Another week in the NFL, and another starting QB out for the season. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down in Week 11 and subsequent MRIs revealed that he required season-ending wrist surgery.

This comes at the worst time for Burrow and the Bengals. Even though they sit at 5-5, they have yet to win a division game in the AFC North, going 0-3 so far. It will be difficult to make the playoffs under those circumstances. Not to mention the fact that Burrow struggled in the first part of the season because he was getting over a calf injury. Needless to say, this has been a very frustrating year for the franchise QB.

But now, it’s time for Cincinnati to move forward with who they have, and who they have is Jake Browning. Not familiar? We're not surprised. The undrafted guy out of the University of Washington saw some regular season action for the second time this season when Burrow went down in Week 11.

He went 8-of-14 for 68 yards and one TD. Unfortunately, the Bengals could not pull off the win, but we will be seeing a lot of Browning in the last half of the 2023 season. So, let’s get to know this QB and what to expect from him in the coming weeks.

Browning before the Bengals

We might not be too familiar with Jake Browning, but the good folks of Folsom, CA know exactly who this guy is. This kid has been breaking records since high school. Browning went to Folsom High School, where he definitely made his mark. As a senior, Browning threw for a jaw-dropping national record 91 touchdown passes. He also broke his junior year record (and the California record) when he passed for 5,790 yards as a senior.

In 46 games, he put up 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns, all of which are records in California. The 229 touchdowns also broke the national record that was held by Missouri stand out Maty Mauk and Browning was named Gatorade Football Player of the Year during both his junior and senior year. He managed to do all this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA too.

Obviously, Browning was a top recruit out of high school. He decided to take his talents to the University of Washington, where he continued to ball out. He became the second true freshman to ever start for the Huskies, but his sophomore year is where Browning really broke out.

He led the Huskies to a 12-2 record and their first conference championship since 2000 as Browning was named Pac-12 Player of the Year. UW had such a great season in 2016, they made it to the College Football Playoff, but fell short to the eventual champs Alabama in the semifinals.

By Browning’s senior year, he became the all-time passing leader at UW. The same season, he led the Huskies to their second Pac-12 title in three years. The University of Washington has won just two conference titles since 2000, and both came courtesy of Browning.

Early NFL struggles

Even though Browning was absolutely incredible in high school and college, he was wildly overlooked when it came time to get ready for the big leagues. He suffered a shoulder injury after his sophomore season at Washington and had to have surgery. Unfortunately, his pro stock fizzled after that despite another Pac-12 title in 2018, and he went undrafted, which is still a bit baffling considering his high school and college pedigree.

In April 2019, the Minnesota Vikings signed the undrafted free agent. For the next two years, he was signed and waived on a couple of different occasions without taking a single regular season snap. Then, on August 31, 2021, Browning was waived by the Vikings for the last time.

About a week later, he was signed to the Cincinnati practice squad, and it was 'same story, different city' until the 2023 pre-season. Browning battled it out against Trevor Siemian for a roster spot, and he earned the backup gig.

2023 marks Browning’s fifth year in the league, and he saw his first regular season action in Week 1, though he wasn’t in long enough to really give anyone an idea of how he plays. Week 11 was the quarterback's first time really getting his feet wet, and it seemed like he was ready to go.

What to expect from Browning

If there is one thing we have gathered from Jake Browning, it is that the guy can throw. He made that abundantly clear through high school and college. Not only that, but he is quick with the ball and seems to be pretty accurate. Two things that obviously came naturally, because he hasn’t played enough snaps in the NFL to have learned that.

Browning plays with confidence. He makes quick passes and scrambles out of the pocket like he has been an NFL starter for years and again, technique like that just cannot be taught. Even though Cincinnati did not get the win against the Ravens, Browning showed great potential. Maybe even a little delusion, according to him when he spoke to ESPN after the game:

I've got a lot of confidence in myself; I think I'm borderline delusional when it comes to optimism. Like, 'Hey, I'm going to go win the game.'

It’s unfortunate that Burrow is out with a season-ending injury, but this is a good opportunity for Browning to show that he can play with the big dogs, and he showed that in Week 11. After five years waiting for his opportunity, it’s finally here, and he could do big things for this organization before this season comes to a close.

Is it too late for Cincinnati?

The odds are stacked against the Bengals. After Week 11, they have a 10.6% chance of even making it to the playoffs. Could Browning lead this team to their third postseason in as many years? Maybe. Will he? That’s a completely different question. He has the skill set and the composure, but the lack of experience will be his only hindrance.

It’s a bit bizarre to be in the playoff race without a single division win, but that’s what happens when the whole division is strong. However, even with Burrow, the Bengals were only 5-5. That has a lot to do with his calf injury injury, but even more to do with how strong the other three teams in the AFC North are defensively.

If Browning can just manage to get a division win, that would put him in the good graces of Who Dey nation and build his confidence up (more than it already is). The skill and especially the speed of defenses grows exponentially from college to the pros though, so it will certainly be interesting to see how Browning copes with the upgrade in opposition, especially with his first start in Week 12 coming against T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Cameron Heyward, and the opportunistic Pittsburgh Steelers defense.

