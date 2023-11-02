Highlights Second-year phenom DaRon Bland has exceeded expectations, restoring faith in the Dallas secondary and earning a spot in the NFL history books.

Bland's journey from Modesto, California, to the NFL has been impressive, showcasing his talent and play-making abilities throughout his career.

Bland's breakout performance has helped maintain the integrity of the Dallas defense, leading the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns and positioning him as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL.

In the wake of cornerback Trevon Diggs' season-ending ACL injury, second-year phenom DaRon Bland has restored faith in the Dallas Cowboys' secondary. The 2022 fifth-round draft pick has been nothing short of exceptional throughout the start of his sophomore campaign.

What started as a nightmarish scenario for the Dallas faithful has blossomed into a dream for both Cowboys fans and Bland. With only one more pick-six standing between Bland and having his name inserted into the NFL history books, many are beginning to wonder exactly where this guy came from.

Who is DaRon Bland?

Born on July 12, 1999, DaRon Bland was greeted by his father, Dwight Bland, and his mother, Adrienne Topkins. He grew up in Modesto, California, where he attended Central Catholic High School. While Bland was talented enough to play both varsity football and basketball, his recognition would ultimately come on the gridiron.

In his senior season, he was deemed the Valley Oak League Defensive Player of the Year after having compiled two interceptions and 44 total tackles in 12 games. He would graduate after totaling 92 total tackles, seven interceptions, and seven passes defended throughout his high school career.

Bland's collegiate career first began at Sacramento State. In his junior year, he was named a member of the first-team All-Big Sky Conference as a result of his performance, which included 43 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

With his senior season effectively canceled as a result of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Bland would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before ultimately deciding to commit to becoming a Fresno State Bulldog. He finished his final year of college with 45 tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions across 13 games, a performance that would ensure his inevitable selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bland proves his worth as a rookie

While Bland's second-year success in the NFL may come as a surprise to many, the reality of the situation is that the signs of a great player had already begun to show themselves during his rookie campaign. After being selected with the 167th pick in the 2022 draft, he would go on to tie with the likes of Patrick Peterson, Jaire Alexander, Harrison Smith, Jalen Pitre, and Tashaun Gipson, for interceptions on the season.

He totaled five interceptions, immediately surrounding himself with elite company. With this in mind, it was only a matter of time before the ball-hawking corner began to make the most of his opportunities and convert these interceptions into points for his team.

Stepping into a First-Team All-Pro's shoes

Cowboys head coach, Mike McCarthy, described the loss of Diggs as a "punch to the gut" earlier this season. It seemed as if Dallas was headed for an inevitable downfall after losing one of their best players prior to only the third game of the season. However, Bland has emerged as a saving grace for their defense. Since taking over for his injured teammate against the Arizona Cardinals, Bland has yet to give up a touchdown to opposing offenses when being targeted.

Furthermore, he's returned three interceptions for touchdowns this season. As noted, this leaves him just one shy of the single-season NFL record with 10 regular season games remaining on the schedule. In total, since Week 3, he has piled up 24 combined tackles, eight pass defended, and three interceptions.

His performance has undoubtedly helped to maintain the integrity of the Dallas defense, as the unit currently ranks as one of the best in the league with nine interceptions and six forced fumbles, having only allowed 1,250 yards through the air (second-fewest) and 762 yards to the run game (12th-fewest). The Cowboys' 13 takeaways rank them tied for fourth, and their nine interceptions are also tied four fourth as well.

Much like his injured counterpart, Bland now finds himself chasing an all-time NFL record after having found success early in the season. During the 2021 campaign, Trevon Diggs hauled in 11 interceptions, the highest total by any NFL player in over 40 years. Diggs managed nine interceptions through the first 12 games of the season, a historic rate of performance.

DaRon Bland: the TD machine

However, Bland is the one who has been able to make the most of the turnovers that come his way. Despite Diggs having nearly twice the amount of games played, 47 to 24, Bland has already eclipsed him in career touchdowns. At this rate, Bland will not only break the NFL single-season record for interceptions returned for touchdowns, he will shatter it.

The explosiveness and high football IQ of Bland, coupled with the fact that he boasts a flawless injury report, seems to imply that this is not an outlier performance. This is simply a player who has produced consistent results while avoiding injuries. Additionally, it should be noted that Bland is having his breakout season after having been moved to the outside. During his rookie season, the five interceptions that he recorded came while primarily working out of the slot.

This highlights not only his play-making ability but also his adaptability. While the 24-year-old from California may anchor them on the outside for the remainder of this season, his expected return to the slot next year will be concurrent with the return of a healthy Trevon Diggs. Factor in their most recent offseason acquisition of veteran Stephon Gilmore, and even with his breakout year this season, Bland could be fighting for a starting outside corner role for 2024.

Nonetheless, Bland will continue to have the mentorship of a sensational First-Team All-Pro CB in Trevon Diggs, as well as the coaching of Dan Quinn, one of the best defensive coordinators in the game today. Bland has the talent, ability, and the right environment, to become one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL. While only time may tell what his final results will be, it is safe to say that the kid from California is well on his way to superstardom.

