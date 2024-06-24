Highlights Pedro Lima will be moving to Wolves for a record fee, after looking likely to join Chelsea.

The Brazilian began his career playing futsal, before becoming a professional footballer.

Lima is fast, attack-minded, and comfortable on the ball, and should adapt quickly at Molineux.

In Brazil, the birthplace of 'joga bonito', many of the country's brightest stars have been compared to the greatest local legends of the game. Pedro Lima, a young right-back with Sport Club do Recife, who bears a striking resemblance to Cafu, a two-time world champion with the Auriverde (1994, 2002) and one of the best right-backs in football history, is no exception.

The Cabedelo native will soon have the opportunity to test himself in the world's best league - the Premier League - where Wolverhampton Wanderers have secured his services.

Wolves’s Agreement to Sign Pedro Lima

Announced on the 17th of June, Lima's transfer to England will not take effect until the 1st of July, when he celebrates his 18th birthday and undergoes a medical at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground.

The deal is based on a five-year contract worth around £8.45m, a record for a player from the north-east of Brazil, and one in which the Wolves management managed to beat out Chelsea, who were also keen to add the Brazilian gem to their already plethora of players.

However, the player's desire to play in the Premier League is thought to have tipped the balance, while BlueCo initially wanted to loan him out to Strasbourg, their satellite club in France, to give him a period to adapt.

Pedro Lima’s Career

Born in Cabedelo, a small town on the coast of the state of Paraiba, Lima began his football career on futsal pitches. It was at the age of seven that Pedro Henrique Cardoso de Lima, as he was known in full, began to play on the hard pitches of the Joao Pessoa gymnasiums, playing for the Esporte Clube Meninos da Paraíba team.

There, the young Lima was already making an impression. Winner of numerous trophies and an unparalleled goalscorer, the young player was already beginning to attract interest. And so it was that a match between ECMP and SC Recife accelerated his rise to prominence, and he soon joined the Rubro-Negro futsal team. Although he shone there, it was not long before he began his transition to more 'traditional' football. He soon won his first trophies, including the Under-17 State Championship, the Champions Cup and the Copa Caprina.

At the start of 2024, he made several appearances for the Under-20s, before making his professional debut in the Campeonato Pernambucano on the 30th of January. As the weeks went by, Lima continued to make progress. In the space of a few months, he was involved in the Brazilian Cup, the North-East Cup and Serie B, and quickly proved to be decisive. Now with 26 professional appearances to his name, he boasts two goals, two assists for his team-mates and a starting berth at right-back. At just 17 years of age, he is set to become the best-selling player in the history of Sport Club do Recife, well ahead of the £1.86m spent by TSG Hoffenheim in 2015 to attract Joelinton, who is now playing for Newcastle United.

Pedro Lima's International Career

His rise to prominence officially began in November 2023, when Phelipe Leal, Brazil's Under-17 coach, decided to call him up for the Under-17 World Cup, after playing and even scoring in friendlies beforehand. Lima played - and started - all five of his team's games at the tournament, before being knocked out by Argentina in the quarter-finals. Never before had a player from Sport Club do Recife taken part in an Under-17 World Cup.

In fact, only 18 players from the north-east of Brazil have ever taken part in the competition. Although he is still young, Lima can now dream of a place in the senior national team, with the competition in his position seemingly within his grasp. However, before he can envisage such a destiny, he will have to prove himself in a league in which many have failed and in which sheer determination is not enough to win.

Pedro Lima's Style of Play

Although he measures almost the same height (5ft7in) as his glorious elder (5ft9in), that is not the only attribute Lima shares with Cafu. Fast - in fact, he could be one of the fastest players in the Premier League next season -, attack-minded, tough and powerful, the Brazilian combines all the qualities sought in a modern full-back. However, the young player is not only characterised by his physical qualities.

Pedro Lima's 23/24 stats at Sport Club do Recife Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Serie B 8 - - 631 Copa do Brasil 4 - - 360 Campeonato Pernambucano 5 1 1 450 Copa do Nordeste - Fase de Grupos 7 1 - 630 Copa do Nordeste - Fase Final 2 - 1 180 Total 26 2 2 2.251

Extremely comfortable on the ball, thanks in no small part to his futsal background, he likes to contribute to his team's play, as well as going on long runs on his own, and even making long-range passes. And while he is right-footed, he is perfectly capable of using his 'weaker' left foot, which he is also happy to use to take chances when they come his way. If there was one area where he could improve, it would undoubtedly be in his ability to manage his enthusiasm.

Explaining How Pedro Lima Will Fit in at Wolves

If there's one thing that's certain about Lima's arrival at Wolves, it's that he shouldn't feel out of place. The Midlands club, known for its Portuguese football, is the ideal place for the young Brazilian to adapt quickly to his new surroundings. And while he is expected to officially sign for Gary O'Neil's side in the first few days of July, the question of his immediate future is clearly open. At 17 years of age (although he will come of age in the next few days), Lima could logically be heading for the Under-21s.

Comparing Pedro Lima, Nelson Semedo, Matt Doherty and Ki-Jana Hoever's Stats for the 2023/24 season Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Pedro Lima 26 2 2 2.251 Nelson Semedo 41 1 1 3.484 Matt Doherty 37 3 1 1.678 Ki-Jana Hoever 44 4 5 3.435

However, according to various reports, he is already highly regarded by his new coach, who would like to give him a chance in the first team. If he were to join the English coach's squad immediately, he would face competition from Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty, who can play in a variety of positions, as well as Ki-Jana Hoever, who has returned from a successful loan spell at Championship side Stoke City and could also have a role to play in the Premier League next season.

Whatever the case, Lima is likely to have a bright career going forward, and the fact he turned down a move to Chelsea suggests he certainly has someone in his ear who is trying to look after his best interests. A move to the Blues and the pressure of Stamford Bridge may have been too much for him, while it should also be said, that it's less likely he would have gotten immediate first-team football there either. At Wolves, playing under O'Neil at Molineux, he should have more of a platform to settle in and adjust to the rigours of the Premier League, before eventually settling down and making the right-back slot his berth.

It's a major statement of intent from Wolves to beat off Chelsea for his signature, and it's something fans will be absolutely delighted about. They have secured one of Brazilian football's brightest young defenders, and given the price they have paid, is surely like to fetch a considerable sum in the future and represent a massive profit if and when they do sell him.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23th of June 2024.