Highlights Ian Maatsen's journey from Feyenoord to the Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund is a story of perseverance and success.

At 22, the Dutch left-back from Chelsea's youth academy was allowed to leave on loan this winter.

He impressed massively on at Burnley, helping them get promoted, and is now starring for Dortmund in Germany.

So much of the Chelsea era under Todd Boehly has been about all the money spent on bringing in players to the club, but in Ian Maatsen they have one talent they may regret letting go this season.

The Dutchman has only left on loan but will now be playing in a Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund while the Blues currently sit seventh in the Premier League and may not even secure any form of European football next season for the second season running. The 22-year-old did actually spend the first half of the campaign on loan in England but was allowed to head to Germany in January.

But who is Maatsen, and what has been his journey in football?

Maatsen key facts

Born 10 March 2002 (age 22)

Joined Feyenoord's academy at seven

Moved to Sparta Rotterdam and then PSV Eindhoven

Joined Chelsea in 2018

Loaned to Charlton Athletic and Coventry

Loaned to Burnley and then promoted from the Championship

Loaned to Borussia Dortmund and made the Champions League final

Netherlands international from U15 to U21 (46 youth caps)

Best position is left-back

Can also play as a winger

Early Career

From Feyenoord to Chelsea youth

Maatsen was born in Vlaardingen (close to Rotterdam), Netherlands in 2002. He was picked up by Feyenoord as a youngster but – like so many footballers – he was dropped from their academy for being too small. In a March 2024 interview with The Guardian, he spoke about how that inspired him:

“I was just playing football for fun. But when you look back maybe it was a good decision. It changed my mindset. I can say now I’ve got more experience in football that maybe it’s good they released me. Maybe if they didn’t I wouldn’t be here.”

He then spent the next two years at with Sparta Rotterdam, before PSV Eindhoven came calling. From there, he caught the attention of Chelsea, moving to west London in 2018 having shone as a youth player in the Netherlands (picking up caps at the international youth level).

He moved to England on his own, with his parents needing to work. “It would have been a life change to quit their jobs and go with me. As a kid these conversations are difficult. You can’t tell your mum to quit her job," he explained to The Guardian.

He added: "It was difficult but I respected them. I told them: ‘Now it’s my career, it’s my dream – if you’re not there I will grow up and learn.’ I put everything together to make it successful. I went to Chelsea and had good foster parents. I still speak to them.”

From here, he linked up with a number of impressive youngsters all coming through the fabled Blues' academy at the same time. In his first season with Chelsea, the 2018/19 campaign, Maatsen played 28 times at youth level for the club, scoring once and picking up six assists.

A quick look at the club's youth roster from that same season shows he was mixing with future stars such as Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, Samuel Iling-Junior of Juventus, Chelsea's Armando Broja (currently on loan at Fulham). As well as current Premier League regulars Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), and Billy Gilmour (Brighton).

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

Former manager and club legend Frank Lampard gave him his senior debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Grimsby Town in 2019. But amid all that competition for first-team minutes, the youngster was loaned out to Charlton Athletic in 2020 and then Coventry City the season afterwards, gaining good experience in League One and the Championship.

Ian Maatsen Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Chelsea 16 0 0 400 Charlton Athletic 35 1 3 2,796 Coventry City 42 3 1 3,247 Burnley 42 4 6 3,552 Borussia Dortmund 20 2 2 1,674

From Championship Promotion to Champions League Final

Burnley loan leads to Dortmund opportunity

It was at Burnley in 2022/23 that Maatsen really burst onto the scene and showed what he could do. He played 39 times for Vincent Kompany's team in the league, scoring four goals and picking up six assists, as the Clarets were promoted from the Championship to the Premier League. At the time, the youngster – who would later be named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season – was widely praised for his efforts by his manager, who said:

"Ian is doing exactly what he needs to be doing. With his stature he's not making the game about what the other players want, it's about what he has in terms of his skill and tools. He's just turning into something that we expected him to be able to become. He's a very, very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."

Maatsen then returned to parent club Chelsea in the summer of 2024 – despite Burnely trying to sign him permanently – and it looked as though he might get a genuine shot of regular first-team football with newly appointed boss Mauricio Pochettino commenting during pre-season: “I'm so pleased with him because of his attitude, commitment and his understanding of the game." However, regular game time was hard to come by with the left-back playing just 199 minutes in the league before the end of December.

He would later reveal that the “plan was to stay at Chelsea" but opted to head to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer market due to a lack of opportunities. Ever the optimist, he accepted his position with a cheery disposition, noting: "It’s not the end of the world, but you have to be ready. You always have to believe, because football can go quickly.”

And that move to the Bundesliga club has certainly paid dividends so far. Indeed, the 22-year-old has since played 20 games in all competitions. This includes six starts in every European game since arriving as BVB have made it all the way to the Champions League final with Maatsen scoring in the quarter-final win over Atletico Madrid and then locking up Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain in the semis.

The future is bright for the young Dutchman who is aiming to represent his country at this summer's Euro 2024 tournament in Germany (although he is yet to get a senior call-up). The left-back also has a £35m release clause in his contract, so the fee is set should Dortmund want to make a switch permanent in the summer.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 08/05/24).