Highlights Jake Paul believes he can become a world champion in boxing and is taking the sport seriously, despite his previous opponents being from the UFC and social media.

August is focused on the fight and is determined to defeat Paul, saying he will go straight for him and send him back to YouTube for good. Paul is also eager to prove his greatness and build his experience against seasoned fighters.

Jake Paul has fought a whole host of big names during his time in the ring including Tommy Fury, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva in huge events which have generated huge revenue for the YouTube star. Despite fighting a host of ex-UFC fighters and influencers, Paul has stated that it is his intention to take boxing seriously as he believes that he can genuinely become a world champion in the future with more experience under his belt.

Paul originally announced that he would be returning to the ring in December after bouncing back with a win over Diaz, but did not confirm an opponent for the event. However, it has since been officially unveiled that he will take on American cruiserweight Andre August, who is unfamiliar to fans except from some re-emerging fight footage, but he has 11 fights in the professional boxing ranks to his name.

We take a look and find out exactly who Andre August is and what he brings to the table in his upcoming showdown with Paul...

A background of Andre August

Paul's upcoming opponent Andre August is a 35-year-old professional boxer fighting out of Texas, USA who is little known on social media or in the boxing world as little more than a promising fighter. August is not yet a big entity in America, but his profile is certain to grow in the build-up to this event, which of course will be by far the most watched and most anticipated fight of his career despite Paul's limited experience against boxing-trained fighters.

August will know that he should have an advantage in the ringcraft and experience department irrespective of the youthful and physical way that Paul is able to impose himself, along with 11 fights of professional pedigree. Although ring rust could certainly play a part for the cruiserweight who has fought only once since 2019, which came in a points win earlier this year to mark his comeback being in full swing. He also has experience working with boxers having trained and sparred with J'Leon Love.

Andre August's boxing record

August comes into the ring carrying a record of 10 wins and one defeat, which is relatively impressive for a boxer although his limited activity appears to have hindered his progress in recent years. It is unlikely he will ever amount to becoming a top-level fighter as he moves into the back end of his career at 35, but he has a wealth of experience having beaten two undefeated fighters in Joshua Kuhn and most recently Brandon Martin.

He carries a 50% KO ratio and has just one defeat which came to Eric Abraham in 2018 by TKO, which will give Paul encouragement that he could be able to close the show early if he is to get on the front foot. It has been better reading for August since that unfortunate date, but his lack of fight practice could cost him given the YouTube star has had much more activity in recent years albeit against limited opposition.

Andre August's boxing KOs

August has clearly shown in his previous early fights when his career began in 2013 that he possesses some single-punch power and an aggressive all-action style. A video has resurfaced of exactly this in practice when he dropped one of his opponents with a booming left hook which left them stumbling to the ropes before being flat on the canvas.

Although seemingly heavy-handed, 'Silverback' does only carry a 50% KO ratio, and his days of stopping fights seem largely behind him given his last five fights have ended at the end of the full distance. Outside of his recent clash with Martin, August's wins also seem to have come largely against journeyman with losing records, which could even see Paul being seen by his camp as the most livewire and game opposition. Paul has shown he has his own power and threats, particularly in knocking down tough challenger Diaz, in his most recent fight.

What has he said about Jake Paul?

August quite clearly has the world at his feet, and will be expected to put a significant attempt to win the fight, given the experience gap between the two although footage appears to show he could be far from his best. Given it will be his opportunity to shine on the biggest stage, he could be forgiven for wanting to ignite trash talk, but he instead insists he has full focus on the task at hand.

“I don't talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger,” said August. “When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Paul had already hinted that he would begin following a new path down the traditional boxing route, despite his stocks being raised after failing to beat Tommy Fury in a close encounter in Saudi Arabia. Although it will not be the biggest event he has headlined, he has stated how important it is for him to show the world exactly what he is capable of.