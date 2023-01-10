Gareth Bale, Wayne Rooney, Fara Williams. These are just a few of the names often mentioned when the best British football player of all time is debated.

While neither England, Scotland nor Wales have particularly dominated at international tournaments, there are players from all three countries who have earned numerous domestic trophies during extremely impressive careers.

But who is truly the best British football player of all time?

To answer this much-discussed question, GIVEMESPORT has put together a list of 39 British trailblazers from over the years and ranked them in seven categories – underrated, streets will never forget, British powerhouses, simply world-class, legends of the game, build them a statue, and The GOAT.

Each player has been allocated a category which we feel best describes their career on the pitch, but of course, this is based on GIVEMESPORT's opinion only. One thing is for sure, every player in this list will be remembered in football history forever.

So without further ado, here are 39 of the greatest British footballers of all time.

Underrated

Paul Scholes, Neville Southall, Anita Asante, David Seaman, Katie Chapman, Marianne Spacey, Jayne Ludlow

Despite his talent, Scholes often goes under the radar during the 'best English midfielder' debate.

Southall was one of the best of his generation and a cult hero for Everton, but is too often overlooked when considering some of the best goalkeepers of the past.

Although she was part of Arsenal Women's historic quadruple-winning team in 2007, Asante is criminally underrated for her contributions on the pitch.

It seems Seaman falls a little into the shadow of Peter Shilton when it comes to international status, but he deserves to be celebrated.

Katie Chapman, Marianne Spacey and Jayne Ludlow all played huge parts in getting women's football to the level it is now. They were part of the era that walked, so today's stars could run.

Streets will never forget

Jill Scott, Paul Gascoigne, Sir Geoff Hurst

Jill Scott, a national treasure. Euro 2022 champion, four-time FA Cup winner, 161 caps for England, and went viral for calling a German player a "f***ing pr**k."

Whether you love or hate him, Gazza was a natural talent, and everyone has at least one core memory that involves him.

Without his World Cup-winning hat-trick, Hurst probably wouldn't make a list like this, but he is undeniably one of the most well-known English footballers because of that performance.

British powerhouses

John Terry, Kim Little, Michael Carrick, Gemma Fay

Terry enjoyed a dream career with Chelsea and it goes without saying that he is one of the first names that springs to mind when you think of solid Premier League defenders.

Kim Little is one of the best midfielders women's football has ever seen. As captain of both Arsenal and Scotland, she is a force to be reckoned with.

With his boastful accolade as one of the most decorated English footballers of all time, what's a list like this without Carrick?

Gemma Fay is Scotland's most capped player of all time, male or female. Need we say more?

Simply world class

Steven Gerrard, Lucy Bronze, Alex Scott, Harry Kane, Frank Lampard, Karen Carney, Gary Lineker, David Beckham, Peter Shilton

As is the age old debate, you really can't separate Stevie and Frank for what they did for their clubs. Two of the finest all-round midfielders the game has ever seen.

Kane is undoubtedly the best active English striker right now, and he continues to close the gap on Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record.

Euro 2022-winning Lucy Bronze continues to be lauded as one of the best defenders in the world, and she has a hugely impressive medal count to show off.

Known for being one of the best English strikers of all-time and his squeaky clean discipline record, what a career Lineker had.

Alex Scott and Karen Carney were part of an iconic era of women's football while it was on the rise, and are two of the most recognised names in the game.

What more is there to say about Beckham, away from his career of iconic goals and haircuts?

Shilton commands respect as the most-capped England men's player and his record at the World Cup despite not making his tournament debut until he was 32.

Legends of the game

Gareth Bale, Wayne Rooney, Jimmy Greaves, Fara Williams, Ellen White, Sir Stanley Matthews, Gordon Banks

Bale retires with a handsome medal count and knowing he will be a Welsh hero forever.

Rooney was simply unstoppable, and we'd be here all day listing his achievements.

Fara Williams and Ellen White have more than earned their legend status. Williams is the highest capped England international of all time, male or female, and White set a new record as the all-time top goalscorer for the Lionesses before she retired last year.

Matthews is the only player to be knighted while still playing the beautiful game. He also has an FA Cup final named after him, and he won the first ever Ballon d'Or. Sheer levels.

Another icon from the 1966 World Cup and made 679 club appearances in 20 years. Hats off, Mr Banks.

Build them a statue

George Best, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Kelly Smith, Bobby Moore, Rachel Yankey, Faye White, Ian Rush, Denis Law

Best was exactly that, one of the absolute best. And one of football's most notable figures.

King Kenny will forever be viewed as a Liverpool and Scotland legend for the amount he contributed to the game.

Kelly Smith, Rachel Yankey and Faye White all have one thing in common. All three played huge parts in Arsenal's historic quadruple win, and were stalwarts for the England national team. They are three of the biggest names in English women's football.

The late Pelé described Moore as the greatest defender he had ever played against. Not much more needs to be said about the England and West Ham legend.

Ian Rush. There will simply never be a Liverpool striker quite like him again.

A British record transfer at the time. Law's goals and silverware, including the Ballon d'Or, speak for themselves.

The GOAT

Sir Bobby Charlton

The England and Manchester United legend is just one of nine players in history to win the Champions League, World Cup and Ballon d'Or.

Bobby goes down in history as one of the greatest players of all time and certainly one of, if not the absolute best Britain has ever produced.