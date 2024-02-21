Highlights Oliver Glasner is Crystal Palace's new manager and is best known for his successes at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Glasner's tactical approach involves a 3-4-2 setup with an emphasis on pressing and intensity.

He has had a long-term desire to coach in England and was linked with Premier League jobs in the past.

Crystal Palace have announced that Oliver Glasner is their new manager. The 49-year-old Austrian replaces Roy Hodgson, who leaves the Eagles amid a poor run of form having managed just three wins in 19 matches across all competitions

This is Glasner's first job in English football, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on as a Premier League coach. He does have plenty of top-flight experience, though, having coached in Germany and Austria, as well as in the Champions League and the Europa League.

But many won't be familiar with the Austrian. This is why GIVEMESPORT has written up a profile of Glasner, detailing his past jobs and achievements, playing career, tactical style, and more.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Europa League winners

Glasner is best known across Europe for what he achieved with German club Eintracht Frankfurt. He joined the Bundesliga outfit in May 2021 and actually suffered a slow start to life as manager, but an away win against Bayern Munich – Frankfurt's first in 21 years – was a promising sign of things to come.

Form soon picked up, with Glasner's men seriously impressing in Europe. Die Adler overcame Barcelona and then West Ham to set up a Europa League final meeting with Rangers. The tense match was won on penalties, giving Frankfurt a first European trophy since their UEFA Cup victory of 1980.

This also meant the German side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history. They made it out of a group which contained Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP and Marseille, but lost in the round of 16 against Napoli.

Despite the success, towards the end of the 2022/23 season, Glasner announced he would be leaving, citing “sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign” as his reasons for going. His last game came in the German Cup final, which was lost 2-0 against RB Leipzig.

Vfl Wolfsburg and early managerial career

Worked with Ralf Rangnick

Before joining Frankfurt he was at Wolfsburg. Interestingly enough, per The Guardian, he quit there for similar reasons, feeling it was difficult to take the club forward with the level of investment they were willing to commit. He may have led Die Wolfe to Champions League qualification, but his poor relationship with the sporting director Jorg Schmadtke saw Glasner head for that exit door.

Glasner built his reputation in his native Austria, where he was first given an opportunity in coaching by his mentor Ralf Rangnick at Red Bull Salzburg. Later, under Roger Schmidt, he became assistant coach. This helped him land a role as head coach of SV Ried – where he spent his entire playing career. After one season, he moved to LASK to work as director of sport as well as head coach.

Glasner spent four years with the Austrian team. He helped them earn promotion to the first division and then did well enough in the league to secure a Europa League qualification spot. His best achievement was finishing second, which allowed LASK to participate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round.

Playing career

Brain haemorrhage at SV Ried

Glasner didn't have a particularly remarkable career but was a stalwart of Austrian football. He spent his entire 19-year career playing for SV Ried, apart from a brief spell on loan with LASK.

He played over 500 times for SV Ried, mostly in the Austrian Bundesliga, although relegations did mean he also saw plenty of football in the second tier. The centre-back won the Austrian Cup twice but his career was cut short when he suffered a brain bleed in 2011.

Tactics

Likely to play 3-4-2

As per The Telegraph, things will be quite different at Selhurst Park as his "style is far removed from Roy Hodgson". It's also noted that Glasner's presence will be felt on the training field, with his sessions more technical than physical but there will be a sense of intensity to the work too.

Final seasons in charge Bundesliga/Premier League Oliver Glasner at Eintracht Frankfurt (2022/23) Roy Hodson at Crystal Palace (2022/23) Games 34 25 Points 50 25 Wins 13 6 Draws 11 7 Defeats 10 12 Goals For 58 28 Goals Against 52 44

Glasner’s style is to play 3-4-2, and this set-up will likely see the players pressing their opponents with real purpose. Seeing as Palace forwards have struggled in recent season, it's promising to know that he helped develop Randal Kolo Muani – who sealed an £82m-move Paris Saint-Germain after scoring 26 goals and claiming 17 assists in 60 games for Frankfurt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones revealed what Palace fans can expect from the Austrian, suggesting that "a sense of physicality" could be key. In full, he said:

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking set-up than they perhaps had recently. That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany, and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace. After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

Other job offers

Desire to play in England

When news broke that Glasner would be leaving Frankfurt, he was swiftly linked to Tottenham Hotspur. Antonio Conte had left his role as head coach by mutual consent at a similar time, but Spurs would eventually give the job to Ange Postecolgou.

Since being unemployed, the 49-year-old has aspired to move to England. Ajax, Marseille and Lyon have all come calling but he's had his heart set on the Premier League, where transfer budgets are more generous. Nottingham Forest nearly picked him up after they sacked Steve Cooper. A verbal agreement was made but Forest chose to hire Nuno Espirito Santo instead. Glasner supposedly wanted to have a say in transfers, which may have caused the move to fall through.