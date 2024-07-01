Highlights Nottingham Forest have signed Elliot Anderson from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for a fee worth up to £35 million.

Anderson has experience playing in various positions and made 55 appearances at St James' Park.

Anderson's transfer to Forest is a separate deal to Newcastle's signing of Forest goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

It has been a frantic week for Newcastle United as they scrambled to sell players ahead of the June 30th deadline to comply with the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Given that Elliot Anderson is an academy player, his sale to Nottingham Forest was all profit on the balance sheet for the Magpies, which the club believe will see them comply with the financial rules. Following the confirmation, Forest goalkeeper, Odysseas Vlachodimos, is on his way to St James' Park as part of a separate deal.

Nuno Espírito Santo's side will be hopeful that Anderson can have a positive impact in their third Premier League season since their promotion to the top flight in 2022. The Newcastle-born midfielder played 44 times for Eddie Howe's team and is renowned for his versatility and energetic style of play. Here is everything you need to know about Anderson following his arrival at the City Ground.

Career

Close

Anderson was born in Whitley Bay and played his early years at Wallsend Boys Club. When he was eight, he was signed by Newcastle. He played for the youth team between 2011 and 2019 before signing his first professional contract with the club in November 2019. The young midfielder impressed with the club's under-21 team from 2019 to 2021, which saw him promoted to the first team on 9th January 2021, when he made his debut against Arsenal in the FA Cup. He also made his Premier League debut against the same opposition nine days later, coming on in the 87th minute in a 3-0 loss against the Gunners.

Anderson was unable to break into the first-team at the start of the 2021/22 season, instead playing for the under-21s in the Premier League 2, where he scored five goals in seven appearances. He was on the bench in the Premier League on numerous occasions, including back-to-back matches against the two Manchester clubs. Anderson's lack of game time prompted him to move to Bristol Rovers on loan in January 2022, who were looking to get promoted from League Two. He made 21 appearances for Rovers, scoring eight and registering five assists, which saw the club automatically promoted on the final day of the season. In April 2022, the Newcastle loanee was awarded the League Two Player of the Month.

The 2022/23 campaign saw Anderson breakthrough into the Newcastle first-team. He made 27 appearances in all competitions, registering one assist, and was controversially denied his first goal for the senior team by VAR in a 2-1 away win at Forest in March 2023. His development continued in the following season, as Anderson made 26 appearances in all competitions, even with a lower back injury that kept him out for four months. With Newcastle under pressure to sell players to comply with PSR, the 21-year-old has been sold to Forest, where he will be hoping that he can become a regular.

Anderson Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Newcastle U18 22 7 5 Newcastle U21/U23 32 16 3 Bristol Rovers 21 8 5 Newcastle 55 0 0

Position

One of Anderson's main strengths is his ability to play down the middle or out wide. Across his career, attacking midfield has been his most prominent role, where he has played 39 times, scoring 13 times and registering nine assists. Given the presence of Morgan Gibbs-White as Forest's number 10, it is unlikely that Nuno will opt for Anderson in the same position. He has played as a deeper central midfielder 35 times in his career, and he could slot into the defensive pivot in front of Forest's defence in the team's preferred 4-2-3-1 shape.

Anderson can also play out wide. He has played on the left as a winger on 20 occasions, as well as on the right four times. Given the lack of depth in wide positions at Forest, the versatility of the new signing will help out in the event of injuries to key players. As already mentioned, it is most likely that he will play with another midfielder in the defensive midfield pairing, but his ability to play as a more advanced playmaker and a winger makes him an extremely useful addition.

Stats Via Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 39 13 9 Central Midfield 35 9 4 Left Midfield 17 6 2 Right Midfield 3 0 0 Left Winger 3 0 0 Right Winger 1 0 0 Centre-Forward 1 1 0

Style of Play

Anderson is an all-action midfielder who likes to dribble at opposition defences. He is 1.79 metres tall and is deceptively quick, which is why he can find spaces in between the lines when he plays centrally or when he plays as a winger. He had a growth spurt when he was 18, which saw him grow four inches from 5 feet inches to around 5 feet 9 inches. His technical ability was never questioned, but Anderson's height was always something that was seen as a trait that would affect his development. The young midfielder was used to playing against players taller and stronger than him from an early age. He made his under-18 debut at the age of 15 and his under-23 debut at 16.

In a piece for The Athletic in 2020 about "Newcastle's next big hope", Chris Waugh interviewed John Forrest, who was Anderson's coach at Wallsend Boys Club. Forrest said:

"From a young age, even playing a year above, Elliot, no matter what position he was in, had a great awareness on the pitch, an unrivalled ability to control a game."

Anderson's technical prowess in possession and tenacity to win the ball back make him an asset to any team. When he first came into the Newcastle first team, he was seen as unpolished, but his potential was always admired. Going on loan at Bristol Rovers was seen as a critical part of his development to polish his talent ahead of his increased involvement with the first team at Newcastle. He has now played over 50 games for his boyhood club against high-level opposition. In May 2024, Howe was asked about the improvements in Anderson's game in recent years. He said:

"Elliot has come through the Academy here. When I first came to the club, we were aware of him and his talents. He’s really worked on all aspects of the game, and I think he’s been really reliable for us. "Whatever position I have used in him, he has done very well. Tactically I have asked him to do a couple of things that the team has needed, and he’s done it very well. I am really pleased with his level of maturity and his tactical understanding."

Similar Players to Anderson # Player Team Nation 1 Ryan Christie Bournemouth Scotland 2 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool Netherlands 3 Weston McKennie Juventus United States 4 Joelinton Newcastle United Brazil 5 Roberto Navarro Real Sociedad Spain Data sourced from FBREF

Anderson Makes Forest Switch

Ahead of the 30th June PSR deadline, Newcastle and Forest were in talks over a potential swap deal, including Elliot Anderson and Anthony Elanga. The East Midlands club were reluctant to let the Swedish winger depart, but Newcastle knew that the sale of Anderson would generate pure profit in the financial year and ensure that they would comply with the rules. Forest proposed several players instead of Elanga to Howe's side, and Odysseas Vlachodimos was the player they eventually decided on. As part of a separate deal, the Greek goalkeeper moved to Newcastle, while Anderson signed for Nuno's side in a deal worth up to £35 million. It is unclear at this stage what the breakdown of this deal is, including what add-ons are involved.

Chris Waugh of The Athletic reported that Anderson is "a player they [Nottingham Forest] have long admired." As a result, they snapped up the chance to sign the 21-year-old midfielder ahead of other Premier League suitors. Forest announced that he has signed a deal until the summer of 2029, which will help the club spread the cost of the transfer fee across a five-year period. In reaction to the signing of Anderson, the Chief Football Officer at the two-time European champions, Ross Wilson, said:

“We are all delighted to welcome Elliot to Nottingham Forest and pleased that he has chosen to continue to develop his talent with us in the Premier League. "We are sure he will thrive in a Forest shirt, as other players in his age profile have done. “As soon as the opportunity arose for him to potentially join, it was something we were all excited to make happen.”

