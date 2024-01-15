Highlights Oscar Bobb is a versatile player capable of playing multiple positions, including No10, midfielder, false 9, and full-back.

Bobb's strengths include his creativity, vision, and ability to resist opposition pressure, but he needs to work on his decision-making and finishing.

Manchester City expect big things from Bobb and believe he has earned his place in the team, but he needs time and patience to continue developing his skills.

Oscar Bobb is undoubtedly one of the most exciting youngsters to emerge from Manchester City's youth academy. At just 20, the Norwegian is now following in the footsteps of Phil Foden, Rico Lewis, and Cole Palmer.

Born in Oslo in July 2003, Bobb began playing football with Lyn, one of the clubs based in the Norwegian capital, before being spotted by FC Porto at a youth tournament organised in the Algarve. Despite several attempts by the player to join the Portuguese giants, FIFA, in line with its rules banning transfers of players under the age of 16, always blocked the operation. In 2017, the young Bobb signed for Valerenga, a club with several Eliteserien titles to its name.

Oscar Bobb's time at Man City so far

Two years later, he joined Manchester City's academy, where he continued his training. Quickly promoted to the Elite Development Squad, Bobb had a very good 2021-22 season (seven goals and 10 assists in 26 PL2 games), at the end of which he was named "Best Player of the Academy." To crown it all, Pep Guardiola called him up to the first team for the FA Cup third round tie against Swindon City on the 7th of January 2022.

The following season, he won the PL2 for the third time in a row (25 games, six goals, 16 assists) and was once again named the academy's best player. It was enough to convince Guardiola to call him up for the Asian pre-season tour in July 2023. Bobb received praise from his coach at the time for his fine performances. "Oscar made an incredible season for the second-team last year. He played unbelievable today (against Yokohama F. Marinos, ed.). He can play three or four positions as well," Guardiola said. Since then, Bobb has gone from strength to strength, making more and more appearances and starts for the Premier League champions.

In October, just a few weeks after making his Premier League debut (against Fulham on the 2nd of September) and Champions League debut (against Red Star on the 19th of September), the Norwegian made his first professional international appearance in a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus. On the 13th of January, in his seventh league appearance of the season, Bobb opened his Premier League goal account by completing Manchester City's comeback victory at Newcastle, scoring the third and winning goal in stoppage time at St James' Park. A "lifelong dream" as the lad from Oslo himself told TNT Sports at the final whistle.

Oscar Bobb's style of play

The 20-year-old is versatile

Oscar Bobb is a tactically flexible player. With a creative profile, he is easily capable of playing as a No10, which is in fact his preferred position. Skillful and at ease in tight spaces, Bobb has taken advantage of his experience in Futsal, a popular winter sport in Norway, to fine-tune the quality of his left foot. However, he is also comfortable playing on one wing, with a preference for the right side, as a midfielder, as a false 9, or even as a full-back.

Guardiola obviously appreciates his versatility. "This player can play four or five positions. His speed is really good. I like it when he says he will shoot and take responsibility in the final third to win games. I have the feeling that some players like Cole Palmer, [James] McAtee, and Riyad [Mahrez] left, he will have a lot a lot of minutes. He has to be ready to use it."

However, this flexibility is far from his only attribute. It's also down to his extraordinary vision. The ability to use his body (Bobb has an uncanny ability to wrap himself around his opponents) and his capacity to resist opposition pressure are also part of his qualities. As for his flaws, there are three main ones. The first is his tendency to keep too much of the ball at his feet, which can have the effect of slowing down his team's play. The second concerns his finishing.

While he is an excellent passer (87.7% of passes completed in the Premier League this season), Oscar Bobb needs to be more decisive in the final third of the pitch. To do this, he will also need to improve his quality of shooting. Finally, his mistakes in framing opponents can also be detrimental. Nevertheless, a player with so much room for improvement can only benefit a team like Manchester City in its never-ending quest for glory.

Oscar Bobb's 23/24 stats (as of 15/01/2024) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 7 1 1 112 Champions League 3 1 0 126 Club World Cup 2 0 0 35 FA Cup 1 0 1 90 Carabao Cup 1 0 0 90 Total All stats taken from Transfermarkt

What next for Oscar Bobb

Everyone at Manchester City are aware of the young Norwegian's talent. Starting with Juanma Lillo, Pep Guardiola's assistant, who said: "We expect a lot from Oscar. He's earned his place in the team thanks to his talent. He's a very lively player on the pitch, he's very daring, and he's someone who can play inside and outside. We need to be calm, we need to give him time, and he also needs to be patient and give himself time. But he's another great player that we’ve got who’s come from the academy, and we expect big things."

And to help him improve, Bobb can count on City's staff, who he's heavily praised recently, stating: "I think even technically, it's small details, like my body positioning. How I take my first touch. You see Phil (Foden) between the lines, for example. How he gets his body facing forward straight away when he gets the ball."

All of which speaks to the confidence and expectations placed in the 20-year-old. And if further proof was needed, the fact that Manchester City refused to loan him out in the summer of 2023 could be seen in this light.