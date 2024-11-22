Key Takeaways Txiki Begiristain will leave his role as Director of Football at Manchester City after 12 years at the club.

Hugo Viana will replace Begiristain as Director of Football following a successful spell in the boardroom at Sporting CP.

Viana has a strong background in recruitment, signing Viktor Gyokeres for around £20 million and leading big player sales such as Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United for £67.7 million.

After 12 years at Manchester City, Txiki Begiristain will leave his role as Director of Football at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season. He played a key part in attracting Pep Guardiola to the club in 2016 after working with him at Barcelona. He has helped the Sky Blues win seven English top flight titles, as well as a Champions League trophy and triumphs in domestic cups.

On Saturday, 12th October, City announced that the outgoing Begiristain will be replaced by Hugo Viana, who currently works at Sporting CP in Portugal. Viana enjoyed a successful playing career, featuring for the likes of Newcastle United, Valencia and Braga, as well as making 29 caps for the Portugal national team, featuring in the 2006 and 2012 World Cups. Ahead of the 41-year-old beginning his role as Director of Football at the eight-time Premier League champions, here is everything you need to know about him.

Domestic Career

He featured in two European finals

In 2001, Viana made his professional debut for Sporting CP after signing for the club from Gil Vicente in 1998 as a youth player. He helped the club win the Primeira Liga in 2001/02, as they finished five points clear of Boavista. In 2002, he signed for Newcastle United under Sir Bobby Robson at the age of 19 for a fee of £8.5 million. Over the next couple of years, he made 61 appearances in all competitions but struggled to get consistent playing time in the starting lineup. He struggled to live up to the early hype, with his time on Teeside neatly summarised by Amy Lawrence:

"Although Robson had high hopes for Viana, believing this left-footed artist could develop into the kind of player capable of adding real class and imagination to take the team up a level, his time on Tyneside was a disappointment. His two-season spell was mainly spent on the substitutes' bench, with cameos that flickered all too rarely. "Too much too young? Maybe. Viana was 19 when he came to England, but just as important, his game was languid. He needed more time and space on the ball than anyone in the Premier League was prepared to give him. He did not possess the athleticism to fight for the right to play. It was evidently not the right place for such an inexperienced ball player to flourish."

As a result of the unsuccessful move to Newcastle, he went back to Sporting on loan in 2004, helping the Portuguese giants reach the 2005 UEFA Cup final. Following this, Viana made the switch to Valencia, where he spent a season on loan before signing for the club on a permanent deal in March 2006.

Despite securing a move to Valencia, the Portuguese midfielder was loaned out again to Osasuna in the 2007/08 campaign and Braga in the 2009/10 season. Viana ended up signing for Braga, winning the Portuguese League Cup in 2013 and losing to Porto in the final of the 2011 UEFA Europa League. Finally, he spent time at two clubs in Dubai, Al-Ahli and Al-Wasl, winning the league title and UAE League Cup in 2014 before retiring two years later.

International Career

Viana went to three major tournaments

Viana made his debut for Portugal in 2001, eventually making 29 appearances. He was called up to the squad for the 2002 World Cup but was on the bench for all three group stage matches. Four years later, he made his World Cup debut against Angola, coming on for the late eight minutes. Viana played 45 minutes in the quarter-final against England, missing his penalty in the shootout, but it didn't matter as the Three Lions missed three of their four spot-kicks.

His final call-up for a Portugal squad in a major tournament was at Euro 2012 due to an injury to Carlos Martins while the squad were in training camp. Viana didn't make an appearance throughout the competition, but this was the first time he was involved in the setup since 2007.

A wealth of experience in Portugal

In May 2017, Viana was appointed as the sporting director at Belenenses - but after only six months, he left the position. A year later, he returned to his former club, Sporting CP, as the Director of Football. He has helped the club win the Portuguese league title in 2021 and 2024, usurping the traditional domestic powerhouses of Benfica and Porto. Viana has become renowned for smart recruitment and securing big transfer fees for outgoing players. Notably, he has sold the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte and Mattheus Nunes to European clubs for £67.7m, £50m and £42.2m, respectively, in recent years.

He also prioritised the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City in the summer of 2023, eventually securing the Swedish striker's signature for a record transfer fee of around £20 million. In his first season for the club, Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions, attracting interest from various suitors across Europe. His release clause is reportedly £85 million, and after scoring 12 goals in his first 11 matches during the 2024/25 campaign, it is anticipated that there will be significant interest in the 26-year-old in the January transfer window.

Following his impressive work in the boardroom and the departure of Begiristain, City decided to pursue Viana after interviewing several candidates. Quique Carcel, who works as the director of football at Girona (one of the clubs in the City Football Group portfolio), was also under serious consideration, but the former Portugal international was seen as the outstanding candidate. City released the following statement on Saturday, 12th October:

"Manchester City can confirm that Txiki Begiristain will step away from his full-time role as Director of Football at the end of the 2024/25 season. "Following a trophy-laden twelve years at the Etihad Stadium, Txiki will leave his current post following the Club’s involvement in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup and will be succeeded by Hugo Viana of Sporting CP. "Viana will begin his full-time role in the summer of 2025, but will collaborate with Txiki in the preceding months to ensure a smooth transition. "We look forward to paying tribute to Txiki’s outstanding contribution to Manchester City at the end of the season."

Ruben Amorim Relationship

Potentially City's new boss

Viana's talent ID has been widely praised across Europe, but his best signing was arguably the capture of Ruben Amorim in March 2020. He insisted on paying the €10million (£8.4 million) compensation fee to prize Amorim away from Braga after he had only managed in the Portuguese top flight for two months.

Viana was rewarded for his bold appointment as the 39-year-old manager led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in the 2020/21 season. Since then, the two have worked closely together, establishing a clear identity on and off the pitch - something that the club severely lacked before the duo's arrival. Speaking about the rise of Viana in his role at Sporting last year, Amorim said:

"Viana has proved, over and over, that he can do magic." "We have to remember that we fight against clubs that are stronger than us financially, so we have to put much more effort, we have to present our project and show our track record in the transfer market."

It is expected that an update on Pep Guardiola's future will be communicated before the end of the year. This will allow time for City to find a successor if he decides to leave at the end of the current season. If Guardiola does depart, Amorim has been earmarked as one of the favourites due to his close relationship with Viana. While City are "open to the idea," according to The Athletic, Xabi Alonso has also interested them, with three candidates named as possible Guardiola replacements. Trying to get the legendary Spanish manager to agree to a contract extension is clearly the priority, though.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt, BBC Sport, The Guardian and The Athletic - Correct as of 17/10/24.