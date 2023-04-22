An unknown footballer released a rap song earlier this month.

The rapper, known as DIDE, posted their debut single 'Thrill' on YouTube.

The description of the song reads: "Get ready to be blown away by the powerful new music video for 'Thrill'!

"Our talented artist dives deep into the emotional turmoil and struggles he keeps hidden from the fans.

"From behind his mysterious rose mask, he proves himself an incredible lyricist, exploring identity, inequality, and modern society in astonishing detail."

View his song below...

The song has been extremely popular, racking up just under 900k views at the time of writing.

Who is DIDE?

DIDE describes himself to be a 'rapper at home, footballer on the pitch⁣' on his Instagram page.

Football fans have been trying to work out who DIDE could be.

There have been shouts for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, and also Brentford’s Josh Dasilva.

While many were convinced that Eddie Nketiah was the man behind the mask.

Fans think they've worked out who DIDE is

Fans now think they've worked out who DIDE is by spotting a tattoo on his arm.

DIDE is often seen wearing long sleeve jackets and coats, concealing any body work he has.

But eagle-eyed fans have spotted that DIDE has what appears to be a diamond tattooed just above his wrist.

That tattoo, as well as his hair, has fans convinced that the unknown rapper is Sheyi Ojo.

Time will tell if Ojo is in fact DIDE but the theory appears to have some weight.

Who does Sheyi Ojo play for?

Ojo was just 14 when he made the move from MK Dons to Liverpool in 2011. The Reds are believed to have paid £2 million for his services.

The Englishman spent much of his 11-year stint on Liverpool away on loan.

He was shipped out on loan seven times by Liverpool, playing for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Rangers and Millwall.

Liverpool chose not to renew Ojo's contract last year and he joined Cardiff City on a free transfer.

Ojo, now 25, has played 37 times and scored once for the Championship club this season.