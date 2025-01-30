If we refer to the lexical field of war often used in writings about football, football can legitimately be seen as a kind of armament race. In broad terms, every club continually seeks to strengthen itself with the best possible elements, so as to increase its chances of triumph.

Even if their respective strategies for achieving this often differ. Bayern Munich is no exception. While the German club boasts some of the best players in the world, it is no less active on the young talent market. Indeed, they have been doing so for several years now. And the case of Mathys Tel is a concrete example.

But as Fabrizio Romano revealed, at the end of January, his future could take a new turn and be written far from Bavaria, with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal among others all vying for his signature.

Mathys Tel's Career so Far

Born in the Parisian suburb of Sarcelles, the young player forged his first links with football at clubs in the Ile-de-France region renowned for the quality of their training. These clubs quickly impressed observers and players alike, as Mike Maignan, goalkeeper for AC Milan and the French national team, explained in an interview with Canal+.

"The first time I met him was with my team at Villiers-le-bel, ‘Les Invincibles’," recalls the 29-year-old. "One day, we were short of a striker, and we were offered this little Mathys. He arrived, tiny, thin, 12/13 years old. We didn't take him seriously at first. But we put him on the pitch and we saw who he really was. Quick, technical, a dribbler, he was an arrow!"

These qualities were also noticed by scouts from Stade Rennais, who convinced the young player to join the Brittany-based club in 2020. From there, everything accelerated. Tel quickly established himself in the youth teams, signed his first professional contract and trained with the professional squad for the first time. It was an exceptional and rapid progression for a player who would soon go on to make his mark on the history of the red and black club. And that's as early as August 2021.

After coming on as a substitute in a Ligue 1 match against Brest, he became the club's youngest ever player (at 16 years and 110 days), ahead of Eduardo Camavinga. Five minutes, followed by another 45 over the course of the season, were enough to convince Bayern Munich to invest £24m to secure his services. It was a surprising transfer, and one that reflected the young player's potential.

But it did nothing to faze him, who just a few days later became the German club's youngest player and scorer in Bundesliga history against Stuttgart. All this just a few days after becoming the youngest ever goalscorer, after scoring his debut goal against Viktoria Koln in the German Cup. It was a dream start, but the months that followed were paradoxical.

At the time of writing, almost two and a half years after that match against VfB, Tel has only made nine league starts and scored 12 goals - and nearly a hundred appearances in all competitions.

A difficult situation for a young player whose talent has never been questioned, but whose lack of playing time could lead him to decide to leave in the coming months, weeks or even days. His many suitors, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Olympique de Marseille, have obviously not overlooked this information. Under contract with Die Roten until 2029, the question of his future is therefore open. It now remains to be seen what the answer will be. And, above all, under what terms.

International Career

Whether he is loaned out, transferred or, more simply, stays at Bayern (which is what the club wants), one thing is certain: Tel is going to have to play. The stakes are high for the young talent, and his place in the France U-21 squad could be in jeopardy in the short term - despite the fact that he played and scored a goal in the last qualifier.

But his history, albeit incomplete (Bayern prevented him from taking part in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics) with Les Bleus speaks for itself, having previously played for the U17s, with whom he won Euro 2022, the U18s and the U19s. Will he one day represent the first team? The future, guided by his choices, will tell.

Style of Play

Anyone who has ever seen Tel play football will inevitably have noticed the similarities with Thierry Henry. It's a timely comparison, but one that was atypical just a few years ago, given that the young player began his ‘career’ as a central defender, before being repositioned further up the field.

"I played as a full-back or central defender when I was at Clairefontaine with the INF during the week, then I was used as a striker in matches with my club Aubervilliers at the weekend." Mathys Tel in an interview with 'Carré'

Now a striker with a versatile profile, he seems just as comfortable on the wing as in a pure No9 position. And that is where the problem lies, as it is difficult to put him in the best possible conditions given the short time he has spent on the pitch. But his qualities are genuine, and you'd have to be in bad faith to say otherwise. Speed, technique, precision, agility: Tel has all the makings of a great player in the making.

Over the 365 days, based on 1,023 minutes played, he has been one of the 6% of midfielders and strikers with the best passing accuracy (83.3%), one of the 3% with the most successful actions leading to a goal (0.88 per 90 minutes) and one of the 13% with the most shots on target (1.32 per 90 minutes). These statistics speak volumes about his qualities.

Now it's up to him to take his destiny into his own hands. Or rather, his feet.

All statistics courtesy of Fbref - correct as of 29-01-2025.