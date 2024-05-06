Highlights Toby Collyer has been included in several Manchester United first-team squads this season.

The defensive midfielder joined United from Brighton in 2022 and could soon make his senior debut, owing in part to the Red Devils' injury crisis.

United have a proud tradition when it comes to their academy, having included at least one graduate in every matchday squad since 1937.

Manchester United are renowned across the UK for the emphasis they put on producing players from their academy. United have included an academy graduate in every matchday squad for the last 87 years, and that looks set to continue for a while yet considering the emergence in recent times of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Jonny Evans are also academy products, and there could soon be another player to emerge in the form of Toby Collyer. Collyer joined United with a big reputation in March 2022, signing from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder was first included in a competitive matchday squad by Erik ten Hag for United's defeat by Fulham on February 24, and further squad appearances followed against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup as well as Manchester City and Everton in the league.

What Ten Hag Said About Collyer

Midfielder has been training with senior team regularly

Collyer is yet to make his first-team bow but has trained regularly with United's senior players in recent months and Ten Hag was asked about the youngster's emergence prior to the aforementioned game against Fulham. Ten Hag said of Collyer's performances in training: "He showed some good stuff and he showed some potential. And so we have some problems. But, for him, it's an opportunity to be involved. He has to be ready to come on because you are on the bench to come on."

At age 20, Collyer is one of the more physically developed players at youth level for United and his height and strength are two attributes that lend themselves well to a holding-midfield role. Collyer is a proficient passer and also likes to start attacks himself by dribbling with the ball from deep. Comfortable in possession, Collyer is right-footed but he is not afraid of using his left foot when necessary.

United have contended with a plethora of injury issues involving senior players throughout the campaign, which is the main reason that spots have opened up for young players like Collyer to make the step up. Other youngsters to have appeared in United matchday squads but who are yet to make it onto the pitch this season include Habeeb Ogunneye, Harry Amass, Joe Hugill, Radek Vitek, Louis Jackson, Rhys Bennett, Shola Shoretire, Dermot Mee and Alvaro Fernandez.

French centre-back Willy Kambwala, 19, has been the main beneficiary of United's injury problems, making several appearances in recent weeks owing to the absence of players like Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

The History of United's Academy

Former owner laid the foundations for generations of success

United's record of having included at least one academy player in every matchday squad for over 80 years stretches all the way back to a match against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1937. During that time United have played well over 4,000 matches across the league, cup and European competitions.

James W Gibson, United's owner between 1931 and 1951, was the man who implemented an academy structure at the club, forming the Manchester United Junior Athletic Club (MUJAC) in the 1930s. The idea behind doing so was to acquire local talent to build playing squads around, rather than buying in expensive players.

United had faced bankruptcy just years earlier, so the foundation of an academy set-up was a logical one to reduce costs. Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson, undoubtedly United's greatest-ever managers, both embraced the youth policy implented by Gibson, with many of the brilliant teams put together by both men having Manchester in their roots.

United did not pay a transfer fee for a single player between March 1953 and December 1957, as Busby assembled his iconic 'Busby Babes', while United's greatest-ever achievement, the 1999 Treble success overseen by Ferguson, was also underpinned by academy players.