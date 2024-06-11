Highlights Kai Asakura vacates his RIZIN bantamweight title to join the UFC.

The Las Vegas-based promotion has acquired a considerable asset, as Asakura is a hugely popular figure in Asia.

It may not be long before he's booked into a match involving a talent ranked inside the top-5.

RIZIN bantamweight champion, Kai Asakura, recently announced that he will vacate his bantamweight title as he is joining the UFC. Asakura made the announcement to the crowd during RIZIN 47 this past weekend, which shocked many fans and MMA media members. As such, GIVEMESPORT will give you a run-down on who Kai Asakura is, and why this new UFC signee has gathered so much hype and attention.

Who Is Kai Asakura?

The Japanese superstar announced he would be joining the UFC this past weekend

Kai Asakura is a fighter which MMA experts who watch multiple promotions have been high on for many years. Asakura, 30, is a superstar in Japan and has been incredibly valuable to RIZIN, as he attracts huge crowds in Asia. Asakura's announcement of his move to the UFC this past weekend has already gained huge traction on social media, and it is clear that many MMA fans around the world are now counting down the days until he steps into a UFC Octagon for the very first time.

Asakura holds a professional MMA record of 21-4, with 16 of his 21 wins coming via finish. He is an incredibly skilled and aggressive kickboxer but can also hold his own in the wrestling department and on the ground, which is a huge area considering lots of the top bantamweights in the UFC are very good and capable grapplers. It has been reported by MMA Mania's Alex Behunin that the UFC are looking to book Asakura in a fight against a top-five ranked opponent in his debut fight. Though this could be regarded as fast-tracking Asakura, he has shown in RIZIN that he can compete and win against elite fighters such as former Bellator bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta and highly ranked UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape.

Asakura is a huge draw in Asia

It may be only a matter of time before he's a fan-favorite in UFC, too

Asakura is not just a fantastic fighter but he is also incredibly popular and a huge draw. On RIZIN's official YouTube channel, videos which involve Asakura have generated tens of millions of views, which are numbers that top level UFC fighters would struggle to hit. Asakura also has a huge social media following and has his own YouTube channel which has around 1.3 million subscribers. He has filmed social experiment videos in the past which have done extremely well, with his most popular video generating 23 million views.

The next few months could be huge for the UFC in Japan, as Asakura is coming into the company, and this upcoming weekend, undefeated flyweight prospect Tatsuro Taira, who fights out of Naha, Okinawa, Japan, is main eventing his first Fight Night event at the UFC Apex against Alex Perez. If successful, Taira will enter the top 10 in the flyweight division and could set up a big event in Japan later this year where he and his countryman, Asakura could fight on the same card in huge fights. Asakura is known for being a big draw in Japan, and in his most previous fight, fought in front of over 23,000 fans at the Saitama Super Arena.