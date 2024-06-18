Highlights Despite being unranked, Aliskerov is proving himself with knockout wins.

Aliskerov, a decorated combat sambo world champion, has been chosen to face former champ Robert Whittaker.

This is everything you need to know about a potential future UFC champion.

Despite being unranked in the UFC's middleweight division, Ikram Aliskerov has shown very early on in his MMA career that he could have what it takes to become the UFC middleweight champion in the near future. Today, GIVEMESPORT will give you a rundown on who Ikram Aliskerov is and why he has been put in a fight against former champion Robert Whittaker despite only having two fights in the UFC.

Who Is Ikram Aliskerov?

The 31-year-old Russian will take on Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia

This upcoming weekend the UFC will hold their first event in Saudi Arabia. The originally planned main event up until late last week was former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev. However, due to Chimaev being hospitalized and being "violently ill," according to UFC president Dana White, Chimaev is of course unable to fight and the UFC have had to find a new opponent for Whittaker to face. The middleweight division right now is in a bit of limbo and there are not many top-ranked fighters who are able to fight due to having just come out of fights or already having fights booked. Interestingly enough, Whittaker's new opponent had a bout scheduled for the UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex this past weekend but was pulled just two days before his fight.

Ikram Aliskerov is the man who will save the day for the UFC by stepping in and facing Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia. The unranked Aliskerov was supposed to compete at the UFC Apex this past weekend on the undercard of Alex Perez vs Tatsuro Taira but was pulled from the card just two days before as he was given the huge fight against Whittaker. The Russian was scheduled to take on Antonio Trocoli who is a Brazilian, 12-3 middleweight who hasn't fought in almost three years.

Despite being unranked and pretty much unknown to many MMA fans, Aliskerov is an extremely talented fighter and there is a clear reason as to why the UFC has selected him to face one of the best middleweights of all time on short notice.

Aliskerov is an incredibly decorated combat sambo world champion and has won both world and European championships on two separate occasions. He won his world championships in 2012 and 2016 and secured his European championships in 2012 and 2017. Combat sambo is the same sport which the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov have come from, and they have turned out to be two of the greatest fighters in UFC history, so history is on Aliskerov's side.

Aliskerov made his MMA debut in 2012 despite still mainly being focused on combat sambo. More than three years after his professional MMA debut, Aliskerov returned to the cage for his second fight. After winning two fights in three months, the Russian, once again, would have a lengthy layoff from MMA and would take an almost two-year hiatus from the sport again. In his return to the sport, Aliskerov signed with Brave CF and whilst changing his activity levels and fighting and winning five fights in 18 months, he found himself booked in a fight against the man who he has replaced in the UFC Saudi Arabia main event, Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev ended up brutally knocking out Aliskerov in under two and a half minutes. Despite Aliskerov getting knocked out, up until the finish, the fight was fairly even and still to this day, Aliskerov remains the only man in Chimaev's career to have not been taken down by him. This is a big deal as Chimaev is one of the most dominant and aggressive wrestlers the UFC has ever seen and he has only been in the promotion for around four years.

Despite suffering a brutal loss, Aliskerov did not let it get him down and he quickly returned to the cage with three finishes in his final three fights in Brave CF. In early 2022, Aliskerov signed with Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion, Eagle FC, which so far, has been used by the UFC as almost a feeder promotion. In September 2022, the combat sambo world champion fought on Dana White's Contender Series and won via first-round submission which saw him rewarded with a UFC contract.

Since being awarded a UFC contract, Aliskerov has fought two times in the UFC, winning both fights via first-round knockout against experienced opponents Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves. The UFC tried to book Aliskerov vs former UFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa last year. However, Costa withdrew from the bout due to injury. With the UFC looking to book the Russian against a fighter as good as Costa in just his third UFC fight and now giving him a fight against Robert Whittaker in the main event of arguably the biggest and best UFC Fight Night card in history, it is clear that the promotion has big plans and ambitions for Aliskerov and sees him as a potential future champion in the middleweight division. Despite this being a fight between a former champion and still active elite fighter in Whittaker and the unranked Aliskerov, this will be a very good fight, and it gives a big opportunity for the Russian to go to Saudi Arabia and make himself a superstar.

Notable Bouts On The UFC Saudi Arabia Card

UFC Saudi Arabia has one of the best cards in Fight Night history

The UFC had to go big on their first visit to Saudi Arabia and that is exactly what they have done. As it stands, barring no late withdrawals, the main card of the Fight Night event in Saudi looks to be one of the best and most stacked in UFC history. The card features two top-contender fights and two fights which have the potential to be fireworks.

The UFC Saudi Arabia main card as it stands: