Key Takeaways Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign 18-year-old midfielder Sekou Kone.

The Red Devils will pay £1 million to secure the services of the teenager who impressed at the Under 17 World Cup for Mali.

Erik ten Hag plans to carefully integrate Kone into the first-team at Old Trafford.

It has been an eventful first summer transfer window for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at Manchester United. With a new recruitment team firmly in place headed up by Dan Ashworth, the Red Devils have made four additions to the first-team squad, with Manuel Ugarte expected to be the fifth.

There have also been some plans put in place for the future, with 16-year-old Chido Obi-Martin joining from Arsenal. According to the latest reports, the young Danish striker is set to be joined in the youth ranks by Mali midfielder Sekou Kone. It is believed that United will pay £1m to secure the 18-year-old's services and allow him time to integrate himself at the club before making strides towards the first-team.

Having been labelled as the 'next Yaya Toure', below is a full rundown on what fans can expect from the latest exciting prospect to step foot in the famous Carrington academy.

Sekou Kone's Career So Far

Kone was part of Mali's side that finished third in the U17 World Cup

Despite not having much in the way of senior football experience, Kone has managed to impress several scouts across some of the Premier League and Europe's biggest teams while coming up through the ranks at Guidars FC. The Malian side may be most familiar to fans of Brighton and Tottenham, as it is the same academy that midfielder Yves Bissouma graduated from before hitting the heights of the English top-flight.

While Kone has not made any first-team appearances, he captured the attention of some of the most brilliant minds in football with his standout displays at the U17 World Championships in 2023. The tournament, which was eventually won on penalties by Germany, saw the midfielder play a starring role for his national team, who won the third place play-off against Argentina 3-0. Kone boasted some impressive statistics, including 4.3 tackles per game, 7.6 ball recoveries and a success rate of 66% in his duels. He was also comfortable in possession, with an average pass completion rate of 85% and two assists also being registered to his name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sekou Kone was given a 7.71 rating by Sofascore for the U17 World Championships, the fourth-highest score of any player at the tournament.

'Next Yaya Toure'

Some big comparisons have been made to the 18-year-old

Expectations for Kone are high in his native Africa, with many publications describing him as the next Yaya Toure. The Ivorian was one of the greatest midfielders the Premier League has ever seen and had a brilliant spell in English football for United's cross-town rivals Manchester City. Toure walked away with three league titles from his tenure at the Etihad. He was also named as the African Footballer of the Year in four consecutive years between 2011-2014.

Kone is known for his defensive and ball-winning prowess, primarily played as a defensive midfielder at the Under-17 World Cup, but is versatile enough to operate slightly further forward. Renowned for his ability to cover extensive ground, he excels at tracking back to disrupt counter-attacks and protect the defence.

However, his game is not limited to defensive duties; Kone has also demonstrated his capabilities as an all-round midfielder. His ability to push forward and contribute to the attack adds a dynamic element to his play, making him a well-rounded and valuable asset in midfield and an easy player to compare to the great Toure.

United's Plans For Kone

Erik ten Hag wants to bed the midfielder in carefully over time

According to The Athletic, there is no rush for Kone to make an immediate impact on the United first team in the same way that fellow teenager Leny Yoro may be expected to. The club is aware of the massive cultural change that the youngster will have to adapt to and will aim to make this process as pain-free as possible.

The viewpoint from United's hierarchy, including first-team boss Erik ten Hag, is that Kone is a player with high potential that could eventually develop into someone who is capable of operating in the number six role for the senior squad for many years to come. As he develops at the Theatre of Dreams, there is expected to be some opportunities for him to participate in first-team training, but he is largely expected to remain as an option for the club's youth team in the foreseeable future.

It is hoped that Kone's progression could follow a similar path to fellow starlet Kobbie Mainoo, who is in line for a new bumper deal at Old Trafford.