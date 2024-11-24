Ruben Amorim has finally taken charge of Manchester United and will coach the side for the first time against Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon. It sparks a brand-new era at Old Trafford and his arrival promises change for the team as well as the players within it. Erik ten Hag's stint at the Red Devils was ultimately a disappointing one and many of the stars in the side failed to impress.

With Amorim now at the helm, there's an opportunity for those who struggled to rediscover their previous form and for talent previously not afforded many chances to find their way onto the pitch. According to a new report from Academy Scoop on X (Twitter), the former Sporting CP's first match-day squad has been leaked and there's a name included that some fans might not be familiar with.

The manager is set to hand 16-year-old Godwill Kukonki a place in his first match-day squad against Ipswich after the defender was said to have impressed his new boss in training following his arrival. Who is Kukonki, though?

Godwill Kukonki Is a 'Dominant' Defender

The youngster has been described as physically strong and athletic

Described as strong, athletic and dominant, the 6ft 5in prospect has all the physical tools of a solid defender. Kukonki first signed with United when he was just five years old and has worked his way through the academy. He's been compared to Josko Gvardiol and has the ability to play in the centre of defence or out on the left.

The Red Devils have a reputation for developing some of the most talented youngsters in football and it seems as though Kukonki might be the next homegrown superstar to come out of Carrington. A highlights package of Kukonki's performances for United's youth teams demonstrate how effective he is at the back and the sort of problems he could cause for opposition forwards. Watch it below:

Kukonki's inclusion in the match-day squad might be the first of many going forward for the promising youngster. He's got all the makings of a quality Premier League player, but only time will tell whether he can realise his huge potential.