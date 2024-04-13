Highlights Ethan Wheatley becomes the latest talent to be called up to the Manchester United matchday squad against Bournemouth.

Stockport-born Wheatley, 18, was a hat-trick hero against Liverpool U18s, and has caught the attention of Erik ten Hag and his staff.

The youngster signed his first professional Old Trafford contract in early 2024, and he is poised to make a big impact for United in the future.

Amid what has been a tumultuous season for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from a general standpoint, a silver lining has been the conveyor belt of young talent that have stepped up to the plate in a time of need.

Eighteen-year-old Kobbie Mainoo will, of course, spring to mind with how the Stockport-born ace has seamlessly slotted into the engine room this season. But the likes of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay - two very established assets within the squad - are also academy graduates.

Ethan Wheatley, who is a familiar name among Manchester United aficionados, is the latest youngster to be named in a matchday squad. The 18-year-old travelled with the rest of the senior squad down to Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium and is poised to earn minutes in the near future.

Wheatley Could Take Advantage of Ten Hag Issue

United's forward options are threadbare

The striker has been a regular in the club’s Under-21 and Under-18 sides this term, but their trip down south will be his first involvement with the club’s senior set-up, with Anthony Martial unavailable and Antony not in the squad thanks to illness.

Ten Hag’s lack of centre forward options could leave the door ajar for the wonderkid. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has shouldered the goalscoring burden for the majority of the season, with the aforementioned duo not firing on all cylinders.

Hojlund, just 20 years of age himself, is expected to receive some help in the summer transfer window with Manchester United keen to add to their attacking roster – but between now and when July hits, Wheatley has the opportunity to pounce on

Born in Stockport, similarly to Mainoo, Wheatley, albeit not regularly, has also been involved with the England youth set-up. He made his full Under-17s debut back in September 2022 against Poland in a 5-0 loss but failed to feature again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have named an academy graduate in every match squad for more than 86 years.

Hat-Trick Hero Against Liverpool Under 18s

Youngster shone in 9-1 win

For a club who are eager to see youngsters breaking through into first team proceedings, there is no better way to announce yourself than becoming a hat-trick hero against arch-rivals Liverpool. And Wheatley did that recently as the Red Devils enjoyed a 9-1 triumph over their Merseyside opponents, with the centre forward stealing the headlines for his three-goal haul, all of which were expertly taken.

Ethan Wheatley - Manchester United Statistics Season Competition Games Goals Assists 23/24 Premier League 2 8 2 1 23/24 U18 Premier League 7 8 2 23/24 FA Youth Cup 2 0 0 23/24 UEFA Youth League 6 1 1 23/24 EFL Trophy 2 0 0 22/23 U18 Premier League 16 5 0 22/23 FA Youth Cup 1 0 0 21/22 U18 Premier League 1 0 0

His Liverpool heroics aside, Wheatley has been one of the shining lights for United U18s this season, playing a key role in their surge towards the title. This season alone, he has struck 11 times and notched a further four assists across all competitions, including three goal involvements (two goals and one assist) at U21 level.

Wheatley’s Highlights Emerge

Able to shoot with both feet

As he continues to impress Ten Hag and his entourage at youth level, showreels of his game tend to emerge, highlighting his ability to be fleet-footed in attack. Very comfortable on either foot when in front of goal, it’s clear to see why Wheatley has bagged the amount of goals he has.

Developing target men-like strikers is a valuable commodity - and from his highlights, Wheatley could definitely be considered to be that archetypal frontman. Of course, at the tender age of 18, Wheatley's rawness shines through with some of his decision-making in the final third questionable.

His technical skills and footballing intelligence are commendable and, with the right guidance and opportunities, he has every chance to make a name for himself just like Mainoo, Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho have done in M16. The right-footed centre forward is also 1.84m (6ft) tall and has time to grow into his size.

Related 15 Best Young Players in the Premier League [Ranked] Alejandro Garnacho, Malo Gusto, Harvey Elliott and Evan Ferguson are among the Premier League's most talented youngsters.

One For The Future

Signed first professional contract in January 2024

Amid a season of goalscoring brilliance, Wheatley signed his first professional contract at Old Trafford in January 2024, just after his 18th birthday, and took to Instagram to admit how proud of he was to commit his future to his boyhood club.

“Proud moment for me to sign my first professional contract @manchesterunited. Thanks to my family and all of those who have made this possible. The hard work continues.”

Upon his memorable moment, Manchester United’s Wheatley was handed the No. 84 for the current campaign thanks to his involvement in the Youth League and EFL Trophy. But, for him, this will be only the beginning. Wheatley is a genuine contender to feature heavily in the Manchester club’s summer pre-season schedule, especially given that a number of senior players will be absent, competing in the European Championship.