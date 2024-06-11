Kai Asakura makes his long-awaited UFC debut Saturday at the UFC 310 event on December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Asakura, a former RIZIN bantamweight champion, announced earlier in the year that he had vacated his title as he was set to join the market-leading MMA firm, the UFC. He made the announcement to the crowd during RIZIN 47, which shocked many fans and MMA media members.

What was perhaps more shocking, is that Asakura has been thrust immediately into a sink-or-swim situation at the UFC as he debuts against the UFC's flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, who defeated Brandon Moreno to claim the championship in a Fight of the Night winner in 2023, before defending it twice against Brandon Royval and then again against Steve Erceg.

With all that in mind, GIVEMESPORT will give you a run-down on who UFC's signing of the year, Asakura, really is.

Who Is Kai Asakura?

The Japanese superstar announced he would be joining the UFC earlier this year

Kai Asakura is a fighter which MMA experts who watch multiple promotions have been high on for many years. Asakura, 30, is a superstar in Japan and has been incredibly valuable to RIZIN, as he attracts huge crowds in Asia. Asakura's announcement of his move to the UFC gained massive traction on social media, and it quickly became clear that many MMA fans around the world were counting down the days until he stepped into a UFC Octagon for the very first time. With UFC 310 just days away, those fans don't have many days left to count.

Asakura holds a professional MMA record of 21-4, with 16 of his 21 wins coming via finish. He is an incredibly skilled and aggressive kickboxer but can also hold his own in the wrestling department and on the ground, which is a huge area considering lots of the top bantamweights in the UFC are very good and capable grapplers.

Kai Asakura's professional MMA record (as of 3.12.24) 25 Fights 21 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 13 3 By Submission 3 0 By Decision 5 1

MMA Mania's Alex Behunin reported that the UFC were, all along, looking to book Asakura in a fight against a top-five ranked opponent in his debut fight. But matchmakers have propelled him straight to the title. Though this could be regarded as fast-tracking Asakura, he has shown in RIZIN that he can compete and win against elite fighters such as former Bellator bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta and highly ranked UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape.

Asakura is a huge draw in Asia

It may be only a matter of time before he's a fan-favorite in UFC, too

Asakura is not just a fantastic fighter but he is also incredibly popular and a huge draw. On RIZIN's official YouTube channel, videos which involve Asakura have generated tens of millions of views, which are numbers that top level UFC fighters would struggle to hit. Asakura also has a huge social media following and has his own YouTube channel which has around 1.37 million subscribers. He has filmed social experiment videos in the past which have done extremely well, with his most popular video generating 23 million views.

The next few months could be huge for the UFC in Japan, as Asakura, UFC's big signing of 2024, could wrest the championship from the waist of Pantoja, and anoint Japan's first UFC champion.

Japan had two tournament winners in the early days of the UFC, but no outright king when the company transformed from the tournament process to the current ranking system. In the early days, Kazushi Sakuraba became the Ultimate Japan winner in 1997, and, just two years later, Kenichi Yamamoto won the middleweight tournament at UFC 23 in 1999.