Brazil are no strangers to producing some of the best young attacking talent in world football. The likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo all made their debuts for their national team as teenagers after all.

Most recently it's Endrick who's been the talk of the town. The 17-year-old scored his first goal for his country back in March and is set for a move to Real Madrid in the summer. Having come through at Palmeiras, the Sao Paulo-based club have now unearthed another young superstar who has the potential to reach the very top.

His name is Estevao Willian, affectionately known as 'Messinho.' The youngster who has only made 14 senior appearances for his club has caught the eye of some of the biggest teams in Europe. With a nickname that will be hard to forget, here is all you need to know about Brazil's latest sensation.

'Messinho's' Career So Far

The youngster has played for Brazil's U17's

Born in Franca in the state of Sao Paulo, Willian started his career at four-time Brazilian champions Cruzeiro before joining Palmeiras in 2021. He initially signed on a trainee contract before signing a professional deal shortly after.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Before even becoming close to making a name for himself in the professional game, the prodigy became the youngest ever Brazilian footballer to sign a deal with Nike at just 10-years-old. For context, the teenager's idol, Neymar, signed his contract with a sports brand at 13.

So far, the attacker has made 19 appearances for Palmeiras for the under 20s, scoring six goals and adding a further three assists. His form at youth level has seen him get promoted to the senior team, making his debut in July 2023. He has since gone on to make 14 appearances, adding four goal contributions, including a stoppage-time winner against Botafogo. 'Messinho' has also featured for the Brazil under-17 squad, scoring three times in five games.

'Messinho's' Style of Play

The teenager has been labeled as the Brazilian Messi

It will come as no surprise by the youngster's nickname that his style of play resembles that of one of the greatest footballers to ever live in Lionel Messi. The head of Palmeiras' youth team, Joao Paulo Sampaio, has even admitted that whilst the infamous nickname is not one the player likes being called, it is due to the similarities the pair share.

"He prefers Estevao. The Messinho thing was put on hold, but his game is very similar to that of the Argentine."

The teenager sensation often operates on the right-hand side, much like the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner did at the start of his career. However, he has featured in more central roles on occasion, both as a striker and as a number 10. Standing at just 5' 7", 'Messinho's' low centre of gravity and electrifying pace make him difficult to dispossess.

As a left-footed player, he is already a danger when cutting in on his stronger side. Despite being a raw talent, his current manager has heaped praise on the starlet, urging Palmeiras not to sell amidst major interest. Abel Ferreira stated:

"I'm going to ask Leila not to sell this player. The father, the manager and he will be sad. Let him stay with us until 2027. I really think this player is unlike anything I've ever seen. A boy who defends, attacks, shows himself in the game."

Interest in 'Messinho'

Some of the biggest names in Europe have their eyes on the teenager

There are a number of potential suitors for Estevao Willian all over Europe, with two Premier League clubs believed to be among the leading contenders.

As per the Sun, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have already failed in two previous attempts to lure the teenager to Stamford Bridge but remain undeterred in their pursuit of the young superstar. Meanwhile, Football London have reported that local rivals Arsenal are also highly interested in making the Brazilian a Gunner. Having already got a strong Brazilian contingent at the club including Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in attack, there is hope they can also add Willian to their ever impressive roster.

The interest doesn't end there, with the Daily Mail suggesting that Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also keen. The latter would love for the teenager to become their new Neymar who they signed back in 2013, and 'Messinho' has previously said that his dream is to play for the Catalan club.

"To play for Barcelona, which is one of the best clubs in the world. I was born watching Neymar, Messi, and (Luis) Suarez play for Barcelona and that’s the dream I have."

With a release clause of £52 million and a contract that runs out in 2026, it seems unlikely that the winger's future lies in Brazil for much longer. He will be hoping to become the next in a long line of prestigious Brazilian talent to capture the imagination of fans all over the world.