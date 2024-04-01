Highlights Jason Wilcox has resigned from Southampton as Director of Football, according to reports.

The former Manchester City Academy Director is being targeted by Manchester United as part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's rebuild.

Wilcox spent 11 years at Manchester City and played a part in bringing up players like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer through the ranks.

Manchester United have received a big boost in their pursuit of Jason Wilcox, who has resigned from Southampton as Director of Football, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 53-year-old only joined the Saints last summer and was tasked with taking responsibility for all football departments, including the Men’s First Team, Academy and the Women’s and Girls’ programme, as well as being involved in player recruitment.

Mail Online have reported that the Premier League giants United made a formal offer to meet Wilcox's buy-out clause in an attempt to ensure he'll be in place to 'mastermind' this summer's transfer window at Old Trafford. The Red Devils agreed to pay the Championship side 12 months of his wages as compensation, but the South Coast club are holding out for a bigger package.

Back in March, sources indicated that the appointment of Wilcox was moving faster than Dougie Freedman’s hire at Old Trafford, as journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT there was no official offer for the latter. The Red Devils have recently been subject to a minority takeover from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is looking to reshape the boardroom and recruitment team behind the scenes gradually.

But why exactly are United after the current Southampton director of football? Well, his CV is very impressive, and there are numerous reasons why the Red Devils are eager to get him in place at the 'Theatre of Dreams', especially because of his track record.

Strong Relationship with Omar Berrada

Former Man City chief joined United earlier this year

Wilcox is familiar with Omar Berrada following their time together at Manchester City, with the latter appointed as the new CEO of the club back in January. United said his arrival was part of a plan to re-establish themselves as a "title-winning club", saying: "The club is determined to put football and performance on the pitch back at the heart of everything we do."

Berrada has a wealth of football and commercial expertise, and a proven track record following his success as Chief Football Operations Officer for City Football Group - where he oversaw 11 clubs across five continents. He joined City from Barcelona back in 2015, having worked for the Spanish giants for almost eight years.

Berrada knows Wilcox well from their time together at United's 'noisy neighbours', where the latter worked his way up to academy director during his 11-year stint at the club. The fact that the pair are familiar with each other could pay dividends for the team's long-term ambitions.

Wilcox's Success at Developing Young Talent

Oversaw the development of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer

Wilcox joined City in 2012 before becoming the club's Academy Director in 2017, and during his time with the Manchester giants, they produced many talented stars that have gone on to play for the senior team. Players such as Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis all joined City at a young age and progressed through the academy under his guidance, and all have gone on to either enjoy a lot of success with the side or have ventured off and found joy with another team.

The academy teams have regularly tasted success, including winning the PL2 and the under-18s National title for the past three seasons, as well as lifting the FA Youth Cup in 2020. Speaking about some of the young stars who progressed at City, Wilcox said:

“The emergence of Phil, now Cole and Rico, winning the FA Youth Cup during Covid, seven players making their debut at Wycombe [in the Carabao Cup in 2021] was a very special night… we’re creating so many great stories ,” Wilcox added when reflecting on special moments. “I’m immensely proud to be leaving the Academy in an amazing place where someone can come on and take it forward and that would fill me with immense pride as well. “We’ve got to keep pushing on, it’s not the time to pause and take a deep breath, there are some real determined staff that are going to move it on and I’m extremely proud of that.”

While it's unlikely that Wilcox will play a major role in the development of young players, his ability to spot a gem makes him a valuable commodity in the scouting department. Potentially also of use when earmarking young stars for future success, he could be key to implementing a long-term period of dominance at Old Trafford.

Smart Recruitment at Southampton

The Saints have enjoyed success in the last two windows

As alluded to, Wilcox was involved in player recruitment when he joined the Saints last summer. Southampton are currently plying their trade in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League in 2023.

With the club hoping to immediately go straight back up, Wilcox had a huge task at hand with the last two windows. The South Coast side did well to sell the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento to West Ham and Newcastle respectively for a fair bit of money, as well as Romeo Lavia to Chelsea - who was bought for £58 million.

In terms of incoming signings, the Saints signed the likes of Josh McNamara and Shea Charles - whom Wilcox was familiar with during his time at the Etihad. They were also able to bring in Premier League quality players in the shape of Flynn Downes, Ryan Fraser, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and David Brooks.

As the club are still in with a chance of earning promotion back to the English top flight, it shows that the recruitment and transfer business has paid off, further highlighting Wilcox's efficiency in that department. If he brings that to Old Trafford, where recruitment hasn't always been successful, that could bode well for United.

Would Form Excellent Recruitment Team With Dan Ashworth

United view Wilcox as a key appointment

As reported via the Mail Online, the Red Devils view Wilcox as a key appointment who would work alongside Dan Ashworth in the new structure being assembled by Ratcliffe. United are still in talks over a compensation package with Newcastle United that would enable them to appoint Ashworth as their sporting director at Old Trafford, who has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle after expressing his desire to take up the offer of the sporting director role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Like Wilcox, Ashworth's track record in the transfer market is impressive, and he has helped turn both Brighton and Newcastle into European contenders thanks to intense work behind the scenes. Having him and Wilcox in charge of recruitment could allow United to become one of the smartest clubs in the transfer market once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have the biggest net spend of any club in the Premier League over the last ten years, totaling a whopping £1.15bn.

Areas Wilcox will be Targeting at Old Trafford

United are expected to be busy in the summer window

In what has been a season plagued by poor performances, the Red Devils are expected to make an array of squad changes this summer. Ashworth, who is expected to join the Red Devils, and Wilcox will face the tough task of overseeing the window. And while getting rid of those deemed surplus to requirements is on the agenda, replacing them admirably is equally important.

The club are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion teenager Evan Ferguson ahead of the summer transfer window, but Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that his asking price could be a stumbling block for the Red Devils. Nevertheless, as Anthony Martial is expected to leave in the summer, a striker seems to be a necessity in the upcoming window.

So too is a centre-back. Having emerged as a pivotal part of Sean Dyche’s plans at Goodison Park, Jarrad Branthwaite could be on the move this summer and the Reds are among the interested parties. Cover in all areas will also be a priority to sort, so Wilcox will be expected to hit the ground running as soon as he joins the club.