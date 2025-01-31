Summary Howard Webb, former referee turned Chief Refereeing Officer of PGMOL, aims to enhance transparency and improve VAR decisions in the Premier League.

Refereeing controversies in the Premier League are not going away this season. Recently, an independent panel overturned Myles Lewis Skelly's red card for Arsenal against Wolves, with Michael Oliver particularly in the spotlight for his on-field decision. In charge of over 600 referees and assistant referees across the country is Howard Webb, who was a former professional football referee in the Premier League from 2003 to 2014.

Webb was appointed chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) in August 2022 - the first person to be given this role since the organisation was founded in 2001. Here is a closer look at Webb's career and how he has transitioned into this current position.

Howard Webb's Background

Webb was born in Rotherham on 14th July 1971. His father was a referee for 35 years and encouraged his son to follow in his footsteps. It wasn't until Webb was 19 that he refereed his first game, though. In 1993, he officiated in the Northern Counties East League - the ninth and tenth tiers of English football - as an assistant referee. After two years, he was promoted to become a referee in the same league.

Up until 1998, Webb was also a police officer with South Yorkshire Police, but after becoming an assistant referee in the Football League in 1996, and subsequently in the Premier League two years later, he focused on pursuing his career as a referee. From 1998 to 2003, the 53-year-old refereed games in both the Conference and Football League. His first match as a Premier League referee was on 18th October 2003, when Fulham took on Wolves.

For the next nine years, he established himself as one of the leading referees in the country. This culminated in him becoming the first Englishman to referee the World Cup final in 2010 since Jack Taylor in 1974. It was a forgettable night for Webb, though, with 14 yellow cards given to both teams and Nigel de Jong not being sent off, despite an extremely high challenge on Xabi Alonso. Earlier in 2010, he also refereed the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich - becoming the first official to achieve this feat.

Webb retired from refereeing in 2014, becoming the technical director of the PGMOL. After that, he also worked for the Saudi Arabian Football Federation as the director of referees, and from 2018 to 2022, he worked as General Manager of the Professional Referee Organisation (PRO) in the USA and Canada.

Howard Webb's Current Job and Responsibilities

Webb was appointed as chief refereeing officer of the PGMOL in August 2022, leaving his role as General Manager of the PRO in the USA and Canada. A statement from the Premier League said:

"I am looking forward to returning to England and starting this new challenge when I have fulfilled my contract with PRO - it's an excellent opportunity for me. "I am very proud of what has been achieved during my tenure here and I aim to have a similar impact with PGMOL, using the Elite Referee Development Plan as a real driving force. "I know I will be inheriting a strong foundation laid by a lot of good work over a number of years. It is about maintaining these standards and then enhancing them to grow and positively impact the game in England."

VAR has been heavily criticised since its introduction in 2019, and, as a result, Webb wanted to improve transparency between supporters and the PGMOL, especially around how decisions are made at important moments. One of the ways in which he has tried to do this is 'Premier League Mic'd Up' - a monthly programme that was brought in at the end of the 2022/2023 campaign, where Webb and Michael Owen go over a handful of decisions from different matches. This involves hearing the audio from the on-field referee and VAR officials.

Refereeing and VAR Controversies Involving Howard Webb

In the January episode of Premier League Mic'd Up, Webb and Owen discussed the penalty awarded to Brighton & Hove Albion in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal earlier this month. Joao Pedro was caught by William Saliba's head in the box, which was given as a spot-kick on the field and confirmed by Darren England, who was on VAR. On Premier League Mic'd Up, Webb said:

"It's a late contact by a player who hasn't played the ball himself. The ball touched him, but he's not played it. And [Joao] Pedro goes down in the penalty area. "So when you break it down in that way, it's a foul. And I know that it has split opinion, but I've also heard lots of people see it that way, just as a late contact by a player who's failed to head the ball and has made contact with an opponent in the penalty area."

The biggest crisis point during Webb's tenure as Chief Refereeing Officer of the PGMOL came during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 win against Liverpool in September 2023. Liverpool's Luis Diaz was ruled to be offside in the first half, but replays showed that the Colombian was onside by a significant margin, which led to significant criticism in the direction of PGMOL. After the incident, Webb said:

"We've put quite a lot of steps in place to ensure the error that we saw doesn't happen again."

To prevent something like this happening again, semi-automated offsides will be introduced in the Premier League at some point in 2025. As well as this, in-stadium VAR announcements were trialled during this year's League Cup semi-final first legs as part of Webb's drive for improved communication between match officials and supporters inside the ground at top-flight games.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Premier League - correct as of 30/01/25.