an established Premier League or Championship club to gain experience and game time. A key player for the future of the English club, the winger will also undoubtedly be a major contributor to his country's national team, having already won seven caps for the Scottish U-21s at just 18 years of age.