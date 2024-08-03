Highlights 17-year-old Harry Amass could be ready to make an impact on the Manchester United first team.

The defender has impressed on the pre-season tour as the only natural left-back.

The wonderkid is seen as the long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

Manchester United were limited when it came to reasons to be cheerful during the 2023/24 campaign. Injuries and poor performances for much of the campaign led to uncertainty as to what the future held at the club. One positive they could take out of it, though, was the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The teenager took advantage of senior players being sidelined to become the latest academy graduate to work his way into the first-team set-up. As is tradition at Old Trafford, fans have been left to speculate on who will be next to break through. While some have earmarked Toby Collyer for success, 17-year-old Harry Amass could be another name to keep a close eye on.

The teenager joined the club from Watford in 2023, and has impressed at youth level since. Having appeared on the substitutes bench towards the end of last season, his performances during the pre-season tour of the United States this summer has got fans speculating whether he could be the long-term replacement for Luke Shaw.

What Ten Hag Has Said About Amass

Amass capped off an impressive display during United's 3-2 win over Real Betis in San Diego with a brilliant assist for Amad Diallo to give the Red Devils the lead. After surging down the left-hand side, a ferocious delivery found the Ivorian at the back post, who fired home spectacularly. The link-up play got fans purring, but Erik ten Hag was quick to play down suggestions that the young defender was ready for the first team.

The former Ajax boss did, however, admit that Amass had plenty of talent and could find himself included in plans this season:

"He is not that far along now [as Mainoo was] at this moment, but if we train him well, if we coach him well, then in three months it’s possible that he can be at that point. But in this moment he needs to catch up and he has to develop some of the skills needed to play for Manchester United, when we are competing for the highest position in the league. "But with big talent it can go very quickly and it is very interesting to see if he is capable of doing this."

The former Hornet has benefited greatly by the fact that United went on tour without a senior left-back, as Luke Shaw went on holiday after the Euro 2024 final and Tyrell Malacia has been continuing his recovery from an injury that kept him out of action all season at Carrington.

The teenager has not been shy in revealing his plans for the future

With strength in depth needed either side of the back four, Ten Hag and his backroom staff have been trying to secure the signing of Bayern full-back Noussair Mazraoui, who could play on the right or the left. That hasn't hampered Amass' hopes of getting an opportunity though, as he has made it clear that he wants to become a regular at the Theatre of Dreams after his unexpected impact on tour:

"It’s probably happened quicker than I expected. But that’s the game, anything can happen at any time - injuries come about and you’ve just got to take your chance when it comes. "No conversations have been had yet [with Ten Hag], but this pre-season is a chance to prove that if I am picked I can do it. We’ll see what happens when Luke and Tyrell come back but my intention is to play first-team football at this club. If the opportunity comes, I’ve got to take it with both hands, it could change my career."

If the Red Devils fail to secure the signing of Mazraoui in the next seven days, there is a chance that Amass could be given the nod in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City.

Amass Given Nod of Approval By Teammates

Luke Shaw singled out the youngster as a bright star of the future

It is not just the Manchester United boss who has been keeping a close eye on the 17-year-old, as some of his teammates have also spoken highly of him. Despite competing for the same position in the team, England international Shaw named Amass as a youngster that people should keep an eye out for when asked in June.

The comments from a player who Amass has drawn plenty of comparisons to are bound to give the wonderkid even more confidence. The teenage sensation has also credited Marcus Rashford for supporting him in his recent rise, claiming that the winger's understanding of the game makes his role considerably easier.