Highlights Ramon Sosa is a Paraguayan left-winger who has attracted interest from several clubs across the globe, including a glut of Premier League teams.

The 24-year-old is rated at £15m and CA Talleres have turned down several offers this summer.

Sosa is a versatile player, developing his game after studying footage of Manchester City's Julian Alvarez.

Ramon Sosa is a Paraguayan left-winger who plays for CA Talleres in the Argentine Primera Division. This summer, he has attracted interest from clubs across the globe, including Mexican, MLS, and Premier League teams.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest have all been interested in signing the 24-year-old this summer. Sosa has hit new heights in 2024, impressing in the Argentine top flight while also getting on the scoresheet for his country at the Copa America.

Talleres have stood firm in the face of outside interest so far, but it is likely that their resolve will be tested again in the coming months. Here is everything you need to know about the Paraguayan winger, who could be on the move to the English top flight.

Career so Far

Shining in Argentina

Sosa was born in Paraguay in 1999 and played youth-level football at Tembetary and Club Atletico Lanus before moving to the capital city, where he joined River Plate Asuncion. This resulted in the young winger playing for the first team in 2020, making 29 appearances for the club.

He was then snapped up by Club Olimpia, where he played 30 games, scoring three and assisting two. Sosa helped his team win the 2021 Copa Paraguay, as well as making six appearances in the Copa Libertadores - the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League - which attracted interest from some of the biggest Brazilian clubs in the competition.

After only a year at Olimpia, the Paraguayan was signed by Gimnasia La Plata, who play in the top flight in Argentina - which, for perspective, is effectively the equivalent of the Turkish Super Lig compared to the best leagues in world football. This was his most successful spell yet, as he scored six goals and registered seven assists in 42 appearances, earning himself a call-up for his national team in the latter stages of 2022.

Shortly after he was handed his senior debut, Sosa made the switch to Talleres on a three-year deal. Since then, he has made 56 appearances for the Argentine club, scoring 17 and registering 13 assists. His impact on the left wing has meant there has been significant interest in the Paraguayan, with multiple bids already rejected.

Ramon Sosa Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists River Plate 29 4 1 Olimpia 30 3 2 Gimnasia 42 6 0 CA Talleres 56 17 13

Related Every Winner in Copa America History A detailed breakdown of every winner in Copa America history as Lionel Messi and co help Argentina retain their crown.

Preferred Position

Versatile forward

Sosa predominantly operates as a left-winger but has the ability to play in any position across the frontline if necessary. Over the course of his career, over 60% of his appearances have been on the left. Nearly a third of these games were played as a right-winger or midfielder, though, highlighting his versatility.

If you watch Sosa's highlights from his time at Talleres, you will see that his trademark goal is cutting inside on his right foot and curling it into the far corner. This, coupled with his tenacity out of possession to win the ball back quickly, are key reasons why he is so effective on the left-hand side. The defensive side of the 24-year-old's game, with his ball-striking ability and attacking threat, means he can operate in a 4-3-3 or in a slightly deeper role in a 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2 system.

Tallares coach Walter Ribonetto has hailed Sosa as "one of the few decisive wingers in Argentina". The Argentine tactician has encouraged his talented charge to study footage of Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, who attracted the interest of the Premier League champions in the Primera. Ribonetto is trying to replicate the World Cup winner's versatility in Sosa's game. "We want him to play on the entire front of the attack," the coach has said.

Ramon Sosa Stats by Position Position Appearances Goals Assists Left Winger 63 18 13 Right Midfield 24 5 2 Left Midfield 21 1 1 Right Winger 21 4 7 Central Midfield 5 0 0 Second Striker 3 0 0 Centre-Forward 1 1 0 Defensive Midfield 1 0 0

Related 15 Greatest South American Players in Premier League History [Ranked] From Sergio Aguero to Alisson Becker, there have been plenty of South American talents in the Premier League.

Style of Play

Goalscoring dribbler

Sosa is extremely technically gifted and can create separation from defenders due to his dribbling ability. He particularly thrives on transitions, relying on close control and ball-carrying prowess to drag his team up the pitch, which has prompted Argentinian pundits to describe him as "unstoppable". An underrated part of his game is also his long-range passing and vision in the opposition half. Switching the play with accurate long balls while breaking away has been integral to Talleres' attacking success in the past year.

A key part of Sosa's game is his goal threat, especially cutting in on his right foot. He has scored multiple goals when receiving it on the left-hand side before getting the ball onto his favoured foot and striking the ball into the far corner. Given the demands on modern wingers to significantly contribute to a team's goal output, Sosa most definitely fits the bill with his recent record for Talleres. The fact that he scored one and registered an assist for a struggling Paraguay side at Copa America also shows that he can play effectively in different environments. South American football expert and founder of the Copa Club, Nathan Joyes, said:

"Technically gifted, the 24-year-old is a smart operator in the final third. Constantly looking to create room, Sosa recognises pockets of space he can exploit, whether playing in other teammates or looking to shoot. More often than not, it's the latter."

Out of possession, the 24-year-old is extremely hard-working. His tenacity to win the ball back high in the opposition half makes him an extremely useful player for any team. The interest from European teams makes sense because of Sosa's willingness to defend as part of a team unit, combined with his creativity and flair on the ball. Recently, Talleres have tried to minimise his defensive responsibilities due to his attacking threat, but if he did move elsewhere, this is a part of his game that he doesn't need to work on.

Related Every Premier League Club's 2024/25 Pre-Season Fixtures & Results England's top-flight clubs are jetting off across the globe this year. Stay up to date with all the fixtures and results from Premier League preseason

MLS Interest

Any move would require a record-breaking fee

Interest in Sosa from Major League Soccer (MLS) has been consistent in the last year. In February 2023, LA Galaxy submitted an official bid for the Paraguayan, but it was rejected by Talleres. The offer was around $12.5m (£9.7m), but the Argentine club felt that his valuation was much closer to £15m. The Californian team didn't return to the negotiation table. Any American club that meets Talleres' asking price would make Sosa the most expensive player in MLS history.

Following his end-of-season performances at club level, coupled with his impressive displays at the Copa America, interest in Sosa has broadened. MLS may boast some of the most valuable clubs in the world, and the hope of securing his signature remains, but the price to get him away from Talleres is increasing.

Premier League Interest

Sosa's 'dream' move

Close

It was reported in May 2024 that three Premier League clubs, along with Argentine giants Boca Juniors, were looking to sign Sosa. These clubs were Chelsea, Everton and Newcastle. Boca also enquired about Sosa, but Andres Fassi, who is the president of Talleres, has openly admitted that he would rather the Paraguayan go abroad than sell to an Argentine rival. The asking price quoted for the interested clubs was around $20m (£15.6m).

Sosa's agent, Daniel Campos, revealed that there had been discussions with Chelsea's transfer department regarding a potential loan move to the Premier League outfit's French sister club, Strasbourg. Campos admitted that Sosa "wasn't a priority" for Chelsea and in the last couple of weeks, Nottingham Forest have emerged as a potential destination.

Rudy Galetti posted on 25th July that the East Midlands club had sent an offer of €12m (£10.1m) plus bonuses for Sosa. He confirmed that the player was pushing for the move, but Talleres rejected the proposal as it didn't satisfy the price tag they had set for the Paraguayan. Fassi reportedly wants more money up front for the winger, which has prolonged the negotiations.

Whether a deal with Forest can be revived or any Premier League club remains to be seen. In a recent interview, Sosa admitted: "There is a lot of talk about the Premier League, and it is nice because it is a dream I have. I hope it comes true." At the age of 24, Sosa will feel that he is ready to take the next step in his career, and a conclusion about his future will become clearer in the next few weeks.

Related Ranking the Top 10 South American Players in Football (2024) GIVEMESPORT looks at the best crop of South American football players in 2024.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30th July 2024.