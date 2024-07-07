Highlights Taylor Swift's devotion to the Kansas City Chiefs elevated her status as the most famous NFL fan.

Usher, Steph Curry, Eminem, and other celebrities make up the elite group of long-time, devoted fans.

Some famous fans ... aren't really NFL fans in the traditional sense.

While the NBA has traditionally been the destination for the world's most famous sports fans—think any Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks home game for the last 40 years—the NFL went into another stratosphere with celebrity fans in 2023.

That's what happens when the most famous person in the world declares her love for the best team in football, the Kansas City Chiefs, like pop superstar Taylor Swift did when she showed up to see her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, play against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023.

Then, to almost everyone's surprise, Swift just kept showing up. All the way until the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years in Las Vegas five months later. Along the way, Swift changed what it meant to be a famous NFL fan ... because the NFL has never had a more famous fan than Taylor.

NFL insider Dov Kleiman recently posted a list of the NFL's biggest celebrity fans by team—32 celebrities for 32 teams—and we're here to break down which franchise's Q rating goes up when their most famous fan goes on camera, which one has fans wondering "Who is that?", and which famous fans aren't really even fans.

Eminem, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift Top List of Most Famous NFL Fans

Real NFL fans know which celebrities are actually riding for their team

Kleiman did a bang up job with the list, though there were some enormous oversights, most notable of which was choosing Bret Michaels as the most famous fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers when global icon Snoop Dogg has been a vocal superfan of the Black and Gold since 1975.

Clearly, not every famous NFL fan was created equal, and we've divided Kleiman's list up into three tiers:

Elite — Longtime fans who we've seen at games for a long period of time and/or have shown their devotion in significant ways in a short period of time, like Swift.

Famous But Not Really a Fan — Wearing a jersey once or showing up in the owner's suite at the Super Bowl doesn't make you a real fan. Famous people, take note.

Who? — They might be fans, but most people won't know who they are ... even if we do (here's looking at you, Chad Michael Murray and Jeff Garlin).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Star football players have been dating celebrities for a long time. Perhaps the first such couple was in 1948, when Heisman Trophy winner and Los Angeles Rams star Glenn Davis dated actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Elite: Usher (Atlanta Falcons), Steph Curry (Carolina Panthers), Eminem (Detroit Lions), Rob Lowe (Indianapolis Colts), Taylor Swift (Kansas City Chiefs), Josh Duhamel (Minnesota Vikings), Jon Bon Jovi (New England Patriots), Harry Connick Jr. (New Orleans Saints), Adam Sandler (New York Jets), Bradley Cooper (Philadelphia Eagles), Dick Vitale (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Kevin Durant (Washington Commanders)

Famous But Not Really a Fan: Blake Shelton (Arizona Cardinals), George Clooney (Cincinnati Bengals), Amy Adams (Denver Broncos), Justin Timberlake (Green Bay Packers), Dennis Quaid (Houston Texans), Guy Fieri (Las Vegas Raiders), Mario Lopez (Los Angeles Chargers), Bryan Cranston (Los Angeles Rams), Johnny Depp (Miami Dolphins), Hugh Jackman (New York Giants), Bret Michaels (Pittsburgh Steelers), Jeremy Renner (San Francisco 49ers), Tim McGraw (Tennessee Titans)

Who?: Stacy Kiebler (Baltimore Ravens), Chad Michael Murray (Buffalo Bills), Jeff Garlin (Chicago Bears), Stipe Miocic (Cleveland Browns), Derek Trucks (Jacksonville Jaguars), Mike McCready (Seattle Seahawks)

If this were a ranking, Eminem and his love for the Detroit Lions would be No. 1, followed by actor/director Bradley Cooper's undying devotion to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2, then Swift at No. 3.

