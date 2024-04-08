Highlights Willy Kambwala has impressed during his early appearances for Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has shown great composure and recovery pace against big names, proving he's ready for top-level competition.

Erik ten Hag has been full of praise for the talented teenager.

Manchester United appear to have yet another hugely talented youngster coming through the ranks at Old Trafford after Willy Kambwala impressed in only his second-ever Premier League start against Liverpool.

The Red Devils' first team has two strong examples of players who have been coached and trained in the youth set-up at Carrington. Marcus Rashford is now an established player in the English top-flight, having played in the Champions League and international tournaments for his country.

Kobbie Mainoo broke into the team earlier in the 2023-24 campaign after impressing in pre-season. An injury picked up before the campaign started set the young midfielder back, but his return to action was the beginning of the 18-year-old's rise to prominence. After his call-up to the Three Lions squad in March 2024, Mainoo looks set to be on the plane to Germany for Euro 2024.

Kambwala could be the next big prospect to burst onto the scene for Erik ten Hag's side. But the question on many football fans' lips right now is: just who is the young defender?

Willy Kambwala's Emergence

He has helped ease United's injury woes

Manchester United have had an injury-hit 2023-24 season, particularly in defensive areas. The club were preparing for one of the biggest games of the season against Liverpool when both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans limped off against Chelsea.

This added to the casualty list at Old Trafford, as Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof were already out of action due to injury, leaving Harry Maguire as the only fit senior centre-back at the club. Ten Hag was left with no choice but to look to Kambwala, who had only previously started one league match against West Ham United.

The DR Congo-born defender is versatile as he has made appearances both in the centre and on the right of the back four. The 19-year-old has represented France at youth level and will be looking to break into Les Bleus' talented first-team eventually. If his performance against one of the best front lines in the Premier League is anything to go by, the youngster will be a household name in the years to come.

Kambwala Impresses Against Liverpool

The youngster put in a brilliant display

With United's biggest rivals Liverpool looking to return to the top of the league table, it was always going to be a big occasion for the Manchester-based side to try and dent the opposition's chances of drawing level on 20 league title successes.

In an ideal world, Ten Hag would have had two more experienced centre-backs to call upon, but the Dutch manager was left with just Maguire and Kambwala, leading to a nervous energy in the air among the club's supporters.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After playing 90 minutes against Liverpool, Willy Kambwala has now played only 221 minutes of Premier League football.

Playing alongside the former club captain, the young man played admirably. It's been no secret that the Man United midfield has been overrun in the majority of games this season and the bout with Liverpool was no different. His match highlights can be seen below:

Being offered very little protection, Kambwala won his only aerial duel and two of his three ground duels against some of the best forwards in the league. He also showed great composure in possession of the ball, making 29 successful passes.

One aspect of the starlet's game that hadn't been previously highlighted but was on full display against the Reds was his incredible recovery pace, which he utilised brilliantly to catch up to Darwin Nunez, one of the fastest players around in his own right. Watch that clip below:

Willy Kambwala's Statistics vs Liverpool Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 29 Touches 46 Tackles 0/1 Ground Duels 2/3 Aerial Duels 1/1

Erik ten Hag Praises Young Star

The United boss is confident Kambwala is ready

Per the Daily Mirror, the Man United manager was full of praise for his young defender. The Dutch boss explained how he was convinced Kambwala would be able to compete at the level required. Ten Hag said:

We were convinced he could do the job and he has done brilliantly. I am very pleased, very happy and it is another signal and message of the future of Manchester United.

As many of the defenders in the squad will be missing for several weeks, the United manager urged Kambwala to keep up the strong performances he has already shown: "Now it's a challenge for him to do it consistently because, in the coming weeks, they will not return, so many players. So it's a great opportunity for him."

With only six league appearances under his belt at the time of writing, there's still a long way to go for the 19-year-old, but he showed he's more than capable of playing Premier League football against one of the best sides in the country.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of FotMob.