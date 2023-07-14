James Trafford is a name that only Manchester City fanatics and fans of League One sides would have been well-acquainted with up until this summer.

However, the small issue of England under-21s astoundingly impenetrable display at the European Championships, as well as Burnley closing on a deal worth £19 million to acquire the goalkeeper’s services has organically, ignited the fuse in the spotlight that currently shines brightly on the player.

With no top-flight experience, and a little more than 18 months of playing senior professional football, what do Burnley see in this largely untested prospect, and who exactly is James Trafford?

What are Burnley getting?

It is no secret that City legend Vincent Kompany’s relationship with his former employers is exemplary, and as such, the promising, up-and-coming gaffer seemingly has first first-dibs on every Man City youngster that could benefit from a loan spell or permanent move.

So, the acquisition of Trafford is perhaps a little unsurprising. That said, the signing of the lofty shot-stopper signifies a major coup for the Claret and Blues, who have a truly gifted talent now at their disposal, and one which at just 20, is oven-ready for the arduous demands of the Premier League.

The City Academy product comprises all the attributes wanted in a modern goalkeeper, and his ability is undeniably symptomatic of his footballing heritage and upbringing in Manchester.

Comfortable in possession, ever-improving distribution skills, and the ability to pick out key passes from his byline, Trafford’s the epitome of a modern goalkeeper, yet that certainly doesn’t take away from his primary responsibilities as a rangy aerial presence under the high ball, acrobatic prowess when shot-stopping, and his vocal eagerness.

His current set of capabilities lend themselves to further progression and improvement wherever he may end up, and with a goalkeeper's prime not typically being until their late 20s, Trafford’s potential is scarily colossal.

James Trafford’s career so far

Born in the rural Cumbrian market town of Cockermouth, Trafford is essentially a farmer boy at heart.

Growing up surrounded by vast acres of farming land in Greysouthen, the Northerner’s upbringing was perhaps slightly different to that of the various inner-city and international players he became accustomed to playing alongside at Manchester City’s Etihad campus academy from the age of 12 onwards, having originally been at local football league side, Carlisle United.

Sent out on loan by his parent club to Accrington Stanley in 2021, the young ‘keeper was forced to find out who they were the hard way… by playing for them.

The humble Lancashire club steeped in football league history, albeit remembered for the famous 1980s milk advert, gave the goalkeeper his first proper taste of senior football, and at a level as unforgiving and brutal as League One, the lanky, yet-to-fill-out 6’6 frame was unquestionably, thrown in at the deep end.

18 is still considered infantile as far as the GK Union is concerned. Trafford made 11 appearances for Accrington during the first half of the 21-22 season before being recalled by Man City.

The 2022 January transfer window closed with the all-round goalkeeping talent heading out on an 18-month loan to Manchester neighbours, Bolton. '

Taking the short, 13-mile trip to North-West Manchester, Trafford quickly established himself as Bolton’s number one, breaking the club record for number of clean sheets (4) kept in his first four consecutive league games.

Remaining impregnable in seven of the 22 games he starred in, Wanderers’ youthful favourite quickly began to make a name for himself at the University of Bolton Stadium.

In the aftermath of an eye-catching season, Trafford still had another year remaining on his 18-month loan deal, and the following 2022-23 campaign was arguably his real breakthrough.

Absent for just one of the Trotters’ 48 league games last term, the net-minder made a truly exceptional 22 clean sheets, producing a shut-out every 2.2 games. The shot-stopper also featured in Bolton’s EFL Trophy final hammering of Plymouth at Wembley, and that wasn’t to be his only piece of silverware…

Registering the second most clean sheets in League One last term, Trafford was paramount in ensuring that Ian Evatt’s men reached the play-offs, although his side would narrowly lose out on a shot at the playoff crown with a 2-1 defeat to Michael Duff’s Barnsley.

Succeeding a flawless campaign at club level, the City Academy graduate, who has represented England at every age group from the under-17s upwards, got the nod from Lee Carsley for England’s Euro under-21 effort in Romania and Georgia.

The 20-year-old played every second of the triumphant 570-minute campaign, not conceding once in six matches, and even heroically saving a penalty in extra time to preserve his side’s one-goal buffer in the final.

Naturally, his performances garnered both media attention and glowing commendation from his teammates, with captain Taylor Harwood-Bellis describing him as “the best keeper I’ve ever seen” during trophy celebrations.

What does Trafford’s rise mean for England?

It goes without saying that the stars haven’t aligned for England in several departments since 1966.

Tournament capitulations aside, a recurring issue for the Three Lions over the years has been locating world-class goalkeepers to complement the outfielders they’re sharing a pitch with.

The so-called “golden generation” had a handful of missing ingredients that would have made them the complete package; subbing Paul Robinson and David James out for a classier pair of hands would certainly be one such alteration that would be made in retrospect.

While Jordan Pickford has been pretty faultless in an England shirt thus far and has looked every bit the international-class number one that this talented set of youngsters is worthy of, elements of unpredictability in his performances serve as a series of red flags.

With a new, young, and seriously adroit generation now coming through the England age groups, further talented additions will be joining up with Gareth Southgate’s first-team squad in the not-so-distant future.

A new golden generation, with a ‘keeper like Trafford, who mirrors the talents of his contemporaries could well be a pivotal part in future national success, especially if his recent performances are anything to go by.