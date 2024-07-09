Highlights Christopher Vivell has been appointed as the interim director of recruitment at Manchester United.

The German made a name for himself at RB Salzburg and Leipzig, scouting the likes of Erling Haaland.

Vivell most recently left Chelsea after less than a year at the club.

There has been plenty of change in Manchester United's backroom staff in recent months since Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS took control of football operations at Old Trafford. Omar Berrada was confirmed as the new chief executive after being poached from Manchester City. Jason Wilcox was signed as the new technical director, reporting to former Newcastle United man Dan Ashworth, who is the new sporting director at the Theatre of Dreams.

Just when it seemed everything was in order behind the scenes, the news that Christopher Vivell was coming in as the temporary head of recruitment emerged. The 37-year-old had not been heavily linked with a move to the north west, but then suddenly overnight, news spread of his imminent arrival. It has led to many wondering who Vivell is and why United were so quick to pounce on him.

Christopher Vivell's Role at Manchester United

The German will report to Ashworth and oversee next two transfer windows

As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Red Devils worked to bring the former Chelsea and RB Leipzig man in as the interim director of recruitment on a short-term basis. In this role, Vivell would be reporting to new sporting director Ashworth and would be crucial in identifying new talent, as well as overseeing the departure of players too.

The German was well respected by much of the new hierarchy. In a separate Athletic report, it is stated that Berrada and manager Erik ten Hag both have admiration for Vivell.

Journalist Florian Plettenburg reported that the appointment will stretch until the end of the 2025 January transfer window, but it has not been ruled out that the role could become permanent should it be a success. However, whilst Vivell has proven his expertise previously, he has not always seen eye to eye with his previous employers.

Vivell's Time At RB Salzburg and Leipzig

The talent scout identified the likes of Haaland and Sesko

Having worked his way up from youth video analyst to scout at Hoffenheim, Vivell was poached by RB Salzburg. There, he operated as head of scouting. Among the names he was able to bring in to the Austrian club was Erling Haaland from Molde. The youngster would begin to develop at Salzburg before being sold to Dortmund for a hefty profit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Whilst Vivell was at RB Salzburg, the club made a transfer profit of over £195 million.

During his time at the club, the 37-year-old also spotted the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Sesko and Karim Adeyemi, adding them all to the Red Bull family. This led to him getting a promotion of sorts, as he transferred to the sister team, RB Leipzig in 2020.

Over the next two years, Vivell continued in the same vein. The likes of Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Szoboszlai and the United-linked Brian Brobbey were all brought to Germany under the transfer guru. His time at the Red Bull Arena came to a dramatic end though, when it became apparent Chelsea were interested in his services.

As Vivell's head was turned by the links to London, Leipzig decided to part ways with him. In doing so, chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff did not beat around the bush, stating:

"Chris has certainly done a great job over the last two years, but in the end, things didn't fit anymore. If the trust is no longer there in football, co-operation no longer makes sense. That is why we released him. We made this decision with full conviction."

Vivell's Time at Chelsea

The German left Stamford Bridge after less than a year

After his unceremonious departure from Leipzig, Vivell was brought in to become what he thought was the new technical director at Stamford Bridge. However, the arrivals of Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley saw the German's role drastically change from the one he had agreed to.

Whilst he was still involved in many of the transfers that Todd Boehly sanctioned in his early days in charge, the influence that Vivell believed he would have was vastly different to the reality. As a result, just seven months after joining the club, the 37-year-old was placed on gardening leave.

This gardening leave kept Vivell out of work for the better part of a year, which is perhaps why his name has not been linked with any other work in recent times. In taking the role at Old Trafford, the German has gone straight back into work at the earliest opportunity and is now involved in the sort of project he believed to be signing up for when he moved to England two years ago.

All stats via Transfermarkt - accurate as 08/07/2024