Highlights Tyson's new coach Rafael Cordeiro has an impressive MMA resume, working with legends like Shogun Rua and Anderson Silva.

'Iron Mike' worked with the Brazilian trainer for his November 2020 exhibition with Roy Jones Junior.

Tyson's training camp has been intense in its early stages, with social media clips showing Cordeiro on the receiving end of fierce punches from the heavyweight legend.

Mike Tyson had a number of trainers during his legendary boxing career. 'Iron Mike' famously began his career under the watchful eye of the late Cus D'Amato, before winning his first world heavyweight title at the age of just 20 with D'Amato's protege Kevin Rooney in his corner. Later in his professional campaign, Tyson was coached by names such as Jay Bright, Tommy Brooks, Jeff Fenech and Freddie Roach.

As he prepares for his July 20th clash with Jake Paul, the 58-fight veteran will be coached by celebrated MMA trainer Rafael Cordeiro. The 50-year-old Brazilian is a former martial arts fighter himself and founded the Kings MMA gym back in 2010.

Cordeiro Aiming to Guide Tyson to Victory at 58

Veteran Eyes Upset Win v Jake Paul

While he may not be a familiar name to boxing fans, Cordeiro has an impressive resume in MMA, having coached such legends of the sport as Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua, Cris Cyborg, Fabricio Werdum, Lyoto Machida and former Jake Paul opponent Anderson Silva. Per The Sun, Tyson linked up with Cordeiro before his November 2020 exhibition bout with Roy Jones Junior and the duo are working together again as the 57-year-old gets ready to meet 'The Problem Child' at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

The early stages of Tyson's latest training camp appear to have been tough on Cordeiro - at least according to training clips released on social media by the heavyweight icon. In the majority of the brief videos shared by Tyson, the coach has been on the receiving end of relentless barrages of punches from his fighter - all thrown with vicious intent.

Related Mike Tyson v Jake Paul Odds Who is favourite to win the controversial clash between Tyson and Paul?

While Tyson and Cordeiro have been getting through plenty of work on the pads, the pair have also talked extensively about tactics ahead of the bout with Paul this summer.

Rafael Cordeiro on How Mike Tyson Will Defeat Jake Paul

Veteran Coach is Confident

When first asked how he saw the fight between Tyson and Paul playing out in an interview with Sherdog, Cordeiro joked: "We're gonna bite his ear," - a reference to the infamous 1997 fight where Iron Mike took a chunk out of the ear of Evander Holyfield. In a further chat with MMA Fighting, though, he explained exactly why his fighter is in confident mood ahead of the fight.

"This fight won’t be a massacre, it’s going to be a very technical match, because we have a kid on the other side that can box and isn’t afraid. But Mike has such heavy hands, and it will be impossible not to touch Jake. Jake will feel Mike’s hands, there’s no other way, and that’s when we’ll have an idea on how the fight will go."

Cordeiro, who confirmed that he expects the fight to take place under professional rules, then expressed his camp's belief that the 27-year-old social media superstar will struggle with the reality of facing a heavy-handed legend like Tyson in front of an expected crowd of 80,000 people.