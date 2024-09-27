The name Ibrahim Rabbaj is one very few in the beautiful game will be familiar with. However, as Cobham's conveyor belt of young superstars continues to churn out gold dust, it might not be too long before the 15-year-old's name is on the tips of tongues not just of his Chelsea youth academy coaches, but also those of the Stamford Bridge crowd and under the arches at Wembley Stadium.

A video of the young attacker, whose graceful stride and flowing hairstyle conjure visions of a young Lionel Messi, has recently taken social media by storm after his call-up to the England under-16 squad. While many marvel at his striking resemblance to the legend he surely aspires to mirror, Rabbaj's dazzling performances on the pitch are beginning to hint he could be the next great star in the making.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ibrahim Rabbaj's tally of 112 goal contributions in 40 games means the young forward averages an impressive 2.8 involvements-per-game, or a goal/assist every 32 minutes.

Chelsea Wonderkid's Compilation Goes Viral

Rabbaj is the talk of the town in an academy illuminated by starlight

From Reece James and Jamal Musiala to club icons like John Terry and Jimmy Greaves, the stream of talent emerging from Cobham’s hallowed grounds seems more than less perennial. Yet, in a viral clip showcasing the brilliance within Rabbaj’s locker, the weight of expectation on the young prodigy’s shoulders has skyrocketed to supernova proportions, hinting at a future as radiant as the heavens.

Not all highly touted talents live up to their potential, but based on what we've seen so far, it's easy to envision the 15-year-old reaching the heights of those who came before him. There are concerns within the academy about the pathway to the first team, particularly with the arrival of top-tier prospects like Kendry Paez and Estevao Willian, who will join next season. However, as the video below demonstrates, Rabbaj's talent has the potential to rival any player Chelsea's financial muscle can bring through its enter-only doors.

It didn’t take long for Rising Ballers’ tweet to ignite excitement among fans, who were captivated by their academy star. One X user posed an intriguing question: “Watch his head movement and tell me who he reminds you of.” This sparked a wave of responses from fellow Chelsea fans, who enthusiastically mentioned names like Messi, Ronaldinho, and even Diego Maradona.

This was a sentiment that filtered through other reactions, with another user remarking, "What in the Lionel Messi is this? WOWZERS!" Meanwhile, a third added, "Messi reborn. We will now be looking out for Ibrahim Rabbaj." A fourth also asked, “So what’s stopping this kid from getting call ups to train with first team or even an appearance in stoppage time against a freebie conf league game the same way Lamine Yamal did with Barca at the age of 15?"

Ibrahim Rabbaj Also Impresses At International Level

England's future is in safe hands

In their latest match, the Blues showcased young talents Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong as they played for the first team in the Carabao Cup victory against Barrow. Several other players are also on the brink of breaking into the squad. Kiano Dyer is anticipated to receive opportunities in the Conference League this season, as Enzo Maresca aims to keep his team as fresh as possible.

However, a slight setback to this promising selection dilemma occurred this summer when the club had to bid farewell to one of their most talented prospects after failing to persuade Rio Ngumoha to extend his contract. Yet, in his absence, Rabbaj emerges as a refreshing replacement, providing a much-needed boost following what many Liverpool insiders deemed a "massive blow" after securing Ngumoha's services.

Having played for Will Antwi's England under-15s and making an appearance for Morocco's under-15s last December, Rabbaj’s impressive performances within the Three Lions’ youth setup have earned him a fast-track promotion to an older age group after just five appearances.

Under the watchful gaze of Greg Lincoln, Rabbaj will be eager to showcase his talent on the world stage once more in the upcoming weeks as the young Lions prepare for home friendlies against Israel and France. He will be joined in the dressing room by the likes of the aforementioned Ngumoha and Arsenal's teenage goalkeeping sensation, Jack Porter.