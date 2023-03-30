Bukayo Saka is on the verge of becoming Arsenal's highest-paid player.

Saka's current contract runs out in the summer of 2024.

Arsenal have been working to tie down their star man and it appears they are close to doing so.

According to The Daily Mail, he has agreed a deal in principle for a new deal worth close to £300,000-per-week.

He will overtake Gabriel Jesus and become Arsenal's highest-paid player when the deal is finally completed.

Who is every Premier League club's highest-paid player?

The Saka contract news got us thinking: who is every Premier League club's highest-paid player?

We've answered that question using figures provided by Capology below...

Every Premier League club's highest-paid player (Players or loan have not been included)

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka - £300,000-per-week (when he signs new deal)

Saka's new deal is well deserved. He has scored 12 times and recorded 11 assists this season.

Aston Villa: Lucas Digne - £160,000-per-week

Digne has found himself on the bench more often than not recently due to the arrival of Alex Moreno in January.

Bounrnemouth: Jefferson Lerma - £55,000-per-week

Lerma is also Bournemouth's record signing. They paid €30.50m for him in 2018.

Brentford: Ben Mee - £55,000-per-week

Surprisingly, Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney 'only' earns £20,000-per-week.

Brighton: Adam Lallana - £90,000-per-week

Lallana, now 34, is still a very good player.

Chelsea: Raheem Sterling - £325,000-per-week

Sterling has been disappointing since signing for Chelsea last summer. He has scored seven times and recorded three assists in his first season with the club.

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha - £130,000-per-week

Zaha may not be Crystal Palace's highest-paid player for much longer with his deal set to run out in the summer.

Everton: Jordan Pickford - £125,000-per-week

Pickford earns marginally more than Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Yerry Mina.

Fulham: Bernd Leno - £90,000-per-week

Leno earns £10,000-per-week more than Fulham's star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Leeds United: Rodrigo - £100,000-per-week

Rodrigo has scored 11 Premier League goals this season.

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy - £140,000-per-week

Vardy has scored just once in 27 Premier League games in the 2022/23 campaign.

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah - £350,000-per-week

Salah was given a massive new contract by Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

Manchester City: Kevin De Bruyne - £400,000-per-week

De Bruyne earns marginally more than Erling Haaland.

Manchester United: David de Gea - £375,000-per-week

There are doubts surrounding De Gea's future at Man Utd. His contract runs out in the summer.

David de Gea has been slammed by Manchester United fans

Newcastle United: Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes - £120,000-per-week

Trippier, Isak and Guimaraes have all been key players for Newcastle this season.

Nottingham Forest: Felipe, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard - £80,000-per-week

Lingard and Gibbs-White both joined last summer, while Felipe arrived in January.

Southampton: James Ward-Prowse - £100,000-per-week

Ward-Prowse is deservedly Southampton's highest-paid player.

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

Kane is being paid handsomely by Spurs but could well leave this summer in pursuit of winning trophies.

West Ham United: Lucas Paqueta - £150,000-per-week

Paqueta signed a massive contract after arriving for a club-record £51m fee last summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez - £100,000-per-week

Jimenez is yet to score a Premier League goal this season while Moutinho, now 36, remains a key player.