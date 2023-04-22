Highlights DIDE is a mysterious rapper who is also a footballer, with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Sheyi Ojo among the suspected identities.

DIDE recently praised Jordan Henderson, leading to more speculation about his true identity.

The debut single 'Thrill' by DIDE has been a hit, garnering millions of views, sparking fan theories about his true persona, and hinting at potential clues.

After releasing their debut single in 2023, question marks have been raised over the identity of DIDE – a rapper who is understood to be an unknown footballer with possible Premier League experience. There have been plenty of theories about just how but the mystery still remains.

DIDE describes himself to be a 'rapper at home, footballer on the pitch' on his Instagram page. Football fans have been trying to work out who DIDE could be, with plenty of Premier League names touted.

There have been shouts for Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson, Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha, and also Brentford’s Josh Dasilva. Many were convinced that Eddie Nketiah was the man behind the mask but Sheyi Ojo is also suspected.

Here is everything known about DIDE so far.

DIDE Drops Clue When Revealing Best Player He's Played Against

Named Kevin De Bruyne but also praised Jordan Henderson

It's clear that DIDE has played at a pretty high level. After all, when speaking to speaking to Rising Ballers, the artist and sportsman he perhaps gave away a bit of a clue about who he is.

He explained that the best player they had played against was Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, saying:

“Best player I’ve played against - it’s difficult, I’ve played with a lot of top players. “I’d probably say Kevin De Bruyne just because he’s the all-round top player. He’s the most complete midfielder I think in the Premier League, and he works so hard off the ball. “On the ball, everyone knows his qualities and he’s a leader of the team as well, so I’d probably say him.”

It's no shock that he had so much love for one of the greatest Premier League midfielders of all time. When asked the most underrated footballer he’d played with or against, DIDE said: “I’d probably say Jordan Henderson is the most underrated.

“Everyone sees him as this player that’s just running around, doesn’t influence the games much or do much with the ball, but he’s a top, top midfielder and it’s not a coincidence that he’s been the captain for Liverpool for so many years. The stuff he does on the pitch is crazy and he’s definitely a top, top player.”

DIDE's Music

Debut single 'Thrill'

The unknown footballer released a rap song in early 2023 and it's been hugely popular - wracking up millions of views since. The description to his debut single 'Thrill' reads: "Get ready to be blown away by the powerful new music video for 'Thrill'!

"Our talented artist dives deep into the emotional turmoil and struggles he keeps hidden from the fans. From behind his mysterious rose mask, he proves himself an incredible lyricist, exploring identity, inequality, and modern society in astonishing detail."

Fans Think They've Worked Out Who DIDE is

Eddie Nketiah and Sheyi Ojo touted

There is a theory among fans that the rapper could be Arsenal forward Nketiah. Lyrics like “my team stay winnin’” and “they’re gonna (gunner) put it in the paper” are believed to give the game away. While it's also noted that DIDE is sort of an anagram of Eddie – the player's first name.

While some believe that they've worked out who DIDE is by spotting a tattoo on his arm. The musician is often seen wearing long-sleeved jackets and coats, concealing any body work he has.

But it's been noted that he has what appears to be a diamond tattooed just above his wrist. That tattoo, as well as his hair, has fans convinced that the unknown rapper is Ojo. Time will tell if Ojo is in fact DIDE but the theory appears to have some weight.

Seeing as Ojo played for Liverpool as a youngster, it would make sense for him to praise former club captain – and possible former teammate – Henderson. The current Cardiff City player is on loan at Belgian Pro League club KV Kortrijk but was just 14 when he made the move from MK Dons to Liverpool in 2011. The Reds are believed to have paid £2 million for his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Henderson and Ojo both joined Liverpool in 2011

The Englishman spent much of his 11-year stint on Liverpool away on loan. He was shipped out on loan seven times by Liverpool, playing for the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Rangers and Millwall.

Liverpool chose not to renew Ojo's contract last year and he joined Cardiff City on a free transfer. Ojo, now 26, has played 29 times for KV Kortrijk this season, with one goal and one assist to his name.