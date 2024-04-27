Highlights The Atlanta Falcons eschewed conventional wisdom again in round two of the NFL Draft by selecting defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

Atlanta moved ahead of the Washington Commanders, who took a superior DT prospect with the very next pick.

The Falcons' poor recent history in developing pass rushers may rear its head again despite remaking their coaching staff this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons had a plan for the 2024 NFL Draft and are sticking to it, consensus be damned.

A day after making the most shocking and perplexing pick of Thursday's first round when they selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall, the Falcons were at it again early Friday evening. This time, they moved up eight spots in round two, sacrificing a third-round pick in the process, and picked Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with the 35th overall choice.

Orhorhoro was expected to go on Friday evening, but not anywhere near as early as No. 35. The 22-year-old defender was GIVEMESPORT's No. 74 prospect; NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah had him slightly higher, at 62nd in his final rankings. That range would deem him worthy of an early round three pick, not the third selection of round two.

The choice becomes even more debatable when you consider who was still available. With the next pick, the Washington Commanders landed defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, the 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a top-25 prospect, per GIVEMESPORT and Jeremiah. As a result, The Athletic slapped the Falcons with a D-plus grade for the move.

Does Atlanta know something the rest of the world doesn't? It's always possible. However, their history doesn't indicate that's the case. We'll have more on that later. In the meantime, here's what you need to know about the 6'4", 294-pound Orhorhoro as he begins his NFL career.

Orhorhoro Hails From Nigeria

He's the youngest of seven children

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Back in 2010, at age-8, Oghenerukevwe Orhorhoro immigrated to the United States from Nigeria alongside his six siblings. "Oh-row-row-row" learned English before coming to the U.S., which helped him acclimate to his new surroundings. His family moved to Michigan, where it didn't take him long to encounter snow for the first time.

As he grew, he shifted his focus from the hardwood to the gridiron. He told Jared Purcell of MichiganLive in 2018, as a high-school senior, that football "was always his first love". However, he was unable to play until he was a junior because of transfer rules and his prior school not fielding a program.

Orhorhoro flirted with the tight end position, but struggled to catch passes. He quickly flipped to the other side of the ball and immediately took to the defensive line, a place he told Purcell provided him with an indescribable rush.

I just love taking quarterbacks' heads off. I love hitting people. That's what I want to do. Tackling and just the feeling of coming off of that edge, it's amazing. It's something that I can't describe.

His instant success garnered attention from MAC schools during his junior year debut campaign. Eventually, he was on the receiving end of offers from the best programs in the country, including Michigan. On June 15, 2018, after just one season playing the sport, Orhorhoro elected to attend Clemson, choosing the Tigers over the Kentucky Wildcats because of the "family aspect."

Orhorhoro's Overall Production Did Not Match Newton's

Their pass-rush numbers are similar

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Orhorhoro only saw action in four contests across his first two seasons at Clemson, but played 39 games from 2021-23. He increased his pass rush production in each of those years, culminating in a five-sack showing as a senior (Orhorhoro was a medical redshirt in 2020).

While tweaking and improving his pass-rush ability, Orhorhoro was a constant in opposing backfields. He racked up eight tackles-for-loss every season following his redshirt, with his 13 combined TFL's and sacks last season earning third-team All-ACC recognition.

All in all, Orhorhoro had a very good collegiate career. His production just doesn't rival that of Newton over the past two years beyond the pass rush department. The difference in overall impact is why the latter was seen as a first-round caliber talent, while the former appeared destined for round three.

Jer'Zhan Newton vs. Ruke Orhorhoro: 2022-23 2022 Stats Newton Orhorhoro Total Tackles 62 23 Tackles For Loss 14.0 8 Sacks 5.5 4.0 Passes Defended 3 5 2023 Stats Newton Orhorhoro Total Tackles 52 25 Tackles For Loss 8.5 8.0 Sacks 7.5 5.0 Passes Defended 2 1 2024 Overall Pick No. 36 No. 35

As the ringleader on Illinois' defensive line, Newton did this while bearing the brunt of the opposing offense's game plan each week. Orhorhoro was part of a rotation littered with top-tier recruits. The diverse roster situations may favor Newton's ability to produce more, but Orhorhoro would have commanded a greater snap share and done the same if he were vastly superior to the teammates at his position.

Orhorhoro Could Fall Victim To Atlanta's Draft History

Falcons haven't had much luck developing pass rushers

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Orhorhoro is a tremendous story. His path to this point has been the perfect encapsulation of the American Dream, one that will hopefully witness further greatness down the line. Those aspirations won't prevent him from being compared to Newton throughout their respective careers, though. And based on their landing spots, the odds are stacked against him emerging as the better player in the end.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Commanders and Falcons both used eight premium (Round 1-3) picks on outside linebackers or defensive linemen in the past nine years. If you expunge Vic Beasley's 15.5-sack All-Pro campaign—a clear aberration—from his ledger, Atlanta hasn't seen a single one of those draft choices nab more than 22.0 combined sacks in their uniform.

Washington, meanwhile, has had four players clear that benchmark. The Commanders' early-round picks have also provided nearly twice as many sacks as the Falcons' selections have in the same near-decade-long stretch, with Beasley's mega-year included.

Sacks: Falcons & Commanders Round 1-3 Draft Picks, 2015-Present ATL Draftee (RD/'YR) Sacks For ATL WAS Draftee (RD/'YR) Sacks For WAS Vic Beasley (1st/'15) 37.5 Preston Smith (2nd/'15) 24.5 Deion Jones (2nd/'16) 8.5 Su'a Cravens (2nd/'16) 1.0 Takk McKinley (1st/'17) 17.5 Jonathan Allen (1st/'17) 39.0 Deadrin Senat (3rd/'18) 0.0 Ryan Anderson (2nd/'17) 6.0 Marlon Davidson (2nd/'20) 1.0 Daron Payne (1st/'18) 30.0 Arnold Ebiketie (2nd/'22) 8.5 Montez Sweat (1st/'19) 35.5 DeAngelo Malone (3rd/'22) 1.0 Chase Young (1st/'20) 14.0 Zach Harrison (3rd/'23) 3.0 Phidarian Mathis (2nd/'22) 0.0 TOTAL 77.0 TOTAL 150

No, fifth-round pick Grady Jarrett's 34.0 career sacks aren't accounted for here for Atlanta. But neither are the 24.5 sacks fifth-rounder Matt Ioannidis posted for Washington in just six seasons (Jarrett has played nine). Whichever way you slice it, the Commanders have been much more successful at developing pass rushers than the Falcons, even if the jury is still out on their 2022 and 2023 prospects.

Do these trends assure Newton will be a star and Orhorhoro will be a bust? Of course not. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared Newton to Javon Hargrave and Orhorhoro to Justin Madubuike, veterans who each recently received a contract averaging more than $20 million annually and have appeared in the Pro Bowl.

Atlanta clearly believes they can mold Orhorhoro into a Madubuike-esque game wrecker. Head coach Raheem Morris may even see Orhorhoro as his very own Aaron Donald-type, a potentially wild thought that may somewhat explain Friday's choice to trade up. From every angle, though, the decision is puzzling.

Using not only one, but both of your top two picks on projects instead of guaranteed contributors in such a strong draft? For a team preaching a win-now mantra all offseason, that's the definition of counter-intuitive.

Perhaps the Falcons' front office's different wavelength will pay massive dividends and allow them to laugh at their critics. But they don't have to look very far to see what thinking they're the smartest in the room has gotten Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper. If they're not careful, they'll dig themselves a hole just as large instead of rising to the top of the division, conference, or league itself.

