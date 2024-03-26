Highlights Endrick is poised to be Brazil's next superstar after breaking through as an exciting teenager.

The 17-year-old is all set to join Champions League giants Real Madrid from Palmeiras.

The teenager made the headlines after becoming the youngest ever scorer at Wembley Stadium when he netted the winner for Brazil against England.

Endrick broke into the mainstream news during the 2024 March international break, as he scored his first international goal for Brazil. His strike late on in the second half secured victory for the South American side in an uneventful match, but the biggest story was about the teenage sensation.

Many consider Endrick to be Brazil's next superstar, capable of matching the legendary statuses of Pele, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. For some, that would be immense pressure that they would likely fall victim to, but the youngster is taking everything in his stride, as a move to European football awaits in the summer of 2024.

Given that the exciting striker only going to become more prevalent in European football in the coming years. This article details everything you need to know about him, taking in his club career, height, style of play and contract information.

Club Career

To begin, Endrick made his senior debut for Palmeiras in October 2022, two months after his 16th birthday. He became the youngest player to ever feature for Palmeiras' first team. That immediately brought pressure as the country noticed an up-and-coming striker on the centre stage. Yet he took that in his stride — and, by the end of that year, he had won a Brazilian championship medal.

But it wasn't the case that Endrick did very little to help out, as he scored his first two goals before the end of the season in a 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense. In doing so, he became the second-youngest goalscorer in the history of Brazil's Serie A. With several goals and a championship medal, he was named the country's most exciting player in the league, creating a status that very few have ever had.

Throughout his time with one of Brazil's biggest clubs, Endrick has scored 18 goals in 66 appearances. He has led from the front despite being just 17, yet his adventure is coming to an end. The wonderkid is set to move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 once he turns 18, which will see him partner with national teammates Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. The prospect of those three in the final third, with Jude Bellingham behind them, is frightening.

Endrick's Palmeiras Stats Stats Palmeiras Palmeiras U20 Appearances 66 19 Goals 18 9 Assists 3 0 Stats correct as of 25/3/24

International Career

Endrick has been at the heart of Brazilian football for some time. He may have only made his senior debut in November 2023, but he featured regularly in the country's youth teams beforehand. In March 2022, he was called up to the U20 side for the first team as a 15-year-old to compete in the Montaigu Tournament. The superstar set the world alight with five goals in four matches, which saw him finish as top scorer and the best player in the tournament.

Since then, he has also featured for Brazil's U23, scoring five goals in four appearances. He was part of the squad for Olympic qualification, even scoring during a 1-0 win against Bolivia, however, it was not enough to help his country reach the Olympics in Paris for the first time since 2004.

Yet all his work with the youth teams was made redundant when he featured for the senior team for the first time in November 2023. On his debut against Colombia, he became the fourth all-time youngest player, and youngest in 57 years, to make his debut for Brazil. Just four months later, he scored his first goal for Brazil during a friendly against England, writing himself into the record books as the fourth-youngest player to score for the South American nation.

Youngest Goal-scorers in Brazil History Rank Name Date Age 1. Pele 7th July 1757 16 years, 8 months, 14 days 2. Edu 8th June 1866 16 years, 10 months, 2 days 3. Ronaldo 4th May 1994 17 years, 7 months, 12 days 4. Endrick 23rd March 2024 17 years, 8 months, 2 days 5. Coutinho 30th April 1961 17 years, 10 months, 19 days

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick became the youngest male goalscorer for a club or country to score at Wembley Stadium at just 17 years and 246 days.

Post-match against England, Brazil manager Dorival Junior was unsurprisingly full of praise for Endrick, knowing he has the potential to be one of the country's greatest players of all time: "If he keeps up the attitude he has shown up to now, he will be a very important name in Brazilian football and world football."

Endrick Brazil's Stats Stats Brazil Brazil U23 Brazil U17 Appearances 3 7 4 Goals 1 2 5 Stats correct as of 25/3/24

Height and Age

Endrick is 1.73 metres tall, or five feet, eight inches, tall. It means he doesn't have the height to be able to outmuscle defenders in the air, which forces him to be a technically gifted player on the ball instead. He does that perfectly — and, coupled with his strength, he has all the qualities to be able to transform into a well-rounded player.

The youngster was born on the 21st July 2006, meaning he is currently 17 years old. Remarkably, it means that he was born after one of the most iconic moments in football history - Zinedine Zidane's headbutt in the 2006 World Cup final. The sport is always producing world-class wonderkids, which only makes everyone else feel older.

Position

Naturally, Endrick is a classic 'number nine' and striker. He enjoys playing in the final third and latching onto through balls or loose balls. However, as is often the case with younger players now, he can be versatile. The wonderkid has the ability to play on the left or right-hand side of the front three, whilst he has also made the odd appearances as an attacking midfielder or playmaker.

Yet when he has been used in his unfavoured positions, the Palmeiras striker has still been given the freedom to roam in the final third and look to receive the ball in between the lines. Endrick's potential as a striker is endless, particularly when he makes the move to Europe.

Style of Play

As a left-footed forward who has the ability to send fear into opponents' eyes, Endrick is one of the most exciting prospects in world football. Comparisons to Brazilian legends have unsurprisingly picked up, particularly after the friendly against England. Iconic Premier League midfielder Joe Cole saw stark comparisons between the teenager and Romario. "I think he has got a little bit of Romario about him," Joe Cole told Channel 4 via Sky. "The body shape, the way he tucks the ball away."

When he does get into the final third, Endrick has the ability to burst forward at pace once he receives the ball. This is part of his aim to isolate a defender one-on-one. Coupled with his technique of getting out of tight situations when facing two defenders, the wonderkid's potential is clear. Meanwhile, if he isn't able to progress in central areas, he often shifts the ball out of his feet quickly and shoots from range. With awareness, technique, determination and stamina, the 17-year-old has dramatically built an impressive reputation.

When asked to describe his style of play, Endrick said via Tifo Football, "I'll always fight. I'll be persistent and try until the last minute I'm in the game. I never give up, I pressure defenders, I run more than anyone else on the pitch." Meanwhile, his father has previously stated that legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired the footballer.

Contract Status

Endrick's move to Real Madrid was, via the Athletic, worth £30 million with another £21 million in achievable variables. Due to FIFA's restrictions limiting the maximum contract for youngsters, he committed to just three years in the Spanish capital, however, there is a gentlemen's agreement which will likely see him stay at one of Europe's biggest teams until 2030.

Meanwhile, the Athletic stated that it was rumoured that Endrick would make over £1.7 million a season at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they suggested that the expected wages will be far higher once everything is confirmed. All of this confirms that he will play a key part in Real Madrid's future, even if Kylian Mbappe joins from Paris Saint-Germain.

All stats via Transfermarkt