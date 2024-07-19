Highlights Mike Perry's career peaked in UFC with early success before transitioning to BKFC for continued glory.

To many fans who are tapped into the sport of MMA, Mike Perry is a relatively well-known figure. However, in the world of professional boxing, the world he is stepping into this weekend for the biggest fight of his life against Jake Paul, Perry is somewhat of an unknown entity to many people.

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life this weekend, GIVEMESPORT has put together an explainer on who Mike Perry actually is and will take you through a timeline of the former UFC welterweight’s career and a little dive into why his character has won over so many combat sports fans over the years.

Mike Perry's UFC Career

Perry joined the UFC in 2016 as a young, confident, and exciting undefeated welterweight

In 2016, Mike Perry joined the UFC in what was arguably the promotion’s most successful signing of the year, as an undefeated and very highly rated welterweight prospect with a professional MMA record of 7-0, with all of his wins coming via KO. ‘Platinum’s’ UFC career couldn’t have really got off to a better start as he made his debut on the huge UFC 202 card which was headlined by one of the biggest fights in the company's history, the rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Perry took advantage of being on such a big card with so many eyes watching as he pretty brutally finished South Korean fighter, Hyun Gyu Lim, in the very first round. In his first five UFC bouts, Perry was successful in four of them, once again all coming via KO, including one of the most brutal KOs in UFC history over welterweight veteran, Jake Ellenberger.

Unfortunately for Perry, these first five fights were the peak of his success in the UFC and following his loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio at the back end of 2017, ‘Platinum’ clearly, despite still being young, was on a bit of a decline and, the once tipped to be a future highly ranked welterweight contender, went to being looked at as just a fighter the UFC could put on a card to put on an entertaining fight.

Following his loss to Ponzinibbio, Perry went 3-6 in his remaining UFC fights and ultimately departed the promotion in 2021 after being beaten down by Daniel Rodriguez. Despite never really threatening the UFC welterweight rankings, Perry became a name which when fans looked at a card and his name was on it, they knew they would be guaranteed a great fight. Perry’s UFC career came to a close having shared the Octagon with the UFC Hall of Famer, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, as well as two of the welterweight division's most tough and brutal fighters, Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Mike Perry's Move to BKFC

In early 2022, Perry debuted in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in what felt like a natural career move

On the 26th of October 2021, it was officially announced that Mike Perry had signed with BKFC following the expiry of his UFC contract. The move to BKFC always felt like a natural one for ‘Platinum’ to make given his brutal style of fighting and his toughness and, as expected, he had phenomenal success in his move over to bare-knuckle and was very quickly considered the best fighter in that realm of combat sports.

Perry is currently undefeated in BKFC with a record of 5-0 with wins over two former UFC world champions in Eddie Alvarez and Luke Rockhold, one former UFC welterweight title contender in Thiago Alves, and current UFC star, Michael ‘Venom’ Page. The story of Perry’s BKFC career so far has been him breaking his opponents. His toughness matched with his genuine striking ability made him an instant success in the sport of bare-knuckle fighting, and saw him labelled as ‘The King of Violence.’

Despite venturing over to boxing to face Jake Paul, Perry is still under contract with BKFC and, along with Conor McGregor, he is currently an owner of the company. Speaking of McGregor, speaking at a BKFC press conference just yesterday, ‘The Notorious’ seemed to hint that once his UFC contract is up he could make a venture over to bare-knuckle, and in previous months, Perry has spoken about the possibility of a McGregor match-up in BKFC and seemed to believe that the fight had a realistic chance of happening.

If Perry is successful over Paul this weekend at an event that will have millions of eyes watching, it may just give McGregor that little boost to come over and face Perry if his stock rises further this weekend.

Mike Perry's Character and Popularity

In the last few years, Perry’s popularity has shot up

A huge reason behind Mike Perry’s retained relevancy and fan base since his departure from the UFC is his personality and character. ‘Platinum’ is viewed as somewhat of a live wire and is very unpredictable with whatever he says or is about to do. Despite many promotions being naturally put off by this type of behaviour, BKFC has really embraced this side of Perry and have leaned into him being an unpredictable maniac and that is what has really led to his recent stardom.

Perry’s character and popularity along with his legitimate ability to be able to co-promote a fight is the exact reason why he is getting the opportunity to fight as big of a name as Jake Paul. Whether he is successful in his second venture over to professional boxing or not, Perry will leave the bout with more fans and more name value than he walked into the fight with and that is both huge for Perry and his future in BKFC and combat sports.

Mike Perry Faces Jake Paul

Perry steps into the professional boxing ring for the second time tomorrow against Jake Paul

Tomorrow night, the 20th of July, Mike Perry will compete in the biggest fight of his combat sports career to date against Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

Despite owning a professional boxing record of 0-1, Perry has been given a huge opportunity and a big payday to face ‘The Problem Child’ and be Mike Tyson’s replacement opponent. Tyson, of course, was originally scheduled to face Paul this weekend, but was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a recent medical emergency which led to the bout being postponed until later this year.

Paul vs Perry will be available to watch live on DAZN and has a pretty good undercard featuring unified featherweight boxing world champion, Amanda Serrano, as well as what could be a pretty entertaining fight between Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and former ranked UFC middleweight, Uriah Hall.