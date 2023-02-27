Who is FIFA’s first ever Global Fan Ambassador Adriana Lima?

Supermodel, actress, and businesswoman Adriana Lima has made history after being named as the first ever FIFA Global Fan Ambassador.

The Brazilian, who "lives and breathes" football, will introduce new initiatives to get fans around the world more involved in the beautiful game.

Lima will present the Fan Award at tonight's The Best FIFA Football Awards in Paris.

"When you get to meet Adriana, you feel right away her warmth, kindness, and how approachable and passionate she is about our game," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Who is Adriana Lima?

Adriana Lima gets her makeup done

Lima is one of the most successful models of all time, and after 18 years, she became the longest-serving Victoria's Secret Angel.

The 41-year-old has a reported net worth of $91 million (£75.5m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her modelling career started when she was just 15 years old, and she made her runway debut at Anna Sui's New York Fashion Week show in 1997.

Adriana Lima and The Weeknd on stage

A year later, she landed her first magazine cover, appearing on the September edition of Marie Claire Brazil. In 2000, she appeared on her first Vogue covers.

Lima boasts an incredible portfolio of fashion brands she has worked with, including Prada, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, and Louis Vuitton.

She recently launched her own collection with PUMA at the flagship store in New York.

Adriana Lima poses during the launch of her PUMA range

As well as her hugely decorated modelling career, Lima has made several acting appearances, including cameos as herself in the film Ocean's 8, and TV series How I Met Your Mother.

Lima is also known for her charity work. She currently volunteers at an orphanage in Salvador, helping out with the construction and providing clothes for the children.

In 2009, she appeared on the Turkish version of game show Deal or No Deal, and donated her prize money to a hospital in Istanbul for children with leukaemia.

Awards will be given out across a total of nine categories in Paris, including the highly-anticipated men's and women's Best Player.

Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are contesting for their category, while Beth Mead, Alex Morgan, and last year's winner Alexia Putellas are up for the women's award.

For The Best FIFA Coach award, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Lionel Scaloni are the finalists for the men's title, while Euro 2022-winning Sarina Wiegman is up against Sonia Bompastor and Pia Sundhage for the women's.

You can find the full list of nominees, as well as how to watch the Awards live right here.

