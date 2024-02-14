Highlights Manchester United is targeting Newcastle United's sporting director, Dan Ashworth, as their ideal candidate for the role.

Ashworth has an impressive track record as a sporting director, having worked for major clubs like Brighton and Newcastle.

His success in the transfer market and ability to identify talent on a budget make him a highly sought-after figure, but he won't come cheap for United, with a compensation fee of over £10 million mooted.

Manchester United are lining up a sensational approach for Newcastle United's sporting director, Dan Ashworth. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently acquiring a significant portion of the Red Devils, there has been talking of some significant changes being made to the club and how it's run. Not just on the pitch, but off of it as well, and it seems like the next step will be to hire a new sporting director.

According to the Daily Mail, they've identified the Newcastle man as their ideal target, believing he's the perfect candidate to lead the club in this new era at Old Trafford and a deal could be agreed as soon as next week. Who is Dan Ashworth, though? According to Everton's own director of football, Kevin Thelwell, per the Athletic, Ashworth is the best director of football that England has ever produced, a quite significant claim.

He might have a point, too. With Ashworth reportedly alerting Newcastle to United's offer, and reports suggesting that he could be joining the Red Devils soon, here's everything you need to know about the man including his impressive track record on the transfer market and more.

Ashworth is a sporting director

He's also been a technical director and the director of elite development for the FA

After a very insignificant playing career, Ashworth found much larger success away from the pitch. Once he hung his boots up, the Englishman became a technical director. This step into the office and a corporate role transformed his fortunes and he quickly worked his way up the ladder.

In 2018, during his time as a technical director, he was linked with the vacant role at Old Trafford, but ultimately, nothing came of it. In 2022, he took on a new role and became a sporting director. He's held onto that role ever since, and it's his work in that role that's seen the Red Devils reignite their interest in his services.

Ashworth has worked for several major clubs

He also spent time with the FA

Whether it was as a technical director or a sporting director, Ashworth has worked with several very notable clubs. First getting his start with West Bromwich Albion, he spent five years working as the Baggies' technical director. He then spent time working with the FA as the director of elite development. He made a real name for himself, though, during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion. Joining the Seagulls as a technical director in 2019, he played a significant role in the club establishing itself as a solid Premier League team.

The excellent work they did off the pitch, building a team that could compete on it, was largely down to him, and it caught the attention of Newcastle who brought him to St. James' Park in early 2022, shortly after they were taken over. It's no surprise that he has been a huge success with the Magpies as well. Across his work for several different clubs, it's his stellar track record in the transfer market that's seen him become such a highly sought-after figure.

Ashworth has overseen some incredible transfers

Brighton and Newcastle owe a lot of their success to his recruitment

The transfer market can be difficult to navigate. Especially these days when clubs are spending more money than ever. Considering the money that's being thrown around, it's more important than ever that a club really has its recruitment strategy nailed on and that's what Ashworth has brought to the teams he's worked with.

At Brighton, he helped unearth numerous incredible gems and brought them to the club for almost next to nothing. Just some of the stars he brought to the Seagulls include the likes of Moises Caicedo, Tariq Lamptey, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma. That's an insane group of talent that significantly changed the fortunes of the club forever and cost a combined total of less than £50m.

He repeated this level of success when he joined Newcastle, bringing players like Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Sven Botman to the Magpies, admittedly for much higher fees. His track record has shown, though, that he's comfortable bringing in unknown gems on cheap deals, but he's also capable of identifying which superstars fit his club's needs and spending money wisely.

He isn't known for wasting large chunks of cash on players who aren't worth it, something United have been very guilty of over the last decade. It's easy to see why the Red Devils are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford. He'd be the ideal man to lead the club into this promising new era, but he won't come cheap. In fact, if the Manchester-based side is to lure him away from Newcastle and bring him into the fold, he's going to cost almost as much as a solid top-flight player himself.

United would have to pay a large fee of compensation for him

He could cost the club over £10m

If United are to land Ashworth, he won't come cheap. If he is to leave Newcastle early and join the Red Devils, the Magpies will be due a massive compensation figure. According to the Telegraph, Erik ten Hag's side may have to fork out more than £10 million to land Ashworth, which is a very steep fee for someone who isn't actually a member of the playing staff.

Still, if his work at both Newcastle and Brighton is anything to go by, landing Ashworth would be a massive get for United and set them up perfectly going forward. He'd give the club the best possible chance of finding success in the future as they move forward and if he can help steer them back towards the level that they once occupied over a decade ago, he'll be worth every penny.