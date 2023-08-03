Nouhaila Benzina made history at the FIFA Women’s World Cup after becoming the competition’s first-ever hijabi player.

The 25-year-old was included in the Atlas Lionesses’ starting lineup for their historic 1-0 win over South Korea.

She played the full 90 minutes for Reynald Pedros’s side and put in an impressive performance, so much so that she was back in the starting lineup for Morocco's match against Colombia.

Benzina's story has caught the attention of the world, and she has been credited with inspiring girls and women everywhere.

Who is Nouhalia Benzina?

A seven-time champion at club level, Benzina is a 25-year-old defender hailing from Kenitra in Morocco.

The defender has played for Association's Sports of Forces Armed Royal since 2015, and has helped the team win five Moroccan Women Throne Cups and a singular UNAF Women's Club Tournament title.

Having played for her nation’s senior side since 2017, she helped the Atlas Lionesses to victory at the Union of North African Football tournament in 2020, and to become the Africa Cup of Nations runners-up in 2022.

She made her Women’s World Cup debut in Morocco’s 1-0 win over South Korea on Sunday, 30 July.

She also further cemented her legacy during the game by becoming the first-ever woman to wear a hijab at a senior World Cup tournament.

Nouhalia Benzina’s statistics during the Women’s World Cup

During her debut Women’s World Cup appearance against South Korea, 71 per cent of Benzina’s passes were accurate, while her long ball accuracy sat lower at 57 per cent.

Winning 50 per cent of her ground duels and only 29 per cent of her aerial clashes, the 25-year-old was awarded a player rating of 7.1 by Fotmob.

The centre-back also received the first yellow card of the game in the 82nd minute for tripping up So-Yun Ji.

Why is Nouhaila Benzina's inclusion so significant?

In 2007, FIFA – the international governing body of association football – deemed head covers as dangerous, and said that wearing one would risk injury to the head or the neck of a player.

Seven years later, the ban was lifted, and women who wore a hijab in everyday life to cover their heads would be able to wear one during football matches too.

It was also stipulated that male players would also be able to wear a head covering, following a request from the Sikh community in Canada.

"It will be a basic head cover and the colour should be the same as the team jersey," said FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

Out of the 736 participants from 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup this year, Benzina is the only athlete to sport the headscarf.

Speaking about the significance, 26-year-old grassroots footballer Asma Hassan told the BBC: "Seeing hijabs represented at such a high level will allow other countries to see that I'm not an oppressed person who wears a headscarf.

"I can do anything that anyone else can do. Maybe it will change opinions of people at a high level of football.

"Despite all the politics, everyone wants to do the same thing and play."

Athletes participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 tournament are allowed to wear a headscarf.

Unfortunately, the hijab is still restricted in France. This is due to the country's top administrative court recently upholding a ban imposed by the French Football Federation on Muslim players not being able to wear a hijab.

As per Reuters, The Council of State (Conseil d’Etat) ruled that, "the ban enacted by the FFF is suitable and proportionate."

"Sports federations, in charge of proper functioning of the public service whose management is entrusted to them, may impose on their players an obligation of outfit neutrality during competitions," the statement read.

Judges agreed that sports bosses had the right to impose "an obligation of outfit neutrality" on players.

This extends the idea in France that religion and public life must be kept separate.

At the time of writing, players participating in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games will not be permitted to wear a head covering while competing.

Has Morocco ever played at a Women’s World Cup before?

In 2022, the Atlas Lionesses made history by coming the first North African and Arab country to participate in the final of WAFCON.

By beating Nigeria in the semi-final, the win secured Morocco their Women’s World Cup place at the 2023 tournament, and they became the first team from the MENA region to qualify for the competition.

The team were sorted into the tricky Group H alongside two-time champions Germany, powerhouse nation Colombia, and Asian Cup runners-up South Korea.

Pedros team were defeated 6-0 in their opening match by the Germans, letting in goals from Alexandra Popp, Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller. Unfortunately, two own goals were also scored by Morocco’s Hanane Aït Et Haj and Yasmin Mrabet.

Their second game – which Benzina featured in – saw a single goal being scored by Ibtissam Jraïdi in the sixth minute.

Who will the Atlas Lionesses face next?

In Morocco's final game of the group stage, they will come up against Colombia on Thursday, 3 August.

Having had a sensational run in Group H thus far, the game will be tough. However, if all goes to plan for the Atlas Lionesses, they will be flying through to the round of 16 for the first time in tournament history.