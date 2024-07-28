Highlights Nichols impressed in Arsenal's pre-season match vs Man Utd, showcasing his defensive skills.

A modern full-back with strong one-on-one defending, the 18-year-old has turned heads in north London.

As he eyes a spot in Arteta's plans, Nichols will look to build on his recent successes in pre-season.

Pre-season is fully underway, and it’s the perfect chance for Premier League clubs to try something different, whether that be a system that differs from their usual set-up, wholesale changes to the line-up or, most interestingly, giving a lesser-known youngster a shot at staking a claim on first team proceedings going forward.

In Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United at the SoFi Stadium in the United States, 18-year-old Josh Nichols – much like Red Devils starlet Kobbie Mainoo in the summer of 2023 – took the opportunity with both hands, causing difficulty for winger Jadon Sancho.

A boyhood Gunner, London-born Nichols came whiskers away from signing for capital club duo West Ham United and Chelsea, while Tottenham Hotspur – Arsenal’s local rivals – were also interested in snaring his services.

Having begun his Arsenal career as a striker in the Under-9s set-up, the youngster has gradually been shifted into a right-back and, thanks to his background of athletics and, most importantly, long jump, he uses his springy nature to maraud up the flank to wreak havoc.

After signing his first professional contract with the club, the self-aware young ace said: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been working to get this pro contract ever since I was a little boy, so I’m really glad to sign. I’ve been a fan since I was a little boy and this is my boyhood club."

Nichols’ Impressive Display vs Man Utd

Youngster enjoyed a 27-minute cameo in California

As mentioned, Nichols was just one of a handful of youth hotshots that Mikel Arteta and Co gave opportunities to against their Premier League rivals Manchester United. He replaced the ever-present Ben White on the 63rd-minute mark and ensured to grab the opportunity by its horns, putting in a display that could pique the interest of the Arsenal hierarchy – Arteta included.

Upon the Englishman’s introduction, the game was poised at 1-1 with both sides looking to snare a winner and Nichols was defensively robust, completing three defensive actions: one clearance, one interception and one recovery. He also won 100% of his tackles and ground duels.

Josh Nichols - Statistics vs Man Utd Statistic Score Minutes played 27 Accurate passes 4/5 (80%) Touches 9 Passes into final third 1 Tackles won 1/1 (100%) Defensive actions 3 Ground duels won 1/1 (100%)

Given the nature of the game and the scoreline, Nichols was not afforded a lot of chances to prove his calmness on the ball. In 27 minutes, he enjoyed just nine touches on the ball and created one pass into the final third from the right-hand side of the defence – but that’s not a true reflection of his abilities.

Sancho, who played on the left flank for Ten Hag’s outfit, attempted to dart into the box in the 91st minute as he looked to draw Manchester United back level after Gabriel Martinelli put the north Londoners in front. Nichols, strong and firm, stood in the way of the trickster and won back possession – and he did so with relative ease, it seemed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nichols made 31 appearances across Arsenal's academy sides last season, including all six group games in the UEFA Youth League.

Nichols’ Style Of Play

18-year-old is able to shift into central midfield seamlessly

A modern day full-back of the highest order, the Newham-born youngster’s best attribute is one-v-one defending, though he is also comfortable in possession of the ball and can roam into a central midfield role when Arsenal are on the front foot and need another body in the middle of the park.

Interestingly, this is a role that Arteta is keen to have more of and so, the future looks positive for the likes of Nichols. Fleet-footed, the right-back by trade doesn’t fret when receiving the ball under pressure – and often starts attacks through his calm and collected nature.

Throughout every level of youth football, Nichols’ quality has been on full display, particularly in the UEFA Youth League last campaign. By virtue of his string of dazzling displays, the right-back has stepped up to under-21s level, making several appearances as a second-year scholar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one particular Arsenal fan has been impressed with his pre-season involvement, while also praising his development over the last six months.

“Josh Nichols has really done well on this tour, his energy, pace and composure is really impressive. What I like about him most is how much he’s improved in the last 6 months. You can really see the development in his 1vs1 defending and work off the ball. On the ball, he’s always a joy to watch but seems to be showing maturity in his decision making. Interesting to see how quickly he can improve with more experience.”

What's Next for Nichols

Three pre-season fixtures left for Arsenal

Progression into the first team, especially now Arsenal are challenging on multiple fronts, is not as easy as it was, perhaps, five years ago. Arteta is a strict disciplinarian and while he would place importance on the club’s academy and giving their stars a pathway to the first team, he will not do it for the sake of it.

Arsenal star boy Bukayo Saka - who has developed into one of the best wingers in the world - is the perfect example of what is possible when you put your mind to a task, however, and his story somewhat mimics that of Nichols, who will be looking to make the jump up, with them both being Arsenal fans from birth and having to endure positional confusion along the way.

The Gunners still have a trio of pre-season fixtures left to play out before the 2024/25 Premier League gets underway and Nichols will be hoping to be involved in as many as possible. Liverpool are up next, followed by a test against Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen before they round up their tour in the United States with an outing against Lyon.